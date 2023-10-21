Sodas & Drinks

Cane Sugar Sodas & One Diet Brand
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$3.00
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
Lemonade
$3.00
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Regular 50/50
Regular 50/50
$3.00
Sweet 50/50
Sweet 50/50
$3.00
Hot Brewed Coffee
Hot Brewed Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
$2.50
Mexican Coke, 12oz Bottle
Mexican Coke, 12oz Bottle
$3.50

Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.

Diet Coke, 12oz Can
Diet Coke, 12oz Can
$2.50

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)
Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)
$3.50
Mexican Sprite, 12oz Bottle
Mexican Sprite, 12oz Bottle
$3.50

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​. Made with real cane sugar.

Mineragua
Mineragua
$3.50

Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted w/Creole Style Rub
Rotisserie Chicken Plate
Rotisserie Chicken Plate
$15.00

2pcs and one House Side

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.75

Chicken Salad, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)

Arroz con Pollo Bowl
Arroz con Pollo Bowl
$14.00

Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas, Ham Sofrito, Chopped Chicken, Green Olives & Andouille-Tomato Gravy

1pc Rotisserie Chicken
1pc Rotisserie Chicken
$4.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)

2pc Rotisserie Chicken
2pc Rotisserie Chicken
$9.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

4pc Rotisserie Chicken
4pc Rotisserie Chicken
$17.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

6pc Rotisserie Chicken
6pc Rotisserie Chicken
$26.50

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
$30.00

Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)

Smothered Chicken

Smothered w/Light Cream & Pepper Gravy
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate
$15.75

1/3 lb and one House Side

Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$13.75

Coleslaw & Red Sauce

Chicken Chilaquiles
Chicken Chilaquiles
$14.75

Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

¼lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
¼lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
$9.00
½lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
½lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
$18.00
1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
$36.00

Slow Roasted Pork

Seasoned w/Garlic & Citrus Mojo
Slow Roasted Pork Plate
Slow Roasted Pork Plate
$16.25

1/3 lb and one House Side

Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich
$14.75

Pickled Cucumber & Red Onion, Cilantro & Green Sauce

Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl
$15.25

Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce

¼lb Slow Roasted Pork
¼lb Slow Roasted Pork
$10.00
½lb Slow Roasted Pork
½lb Slow Roasted Pork
$20.00
1lb Slow Roasted Pork
1lb Slow Roasted Pork
$40.00

Vegan

Vegan Plate
Vegan Plate
$12.75

Yellow Rice, Beans, Yuca and Salad

Chimichurri Tofu Sandwich
Chimichurri Tofu Sandwich
$12.00

Chimichurri Tofu, Refritos, Tomato, Guacamole and Lettuce

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
$12.75

Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)

Fried Fish

Crusted w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour
Fried Fish Plate
Fried Fish Plate
$16.75

1/4 lb Catfish and one House Side

Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Fish Sandwich
$15.75

Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo

Fish Bowl
Fish Bowl
$15.75

Candied yams, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw and pickled hot peppers.

1/4 lb Fried Fish
1/4 lb Fried Fish
$11.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1/2 lb Fried Fish
1/2 lb Fried Fish
$22.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

1 lb Fried Fish
1 lb Fried Fish
$44.00

Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)

Farm Eggs

Two Eggs Plate
Two Eggs Plate
$12.00

Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$10.25

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)

Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros
$11.50

Crispy Corn Tortillas, Two Fried Eggs, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Red Sauce, Pickled Onions (Vegetarian)

Free Range Eggs
Free Range Eggs
$5.00

Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Sides

Served by the 1/2 & Full Pint
Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
$6.00

Vegan

Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
$12.00

Vegan

Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
$5.50

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
$11.00

w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)

Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
$5.50

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
$11.00

w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)

Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
$6.00

w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
$12.00

w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Fried Sweet Plantains
Half Fried Sweet Plantains
$6.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Full Fried Sweet Plantains
Full Fried Sweet Plantains
$12.00

When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)

Half Yellow Rice & Beans
Half Yellow Rice & Beans
$5.50

(Vegan)

