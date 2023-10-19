FOOD

Raw Bar

Seafood Tower
$130.00
Whipped Feta
$10.00
Smoked Fish Dip
$15.00
Chilled Shrimp
$16.00
Hacklebeck Roe
$55.00Out of stock
Osetra Caviar
$125.00
Oyster Shooter
$6.00
Paddlefish Roe Caviar
$55.00
American Imperial Caviar
$160.00Out of stock
Sausanian Imperial
$165.00
Siberian Beluga Caviar
$160.00Out of stock

Hot Apps

Oysters Rockefeller
$19.00
Grilled Oysters
$16.00
Spanish Octopus
$19.00
Lobster Dip
$16.00
Mussels
$15.00
Fried Oysters
$15.00
Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
$20.00
Calamari Fries
$14.00

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque
$9.00
Classic Caesar
$11.00
Pearl Salad
$10.00
Half Pearl
$5.00
Half Caesar
$6.00
Half Lobster Bisque
$4.50

Sandwiches

Fried Fish Sandwich
$17.00
Oyster Po' Boy
$17.00
Shrimp Po' Boy
$17.00
Pearl Burger
$16.00
Fish Tacos
$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$15.00

Entrees

Fish 'N Chips
$18.00
Fisherman's Stew
$38.00
Steak Frites
$39.00
Shrimp & Grits
$28.00
Shrimp Basket
$28.00
Seabass
$45.00
NY Strip & Crab Cake
$58.00
Black Grouper
$38.00
Filet And Scallop
$55.00Out of stock
Tilefish
$38.00Out of stock
Wreck Fish
$38.00Out of stock
Monkfish
$38.00Out of stock
NY Strip
$50.00Out of stock
Blue Salmon
$30.00Out of stock
Swordfish
$30.00Out of stock
Halibut
$42.00Out of stock
Sea Bass
$45.00Out of stock
Togarashi Salmon
$38.00Out of stock
Ny Strip And Scallops
$45.00Out of stock
Filet
$45.00Out of stock
Bone In Pork Chop
$31.00Out of stock
Salmon
$30.00Out of stock
Smoked Pork Chop
$30.00Out of stock
Swordfish Schnitzel
$40.00Out of stock
Yellowedge Grouper
$38.00Out of stock
Halibut
$40.00Out of stock
Breakfast NY Strip
$30.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
$23.00Out of stock
Filet And Shrimp
$55.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries
$4.00
House Made Chips
$4.00
Napa Slaw
$4.00
Risotto
$5.00
Cheesy Grits
$5.00
Mussel Bread
Sourdough
Brussels
$5.00
Asparagus
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Scallop
$6.00
Half Lobster Tail
$12.00
Full Lobster Tail
$24.00
Shrimp Skewer
$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake
$10.00
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger
$8.00
Kids Mac n Cheese
$8.00

BEVERAGE

House Martinis

Vodka Classic Martini
$12.00
Vodka Classic - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dry Martini
$12.00
Vodka Dry - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dirty Martini
$12.00
Gin Classic Martini
$12.00
Gin Classic - Extended Service
$18.00
Gin Dry Martini
$12.00
Gin Dry - Extended Service
$18.00
Vodka Dirty - Extended Service
$18.00
Gin Dirty Martini
$12.00
Gin Dirty - Extended Service
$18.00

Rye

Michters Rye
$12.00
WhistlePig 10 YR Rye
$18.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Double Michters Rye
$24.00
Double Whistle Pig Rye 10 Yr
$36.00
Double Rittenhouse Rye
$16.00
Double Bulleit Rye
$18.00

Bourbon

Bookers
$20.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$13.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
Mitchters Small Batch
$12.00Out of stock
Makers Mark
$10.00
Larceny
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$18.00
Woodford
$12.00Out of stock
Old Soul S&B Select
$19.00
Chattanooga 111
$12.00Out of stock
Nelson Bros Classic
$12.00Out of stock
Double Bookers
$40.00
Double Four Roses Single Barrel
$26.00
Double Four Roses Small Batch
$20.00
Double Mitchters Small Batch
$24.00
Double Makers Mark
$20.00
Double Larceny
$20.00
Double Elijah Craig
$18.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$18.00
Double Old Forester
$14.00
Double Woodford Double Naked
$36.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$24.00
Double Belle Mead
$24.00

