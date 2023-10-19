The Brass Pearl
FOOD
Raw Bar
Hot Apps
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Fish 'N Chips
$18.00
Fisherman's Stew
$38.00
Steak Frites
$39.00
Shrimp & Grits
$28.00
Shrimp Basket
$28.00
Seabass
$45.00
NY Strip & Crab Cake
$58.00
Black Grouper
$38.00
Filet And Scallop
$55.00Out of stock
Tilefish
$38.00Out of stock
Wreck Fish
$38.00Out of stock
Monkfish
$38.00Out of stock
NY Strip
$50.00Out of stock
Blue Salmon
$30.00Out of stock
Swordfish
$30.00Out of stock
Halibut
$42.00Out of stock
Sea Bass
$45.00Out of stock
Togarashi Salmon
$38.00Out of stock
Ny Strip And Scallops
$45.00Out of stock
Filet
$45.00Out of stock
Bone In Pork Chop
$31.00Out of stock
Salmon
$30.00Out of stock
Smoked Pork Chop
$30.00Out of stock
Swordfish Schnitzel
$40.00Out of stock
Yellowedge Grouper
$38.00Out of stock
Halibut
$40.00Out of stock
Breakfast NY Strip
$30.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
$23.00Out of stock
Filet And Shrimp
$55.00Out of stock
Sides
BEVERAGE
House Martinis
Vodka Classic Martini
$12.00
Vodka Classic - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dry Martini
$12.00
Vodka Dry - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dirty Martini
$12.00
Gin Classic Martini
$12.00
Gin Classic - Extended Service
$18.00
Gin Dry Martini
$12.00
Gin Dry - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dirty - Extended Service
$18.00
Gin Dirty Martini
$12.00
Gin Dirty - Extended Service
$18.00
Rye
Bourbon
Bookers
$20.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$13.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
Mitchters Small Batch
$12.00Out of stock
Makers Mark
$10.00
Larceny
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$18.00
Woodford
$12.00Out of stock
Old Soul S&B Select
$19.00
Chattanooga 111
$12.00Out of stock
Nelson Bros Classic
$12.00Out of stock
Double Bookers
$40.00
Double Four Roses Single Barrel
$26.00
Double Four Roses Small Batch
$20.00
Double Mitchters Small Batch
$24.00
Double Makers Mark
$20.00
Double Larceny
$20.00
Double Elijah Craig
$18.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$18.00
Double Old Forester
$14.00
Double Woodford Double Naked
$36.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$24.00
Double Belle Mead
$24.00
Scotch
Rum
Appleton Estate Rum
$10.00
Barcardi 8 YR Rum
$10.00
Bumbu Rum
$10.00
Captain Morgan Rum
$7.00Out of stock
Diplomatico Rum
$10.00
Plantation Original Dark Rum
$8.00
Plantation Rum
$7.00
Rumhaven Coconut Rum
$7.00
Ron Zacapa Rum
$11.00
Double Plantation 3 Star
$14.00
Double Plantation Dark Rum
$16.00
Double Appleton 8 year
$20.00
Double Campesino
$16.00
Double Bacardi 8 Yr
$20.00
Double Bumbu
$20.00
Double Sailer Jerry
$16.00
Double Appleton Signature
$18.00
Tequila/Mezcal
Astral Blanco
$9.00
Bozal Pechuga Mezcal
$20.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$11.00
Casamigo's Reposado
$14.00
Cincoro Extra Anejo
$250.00
Cincoro Reposado
$23.00
Codigo Anejo
$22.00
Correlejo Extra Anejo
$17.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$12.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$18.00
Espolon Blanco
$8.00
Espolon Reposado
$9.00
Herradura Silver
$10.00
Insolito Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
La Gritona
$12.00Out of stock
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado
$12.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado (Chivo Barrel Pick)
$13.00
Milagro Silver
$9.00
Sombra Mezcal
$11.00
Patron Silver
$11.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$9.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$30.00Out of stock
Vodka
Gin
Whiskey
Non Alcoholic
Cordials
Merch
Glassware
The Brass Pearl Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 415-2984
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM