Brasas Peruanas 206 N MAYS ST
NA BEV
Glass Homemade Juices
Jar Homemade Juices
Fountain Drinks
Plastic Bottled Drinks
- Coca Kola PB$3.50
- Coca Kola Diet PB$3.50
- Coca Kola Zero PB$3.50
- Inca Kola 20oz PB$8.95
- Inca Kola 2 Liters PB$8.95
- Kola Inglesia 2 liters PB$8.95
- Sprite PB$3.50
- Fanta PB$3.50
- Dr pepper PB$3.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade PB$3.50
- Iced Tea Sweetened PB$3.50
- Iced Tea Unsweetened PB$3.50
- Iced Tea Lemon PB$3.50
- Iced Tea Green teas PB$3.50
- Powerade PB$3.50
- Apple Juice PB$3.00
- Orange Juice PB$3.00
- Cranberry Juice PB$3.00
- Water Small PB$2.50
- Water Medium PB$3.00
Can Drinks
Bottled Drinks
FOOD
Starters
- Causa Limeña$10.95
Mashed potato salad filled with shredded chicken or vegetables.
- Causa Acevichada$18.95
Causa topped with Ceviche
- Anticuchos$16.95
Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.
- Papa a la Huancaina$9.95
Grilled beef heart chunks served in a kebab style. Served with Peruvian white corn and potatoes.
- Yuca a la Huancaina$9.95
Boiled potato covered with a creamy cheese and yellow peppers sauce.
- Papa Rellena$8.95
Deep fried mashed potato stuffed with steak cuts.
- Salchipapas$6.95
Sliced and fried hot dogs served with french fries.
- Nuggetpapas$6.95
Sliced and fried chiken nuggets served with french fries.
- Tamal$6.95
Choppped chicken or pork wrapped in a corn dough.
- Empanada$4.95
Your choice of baked dough filled with steak, chicken, or spinach and cheese.
- Ocopa$9.95
Boiled potato covered with a cheese creamy sauce made of huacatay and peanuts. Served with olettuce, hard egg, and olives.
- Rocoto Relleno$9.95
- Causa de Pollo con Agucate$12.95
- Causa de Pulpo al Olivo$13.95
- Causa de Langostinos$13.95
- Causa Vegetariana$12.95
Sandwiches
- Pan con Chicharron$11.95
Braised pork with fried sweet potatoes slices sandwich, accompanied by an onion salad.
- Pan con Pollo Salad$10.95
Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce
- Pan con Pollo Brasa$10.95
Pollo a la Brasa Sandwich
- Pan con Asado$14.95
Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar sandwich.
- Pan con Lomito$9.00
Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes sandwich
- Triple-Pollo Salad, Palta, Tomate$8.00
Three layers sandwich with chicken, avocados and tomatoes
- Triple-Huevo, Palta, Tomate$8.00
Three layers sandwich with diced bolied eggs, avocados and tomatoes
- Pan con Jamon Ingles$8.00
Peruvian Style Homemade Ham.
Ceviches and Mariscos
- Ceviche Limeno$18.95
Fish marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Sprinkled with herbs and served witih sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
- Ceviche Mixto$21.95
Seafood and fish marinated in feshly squeezed lime juice and aji. Spinkled with herbs and served with sweet potatoes and corn over a bed of lettuce and onions. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
- Ceviche Carretillero$21.95
Ceviche with breaded seafood.
- Tiradito$18.95
Traditional Japanese-Peruvian costal dish. Fish cut into fine pieces and marinated in Peruvian spices. Aji amarillo(yellow pepper) & citrus. Accompanied with choclo(Peruvian corn). Options of sea bass or red snapper (+$5).
- Leche de Tigre$21.95
Peruvian style Ceviche lime juice with breaded seafood.
- Jalea$21.95
Breaded fish, calamari, and shrimps served over a bed of fried yuca with onion salad and nuggets of toasted corn. Option of sea bass or red snapper(+$5).
- Choritos a la Chalaca$11.95
Mussles on the half shell served with creole salad.
- Chicharron de Calamares$12.95
Breaded calamaris
- Chicharron de Pescado$11.95
Breaded fish pieces served with seafood
- Chicharron Mariscos Mixto$12.95
Breaded fish pieces and sea food.
- Arroz con Mariscos$21.95
Peruvian version of the paella.
- Pulpo al Olivo$21.95
Octopus covered with an olive creamy sauce served with avocados and crackers.
- Pulpo Anticuchado$21.95
Grilled octopus in a panca pepper marinate.
- Pescado a lo Macho$19.95
Breaded fish served with an exquisite Peruvian aji panca and mirasol sauce.
- Escabeche de Pescado$18.95
Breaded fish and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.
Vegetarian and Vegan
- Vegetarian Platter$16.95
Quinoa salad with carrots, peas and avocado, plantains, fried yucca, Peruvian white corn, sweet potato, criolla salad, huancaina sauce, and toasted corn.
- Leafy Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and peppers.
- Quinoa Salad$10.95
Quinoa, lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado.
- Vegetarian Saltado$16.95
Sauteed vegetables cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
- Chaufa Vegetariano$16.95
Peruvian Style fried rice with vegetables.
- Tallarin Saltado Vegetarian$16.95
Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with vegetables and mushrooms. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
Soups
- Chupe de la Limena$21.95
Seafood milky chowder soup.
- Chupe de Camarones$19.95
Shrimp milky chowder soup.
- Parihuela$21.95
Hearty and spicy seafood soup.
- Caldo de Gallina$12.95
Hen broth with spaghetti noodles and hard-boiled egg slices.
- Sopa de Pollo$8.95
The classic homemade chicken and noodle soup.