Scotch

Dewar's
$8.00
Macallan 12yr
$18.00
Ardbeg 10 year
$16.00
Talisker 10 year
$15.00
Talisker 18 Yr
$37.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr Sherry Cask
$21.00
Double Dewars
$16.00
Double Macallan 12 year
$36.00
Double Ardberg 10 year
$32.00
Double Talisker 10 year
$30.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Rum
$10.00
Barcardi 8 YR Rum
$10.00
Bumbu Rum
$10.00
Captain Morgan Rum
$7.00Out of stock
Diplomatico Rum
$10.00
Plantation Original Dark Rum
$8.00
Plantation Rum
$7.00
Rumhaven Coconut Rum
$7.00
Ron Zacapa Rum
$11.00
Double Plantation 3 Star
$14.00
Double Plantation Dark Rum
$16.00
Double Appleton 8 year
$20.00
Double Campesino
$16.00
Double Bacardi 8 Yr
$20.00
Double Bumbu
$20.00
Double Sailer Jerry
$16.00
Double Appleton Signature
$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Astral Blanco
$9.00
Bozal Pechuga Mezcal
$20.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$11.00
Casamigo's Reposado
$14.00
Cincoro Extra Anejo
$250.00
Cincoro Reposado
$23.00
Codigo Anejo
$22.00
Correlejo Extra Anejo
$17.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$12.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$18.00
Espolon Blanco
$8.00
Espolon Reposado
$9.00
Herradura Silver
$10.00
Insolito Blanco
$10.00Out of stock
La Gritona
$12.00Out of stock
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado
$12.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado (Chivo Barrel Pick)
$13.00
Milagro Silver
$9.00
Sombra Mezcal
$11.00
Patron Silver
$11.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$9.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$30.00Out of stock

Vodka

Deep Eddy Vodka
$7.00
Kastra Elion Vodka
$14.00
Broken Shed Vodka
$8.00
Ketel One Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$13.00
Tito's Vodka
$8.00
Wheatley Vodka
$8.00
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka
$7.00
Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka
$7.00Out of stock
Passionfruit Vodka
$6.00Out of stock

Gin

Plymouth Gin
$8.00
Monk's Road Barrel Aged Gin
$10.00
Tanqueray Gin
$8.00
Hendrick's Gin
$14.00
Gray Whale Gin
$9.00
PostModern Gin
$8.00
Empress Indigo Gin
$8.00
Bristow Gin
$9.00Out of stock
Botanist Gin
$10.00
Woody Creek Gin
$9.00
Bottega Bacur Gin
$10.00Out of stock
Sheringham Gin
$9.00Out of stock
Aviation Gin
$8.00

Whiskey

Mellow Corn
$7.00
Stranahan's Blue Peak
$10.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Hibiki Harmony
$15.00
Jameson
$7.00
Blantons
$15.00
Silverbelly Whiskey
$11.00Out of stock
Michters Sour Mash
$12.00
Michters Small Batch American Whiskey
$12.00Out of stock
BIB AND TUCKER
$12.00Out of stock
Bloody Mary
$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke Products
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Mountain Valley Spring Water
$5.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
$5.00
Coffee/Decaf
$3.00
Celsius
$3.50
Water
Tempo Kombucha
$5.50
Espresso
$3.50
Latte
$5.00
Macchiato
$4.50
Cappucino
$5.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier
$13.00
Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis alexandre
$17.00
Grand Marnier Cuvee 1880
$75.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Meletti Fernet
$6.50
Meletti Limoncello
$6.00

Merch

Hot sauce

Mango Habenero
$4.00
Serrano Lime
$4.00
House Fresno
$4.00
Shipfaced Glass
$15.00

Glassware

Mixing Glass
$60.00