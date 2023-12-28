Visit Us Today!
Brass
Food
APPETIZERS
- APPETIZER MOD
- Blistered Shishitos Pepper$9.00
tamari-sesame-scallion glaze
- Broiled Raclette$23.00
- Daily Mushroom Varietals Arancini$14.00
- Duck Poutine$15.00
house cut fries, mushroom gravy
- French Dip Sliders$15.00
beef, horseradish, onion jam, jus
- Korean Braised Pork Ribs$13.00
Korean pork ribs, guchujang, kimchi
- Mushroom Poutine$11.00
- Plain Fries$6.00
- Side Bread$2.00
- Side of Sauce$0.75
- White Bean Hummu$13.00
white bean hummus and crudites
SOUPS & SALADS
- Bowl Chicken and Wild Rice Stew$14.00
stewed chicken with wild rice
- Bowl Curried Chickpea and Veg Soup$12.00
vegetables in borth, red quinoa, Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$12.00
chef's daily soup
- Chopped Kale Salad$15.00
chopped kale, giardiniera, shallot, fennel, chèvre, pistachios
- Half Chopped Kale Salad$8.00
- Classic Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, croutons, caesar dressing
- Half Classic Caesar$8.00
- Cup Chicken and Wild Rice Stew$7.00
stewed chicken with wild rice
- Cup Curried Chickpea and Veg Soup$6.00
vegetables in borth, red quinoa, Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Cup Soup Du Jour$6.00
chef's daily soup
- House Greens & Citrus Salad$15.00
orange, red quinoa, pistachios, citrus vinaigrette
- Half House Greens & Citrus Salad$8.00
ENTREES
- Baked Barramundi$32.00
shiitake-miso broth, root vegetable hash, jasmine rice
- Beef Roast Bordelaise$27.00
beef, red wine sauce, roasted vegetables, new potatoes
- Cassoulet$32.00
duck leg confit, lamb sausage, braising juice, carrots, white beans
- Free Range Chicken Breast$29.00
garlic and rosemary crusted, poultry jus, herb roasted vegetables, fingerlings
- Pasta du Jour$26.00
chef's daily preparation
- Sriracha Braised Pork Cheeks$25.00
sweet and sour sauce, roasted broccoli, shishito peppers, jasmine rice
- Ratatouille$19.00
tomato broth, stewed vegetables, red quinoa
- Ratatouille with Burrata$23.00
DESSERTS & KIDS
- Berry Cobbler$13.00
- Chocolate Pot de Creme$15.00
bruleed banana, vanilla chantilly cream
- Ice Cream$6.00
daily selection by the scoop
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$13.00
peanut butter, whipped cream
- Sorbet Scoop$6.00
- KIDS Hot Dog$12.00
organic beef dog, ketchup, mustard, bun
- KIDS Pasta Butter$12.00
pasta with butter sauce
- KIDS Pasta Daily Sauce$12.00
pasta with chef's daily sauce
- KIDS Pasta Pomodoro$12.00
pasta with pomodoro tomato sauce
- KIDS Tenders$15.00
ketchup, honey mustard