Full Yellow Rice & Beans
Full Yellow Rice & Beans
$11.00

(Vegan)

Half Rice & Pigeon Peas
Half Rice & Pigeon Peas
$4.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Full Rice & Pigeon Peas
Full Rice & Pigeon Peas
$8.00

w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)

Half Rustic Style Grits
Half Rustic Style Grits
$5.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Full Rustic Style Grits
Full Rustic Style Grits
$10.00

w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)

Half Collard Greens
Half Collard Greens
$5.50

w/Smoked Chicken

Full Collard Greens
Full Collard Greens
$11.00

w/Smoked Chicken

Half Spicy Creamed Spinach
Half Spicy Creamed Spinach
$7.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Full Spicy Creamed Spinach
Full Spicy Creamed Spinach
$14.00

w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)

Half Candied Yams
Half Candied Yams
$5.00

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Full Candied Yams
Full Candied Yams
$10.00

w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)

Half Roasted Yams
Half Roasted Yams
$5.00

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Full Roasted Yams
Full Roasted Yams
$10.00

w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)

Full Yellow Rice
$5.50

Vegan

Full Red Beans
$5.50

Vegan

Full Black Beans
$5.50

Vegan

Half Macaroni & Cheese
$6.00
Full Macaroni & Cheese
$12.00

Specials

Family Feast
Family Feast
$58.00

Choose One Protein: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb Smothered Chicken or 1lb Roasted Pork. Choose A Salad: Romaine & Mozzarella or Mixed Greens & Tomato. Served With One Quart (equivalent to two full orders) of Both Yellow Rice & Beans & Tortilla Chips and House Sauces.

Extras

Signature Sauces, Hot Pepper Vinegar & Add-ons
Sweet Corn-Cornbread
Sweet Corn-Cornbread
$2.00

Vegetarian

Coleslaw
Coleslaw
$2.00

Vegetarian

Brasa Chocolate Bar
Brasa Chocolate Bar
$3.75

Dark & Milk Chocolate Blend, Crispy Sweet Potato, Sea Salt

Guacamole
Guacamole
$4.00

2oz-Vegan

Tomato-Andouille Gravy
Tomato-Andouille Gravy
$2.75

Dairy Free

Half Yellow Rice
Half Yellow Rice
$2.75

Vegan

Half Red Beans
Half Red Beans
$2.75

Vegan

Half Black Beans
Half Black Beans
$2.75

Vegan

Alonso's Habanero Sauce
Alonso's Habanero Sauce
$0.60

1.5oz- w/Fresh Lime & Garlic. Spicy!

Pickled Hot Peppers
Pickled Hot Peppers
$0.50

Vegan

Small Green Sauce
Small Green Sauce
$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

1/2 Pint Green Sauce
1/2 Pint Green Sauce
$4.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Full Pint Green Sauce
Full Pint Green Sauce
$8.00

w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)

Small Red Sauce
Small Red Sauce
$0.50

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

1/2 Pint Red Sauce
1/2 Pint Red Sauce
$4.00

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Full Pint Red Sauce
Full Pint Red Sauce
$5.50

1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)

Small Habanero Vinegar
Small Habanero Vinegar
$0.50
Habanero Vinegar Bottle
Habanero Vinegar Bottle
$3.95
Small Spicy Green Sauce
$0.50
Small Ranch
Small Ranch
$0.50

(Vegan)

Small Sherry Vinaigrette
Small Sherry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Bag of Tortilla Chips
Bag of Tortilla Chips
$2.00

Made from Fresh Corn Tortillas (Vegan)

Desserts

Sweet Things, Small Portions
Butterscotch Pudding
Butterscotch Pudding
$4.50

Whipped Cream & Toffee

Coconut-Vanilla Pudding
Coconut-Vanilla Pudding
$4.50

Fresh Pineapple (Vegan)

Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50Out of stock

Gluten Free

Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cake
$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Devils Food Cake w/ Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream

Kid's

10 & Under
Kids Plate
Kids Plate
$9.00