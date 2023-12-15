Delivery coming soon!
Brazi Burger Kissimme
Burgers
- X-Tudo$16.00
Burger, mozzarella cheese, egg, bacon, smoked sausage, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. Hamburger, queijo mussarela, bacon, ovo, Calabresa, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup, and maionese brazi
- X-Bacon$12.00
Burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. All Pressed. Hamburger, queijo mussarela, bacon, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup, and maionese brazi. Prensado.
- X-Brazi (New)$17.00
Burger, Bacon, Mozzarella, Frango Desfiado, Ovo & Presunto. Tomate, Alface, Milho, Ervilha, Batata Palha, Ketchup e Maionese Especial. Burger, Bacon, Mozzarella, Shredded Chicken, Egg & Ham . Tomato, lettuce, Corn, Peas, Shoestring Potato, Ketchup & Special Mayo..
- Phill$11.50
Burger 120g, cheddar Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and special mayo. Burgers 120g, Queijo Cheddar, Bacon, Alface, tomate e maionese especial.
- X-Burger$8.90
Pao, Burger, Queijo. Burger Bun, Burger, Cheese.
- X-Salada$10.00
Burger, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. Pressed. Hamburger, queijo mussarela, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup, and maionese especial. Prensado.
- X-Egg$12.00
Burger, mozzarella cheese, egg, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. Hamburger, queijo mussarela, ovo, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup, and maionese brazi.
- X-Montanha$22.00
2 Burgers, double mozzarella cheese, 2 egg, 2 smoked sausage, ham, double bacon, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. Pressed. 2 hamburgers, double queijo mussarela, double bacon, 2 ovos, double Calabresa, presunto, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup e maionese special. Prensado.
- X-Burger Combo Kids$8.60
Burger and cheese. With Fries and apple juice. Pao, burger e queijo. Acompanha Batata Frita e Suco de maca.
- Charlie Chicken$12.00
Breaded Chicken, bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce and special mayo. FIle de frango empanado, bacon, queijo americano, tomate, alface e maionese especial.
- X-Frangao$14.00
Frango Desfiado, Catupiry, Milho, Tomate, Ervilha, Batata Palha. Pao de Hamburger Shredded Chicken, Catupiry, Corn, Tomato, Peas, Shoestring Potato. Burger bun.
- X-Gaucho (New)$14.00
ChickenHearts, mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, corn, peas, shoestring potato, ketchup and special mayo. Coracao, queijo mussarela, bacon, tomate, alface, milho, ervilha, batata palha, ketchup, and maionese brazi.
Hot Dogs & Sandwichs
- Hot Dog Simples$8.00+
Franks, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha, and maionose brazi.
- Hot Dog Bacon$10.00+
Franks, bacon, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, bacon , maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha.
- Hot Dog Catupiry$10.00+
Franks, catupiry, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, catupiry , maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha.
- Hot Dog Cheddar$10.00+
Franks, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha, and maionose brazi.
- Hot Dog Mega$12.00+
Franks, bacon, smoked sausage, mozzarella cheese, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, bacon , calabresa, queijo, maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha.
- Hot Dog Presidente (New)$14.00+
Bolsonaro President Dog! Thin Brazilian Sausage, bacon, Catupiry, special mayo, ketchup, corn, Onions, tomato, shoestring potato. Linguicinha, Catupiry, bacon, maionese, ketchup, milho, Cebola, tomate, batata palha.
- Hot Dog Picanha$16.00+
Franks, bacon, picanha, special mayo, ketchup, corn, peas, tomato, shoestring potato. Salsicha, picanha, bacon, maionese, ketchup, milho, ervilha, tomate, batata palha.
- Picanha Sandwich$16.00+
Picanha, queijo mussarela, catupiry, tomate, and maionese brazi. Picanha, Cheese Mozzarella, Catupiry, Tomato & Brazi Mayo.
- Picanha Special$17.00+
Picanha, queijo mussarela, ovo, tomate, alface, batata palha and maionese especial. Picanha Steak, Mozzarella cheese, Eggs, Tomato, Lettuce, Shoestring Potato & Special Mayo.
Pastel de Feira
- Chicken Pastel$8.00
Pastel de Frango
- Beef Pastel$8.00
Pastel de Carne
- Bauru Pastel$8.00
Pastel de Bauru
- Dulce de Leche Pastel$9.00
Pastel Doce de Leite
- Smoked Sausage and Cheese Pastel$8.00
Pastel de Calabresa com Queijo
- Chesse Pastel$7.00
Pastel de Queijo
- Nutella Pastel$9.00
Pastel de Nutella
- Bacon and Cheese Pastel$8.00
Pastel de Bacon com Queijo
- Guava & Cheese Pastel$9.00
Romeo e Julietta Pastel