Bravo Company Barbeque & Catering
FOOD
Entree
- Bravo Pie$12.00
Fritos topped with beans, chopped brisket and mac 'n cheese
- Brisket Mac Pie$10.00
Mac 'n cheese topped with chopped brisket
- Brisket Bean Frito Pie$10.00
Fritos topped with beans and chopped brisket
- Brisket Sammich$10.00
Chopped brisket on a bun
- Sausage Wrap$7.00
Sausage Link wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Loaded BBQ Wrap$12.00
Sausage Link, brisket, coleslaw and mac 'n cheese
- Turkey Leg$15.00
Smoked turkey leg
- Brisket Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, beans, queso and brisket
- Burger$10.00
Bravo Company Barbeque & Catering Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 699-3674
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM