Brazico Brazilian-Mexican Kitchen & Bar 217 broadway
Food
Aperitivos
- Pão de Queijo$8.00
5 Gluteen-free brazilian cheese bread tapioca with cheese blend
- Guacamole$12.00
Freshly made! Our signature guacamole made with avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served with our gluten-free Pão de Queijo toast chips & with fresh homemade salsa.
- Spicy Calabresa Acebolada with Yuka Fries$14.00
Brazilian Sausage (Calabresa) with sautéed red onions on butter and spice honey, served over Yuka Fries and topped with sesame seeds.
- Torresmo$16.00
Crispy pork belly
- Pasteis 1$4.00
- Pasteis 3$12.00
Brazilian empanadas. Choice of 3: Ground Beef, Shreeded Chicken or Blend of Cheese
- Coxinha$13.00
Brazilian Chicken Croquette
- Bolinha de Queijo$10.00
Brazilian Cheese Croquette
- Bolinho de Bacalhau$12.00
Brazilian Codfish Croquette
- Tapioca Dice$12.00
Fried tapioca with cheese squares. Served with Jalapeño Jelly
- Nachos$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Olives, Cilantro, Pickled Red onion, Guacamole, Sour cream. Add Protein: Ground Beef, Chicken, Impossible ground beef or Vegan Cheese
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, watercress, radishes, sesame seeds and mustard soy oil sauce with our homemade cheeses bread chips.
- Mushrooms Quesadila$13.00
Cheese crust flour Tortilla, mushroom, beans, grilled corn, cheese and red pepper served with Pico de Gallo and Sour cream.
Tacos & Burgers
- Picanha Taco$19.00
3 soft tacos. Prime Top Sirloin Cap, Chimichurri, Basil Sauce, Romain and Oaxaca cheese.
- Shrimp Taco$18.00
3 soft tacos. Marinated Shrimp, Cilantro Garlic Sauce, Radish and Pico de Gallo.
- Mahi Mahi Taco$20.00
3 soft tacos. Blackened pan seared Mahi-Mahi, Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Cilantro Garlic Sauce.
- Vegetariano Taco$17.00
3 soft tacos. Plant-based “ground beef”, grilled corn, black beans, red peppers, sliced avocado, Oaxaca cheese, basil garlic and Chipotle malagueta sauce.
- Al Pastor Taco$18.00
3 soft tacos. Pork tenderloin marinated Guajillo and Chiles, Grilled pineapple and Queso Fresco.
- Chicken Taco$18.00
3 soft tacos. Shredded Chicken sauteed with onion, red and green pepper, garlic, tomato and parsley. Topped with queso Fresco and Chipotle Malagueta Sauce.
- Birria Taco$20.00
3 soft tortilla. Slow Cooked Shredded beef, Consommé, Cheese Blend and Yucatan Pickled Red Onions.
- Brazico Burger$19.00
Prime top sirloin cap and caramelized onion burger, smoked gouda cheese, mix green, basil garlic mayo served on a warm toasted brioche with steak fries.
- Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Breaded chicken breast or grilled chicken breast, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, basil, house chipotle mayo on a baguette
- Beyond Burger$17.00
Plant based burger, sauteed mushrooms and onions, smoked Gouda cheese, Mix Green, Basil Garlic Mayo served on a warm toasted brioche with steak fries.
Salads & Soup
- Brazico Taco Salad$17.00
Collard greens, romaine, arugula, spinach, grilled corn, black beans, red pepper, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro, tortillas chips and pepitas on our brazico citrus dressing.
- Ensalada Ceasar$14.00
Romain, cotija, homemade croutons and caesar dressing.
- Caldo Verde$9.00
Black Beans creamy soup, topped with fried collard greens, Cotija Cheese and bacon.
Mains
- Picanha Tom Jobim$32.00
Grilled prime top sirloin cap served with rice, beans, farofa (toasted yuca flour) and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Stroganoff$25.00
Chicken and mushrooms cooked in an artisanal stroganoff sauce, served with crispy potato sticks and white rice.
- Shrimp Stroganoff$27.00
Shrimp and mushrooms cooked in an artisanal stroganoff sauce, served with crispy potato sticks and white rice.
- Stroganoff Vegetariano$22.00
Heart of palm, chickpeas, roasted leeks, tomato and mushrooms cooked in an artisanal stroganoff sauce, served with crispy potato sticks and white rice.
- Feijoada$28.00
Brazil’s national dish. Pork and black beans stew served with white rice, sautéed garlic collard greens, farofa (toasted yuca flour), pico de gallo and orange slices.
- Costela$32.00Out of stock
Slow cooked short ribs with mezcal agave sauce. Served over mashed yucca and sautéed garlic collard greens.
- Moqueca$31.00
Mahi-mahi, mussels, shrimp, peppers, tomato, coconut milk, dendê (palm) oil served with white rice and dendê farofa (fried yucca crumbs on palm oil and garlic). Contains Dairy
- Moqueca Vegetariana$25.00
Plantain, cashew nuts, peppers, tomato, coconut milk, dendê (palm) oil served with white rice and dendê farofa (fried yucca crumbs on palm oil and garlic). Contains dairy.
- Chuleta a la Parrilla$30.00
Grilled pork chop served over mashed yucca and sautéed garlic collard greens. Topped with a rich creamy thyme consommé.
- Skirt Steak$32.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Biquinho Chimichurri Sauce, served with Sautéed Garlic Collard Greens and White rice.
- Passion Fruit Salmon$30.00
Salmon cooked on a banana leaf, avocado, tomato, red pickled onion with a side of lime rice.
- Pollo Yucatan$26.00
Boneless chicken thigh on a mexican citrus marinade, white rice, grilled corn, house chili powder cotija cheese, chipotle malagueta and cilantro garlic sauce.