- Aguadito$10.95
Chicken soup with rice and cilantro.
- Sancochado de Res$13.95
Parboiled beef chunks with vegetables.
- Sopa a la Minuta$8.95
Ground beef soup with Angel Hair noodles.
- Sopa de Vegetales$8.95
Vegetable soup.
- Sopa de Pollo Half Portion$5.00
- Sopa a la Minuta Half Portion$5.00
- Sopa de Vegetales Half Portion$5.00
- Aguadito Half Portion$6.00
Beef
- Lomo Saltado$18.95
Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes accompanied with french fries and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
- Frijol con Seco$18.95
Beef cooked with Chicha de Jora and cilantro. Served with Canario beans and rice.
- Bisteck a lo Pobre$18.95
Sirloin steak served with plantinas, a fried egg, fench fries, and garlic rice. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
- Churrasco$18.95
Flank steak on the girll served with rice and french fries
- Pure con Asado$18.95
Roast beef marinated in Panca pepper and vinegar. Served with mashed potatoes and garlic rice.
- Cau-cau$16.95
Beef tripe stew seasoned with yellow pepper. Served with potatoes and rice.
- Mondonguito al Italiano$16.95
A stew homemade with tripe served over french fries and garlic rice. Highly recommended to pour parmesan cheese on top.
- Arroz Tapado$15.50
Chicken
- Aji Gallina Limeno$16.95
Shredded chicken breast in a Parmesan cheese, pecan, and yellow pepper sauce. Served with potatoes, an olive, a slice of a hard-boiled egg, and rice.
- Arroz con Pollo$15.95
Chicken and rice plate made in a cilantro and red peppers sauce.
- Escabeche de Pollo$14.95
Chicken and onions marinated in a vinegar and Peruvian peppers sauce. Served with rice.
- Estofado de Pollo$14.95
Chicken stew with peas and carrots. Served with potatoes and rice.
- Pollo a la Brasa Combo$32.95
- Pollo a la Brasa Medio$18.95
- Pollo a la Brasa Quarter$13.95
- Full Pollo a la Brasas No Sides$23.95
Pork
- Adobo Limeno$16.95
Citrus-marinated pork and sliced weet potato in a delicate stew. Served with steamed garlic rice.
- Chicharron Criollo$15.95
Braised pork with Criolle sauce and potatoes.
- Carapulcra$16.95
Braised pork ina sauce thickened with Andean dried potatoes, Panca peppers and peanuts. Served with steamed garlic rice.
- Chuletas de Puerco$15.95
Pork chops with mashed potatoes, creole salad and steamed garlic rice.
- Costillas de Puerco$15.95
Pork ribs marinated in Peruvian flavors.
Pastas and Rice Plates
- Tallarines a la Huancaina$18.95
Noodles in Huancaina sauce topped with Lomo or Chicken Saltado. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
- Arroz Chaufa Limeno$18.95
Best-selling Peruvian Style fried rice with chicken, porp, and shrimp.
- Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos$21.95
Peruvian style fried rice served with seafood.
- Tallarin Saltado Limeno$18.95
Noodles in a Lima-Style sauteed. Made with steak, or chicken. Served with onions and tomatoes. Option of Tenderloin(+$5).
- Tallarines Verdes$18.95
Noodles in a Lima-Style pesto sauce made from basil, served with steak or chicken. Option of Tenderloin (+$5).
- Tallarines Rojos$15.95
Noodles in Marinara sauce served with a pieve of chicken.
- Tacu-tacu Limeno$18.95
Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with your choice of sauteed steak, chicken, pork.
- Tacu-tacu Mariscos$21.95
Afro-Peruvian rice and beans pancake. Topped off with seafood.
Desserts
- Suspiro de la Limeno$8.95
Manjarblance and Merengue pudding.
- Picarones$8.95
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters poured with homemade honey.
- Cream Volteada$5.95
Peruvian-style cream caramel.
- Alfajores$2.95
Homemade cookies with "dulce de leche."
- Mazamorra Morada$7.95
Purple-corn pudding with pineapples and prunes.
- Arroz con Leche$6.95
Rice pudding with raisins.
- Combinado$7.95
A cup that contains half mazamorra morada and half arroz con leche.
- Helado de Lucuma$8.95
Best seller flavor in Peru! A unique ice cream made from Lucuma ( a delicious peruvian fruit).
- Torta de Chocolate$8.95
Tradiational grandma recipe made from scratch.
- Torta de Maracuya$8.95
A delicious chocolate cake with passion fruit mousse.
- Torta de Lucuma$8.95
A delicious vanilla cake with lucuma.
- Torta Helada$8.95
Three layers vanilla cake with jello and peaches.
- Budin$5.95
Bread pudding with rasins and caramel on top.
- Pionono$6.95
Delicate roll cake filled with dulce de leche.
- Turron de Dona Pepa$12.00
- Torta de Chocolate c/Maracuya and Lucuma Ice-Cream$9.95
Sides
- Kids Plate Chicken$7.00
Half plate with chicken.
- Kids Plate Beef$8.00
Half plate with beef.
- Side Choclo$3.95
- Side Bread$1.95
- Side Tortilla$2.95
- Side Yucca$3.95
- Side Chips$2.95
- Extra Rocoto Sauce$1.95
- Extra Camarones$5.00
- Side Garlic Rice$3.45
- Side Cilantro Rice$5.95
- Side French Fries$4.50
- Side Plantains$6.95
- Side Beans$3.95
- Side Onion Salad$1.95
- Side Avocado$3.95
- Side Cancha$3.95
- Side Camarones$6.95
- Side de Vegetales$5.95