Brasa Rotisserie Hopkins
Sodas & Drinks
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.
Rotisserie Chicken
2pcs and one House Side
Chicken Salad, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas, Ham Sofrito, Chopped Chicken, Green Olives & Andouille-Tomato Gravy
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
Smothered Chicken
1/3 lb and one House Side
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Slow Roasted Pork
1/3 lb and one House Side
Pickled Cucumber & Red Onion, Cilantro & Green Sauce
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Vegan
Fried Fish
1/4 lb Catfish and one House Side
Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
Candied yams, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw and pickled hot peppers.
Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)
Farm Eggs
Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Two Fried Eggs, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Red Sauce, Pickled Onions (Vegetarian)
Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil
Sides
Vegan
Vegan
w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
(Vegan)
w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
w/Smoked Chicken
w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)
w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)
w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)
Vegan
Specials
Extras
Vegetarian
Vegetarian
Dark & Milk Chocolate Blend, Crispy Sweet Potato, Sea Salt
2oz-Vegan
Dairy Free
Vegan
Vegan
Vegan
1.5oz- w/Fresh Lime & Garlic. Spicy!
Vegan
1.5 oz- w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)
(Vegan)
Made from Fresh Corn Tortillas (Vegan)