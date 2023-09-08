Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
100 W Bay St Ste 101
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Order Online
Bread and Board Provisions
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
100 W Bay St Ste 101
Drink Menu
Food Menu
Hot Breakfast
Floral
Pacos
Lunch
Drink Menu
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
$2.25
Hot Latte
$3.75
Cappucino
$3.50
Hot Americano
$2.50
Cortado
$3.00
Espresso Doppio
$2.25
Espresso Solo
$1.50
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
$4.25
Sparkling Americano
$2.75
Iced Latte
$4.50
Iced Americano
$3.25
Hot Drinks
Hot Cocoa
$2.75
London Fog
$3.75
Steamer
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.75
Iced Drinks
Frappe
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.85
Iced Matcha
$6.00
Iced Chai Tea
$4.75
Iced Green Tea
$4.00
Smoothies
Smoothie
$4.00
Food Menu
Bakery
Everything Cream Cheese Danish
$5.00
Seasonal Galette
$5.75
Seasonal Handpie
$4.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)
$2.50
Gluten-free Brownie (V)
$3.75
Seasonal Muffin (V)
$3.75
yogurt w granola
$4.25
Good Dough
$3.00
Hot Breakfast
Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Sandwich
$4.95
Turkey Bacon,Egg, Pepper-Jack Sandwich
$5.75
Impossible Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Sandwich
$5.75
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$6.45
Floral
Floral
Wrapped Bouquet
$10.00+
Vase Arrangement
$40.00+
Dozen Roses
$59.95
Mason Jar arrangement
$20.00+
Flower Bar
Delphinium
$3.00
Alstromeria
$2.00
Daisy Mum
$1.00
Mini Carnation
$1.50
Carnation
$1.00
Long-Stem Rose
$3.50
Sunflower
$4.00
Solidago
$2.00
Baby Blue Eucalyptus
$3.00
Caspia
$1.50
Button Mums
$1.00
Scabiosa
$3.50
Vase
Mason Jar
$5.00
Pacos
Retail
The Dream
$15.00
Decaf
$15.00
El Monte
$15.00
Cold Brew (pre-ground)
$15.00
Lunch
Hot & Ready
Grab + Go Chicken Nuggets LARGE
$7.00
Grab + Go Chicken Nuggets SMALL
$5.00
Grab + Go Chicken Wings 3 CT
$4.50
Grab + Go Chicken Wings 6 CT
$8.00
Grab + Go Chicken Wings 9 CT
$12.00
Hamburger
$6.49
Cheeseburger
$6.99
Pork & Collards
$11.99
Grilled Shwarma, Rice Pilaf, Brussels
$11.99
Hot Dog
$4.50
Corn Dog
$4.50
Bread and Board Provisions Location and Hours
(904) 862-6992
100 W Bay St Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement