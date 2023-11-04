Brazilian Bitez Delivering only in Broward
Brazilian Kabob's (espetinho)
Flavors
- Steak$9.99
4oz of Top Sirloin steak Marinated for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers with vegetables for added taste.
- Chicken$9.99
4oz of chicken Marinated for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers.
- Chicken/Bacon Wrapped$9.99
4oz of chicken Marinated for 24 hours with special house seasoning, wrapped with bacon, cooked to order on bamboo skewers.
Special Meals
Combo's
- One Chicken Skewer Platter$10.99
4oz of Marinated chicken for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers with vegetables for added taste. Served with 3 sides of your choice.
- One Steak Skewer Platter$12.99
4oz of Marinated Top Sirloin for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers with vegetables for added taste. Served with 3 sides of your choice.
- Two Meat Skewer Platter$20.99
Two 4oz's of Marinated (meat of choice) for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers with vegetables for added taste. Served with 3 sides of your choice.
- Tripple Meat Skewer Platter$28.99
Three 4oz's of Marinated (meat of choice) for 24 hours with special house seasoning, cooked to order on bamboo skewers served with THREE sides of your choice.
- Picanha Steak Platter$14.99
6oz of Picanha seasoned Brazilian style and grille to order, accompanied with your choice of 3 sides.