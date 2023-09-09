Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
6399 City West Pkwy
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Our Entire Menu is Available for Takeout. Toast Delivery is also Available!
More
Brazin Public House 6399 City West Pkwy
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
6399 City West Pkwy
Delivery
Pickup
Brazin Public House Location and Ordering Hours
(952) 600-5192
6399 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 9:30AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement