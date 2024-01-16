Bread & Pickle 4135 W Lake Harriet Pkwy
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Entrees
- Organic Egg & Cheddar Sandwich$7.00
On English Muffin, Bagel or Toast
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$13.00
Cold smoke salmon, Herb-Caper Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, On an everything Bagel
- Organic Egg Scramble$8.50
Green onion & Cream Cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and toast
- Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Served with breakfast potatoes - Scrambled Eggs, Cream Cheese, Tomato
- Breakfast Bean Burrito$9.50
Served with breakfast potatoes - Scrambled Eggs, Sofrito Beans, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar
- Eggsadilla$11.00
Spinach Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Green Onions, Served with Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Other
Food Menu
Burgers
Hot Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken, croutons, tomato, parmesan cheese, romaine, wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla
- Shrimp Salad Roll$13.00
Tarragon mayo, celery, on a hoagie roll
- Egg Salad$6.25
Egg, mayo, mustard served on sourdough bun
- Smoked Salmon$14.00
Cold smoked salmon, herb-caper cream cheese, sprouts, tomato, on an everything bagel
- Smoked Turkey$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, herbed mayo, on multi grain
- Vegetable Sandwich$8.25
Cucumber, carrot, tomato, sprouts, radish, herbed cream cheese, on multi grain bun
Sides
Salads
Popcorn, Ice Cream & Sweets
Popcorn
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
- Vanilla Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Vanilla Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Strawberry Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Strawberry Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Chocolate Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Chocolate Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Cookies & Cream Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Cookies & Cream Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Mint Chocolate Chip Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Bowl- 1 Scoop$4.25
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Cone- 1 Scoop$4.25
- (SM) Root Beer Float- 1 Scoop$5.00
Ice Cream 2 Scoops
- Vanilla Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Vanilla Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Strawberry Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Strawberry Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Chocolate Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Chocolate Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Cookies & Cream Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Cookies & Cream Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Mint Chocolate Chip Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Cone- 2 Scoops$6.25
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Bowl- 2 Scoops$6.25
- (LG) Root Beer Float- 2 Scoops$7.00
Ice Cream Kids
- Vanilla Cone- Kids$3.00
- Vanilla Bowl- Kids$3.00
- Strawberry Cone- Kids$3.00
- Strawberry Bowl- Kids$3.00
- Chocolate Cone- Kids$3.00
- Chocolate Bowl- Kids$3.00
- Cookies & Cream Cone- Kids$3.00
- Cookies & Cream Bowl- Kids$3.00
- Mint Chocolate Chip Cone- Kids$3.00
- Mint Chocolate Chip Bowl- Kids$3.00
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Cone- Kids$3.00
- Lemon Lime Sorbet Bowl- Kids$3.00
Frozen on a Stick
Sweets
Drink (N/A)
Others
- (SM) Hibiscus Punch$4.00
- (LG) Hibiscus Punch$5.00
- (SM) Lemonade$4.00
- (LG) Lemonade$5.00
- 17oz Water Bottle$5.00
- 32oz Water Bottle$9.00
- 12 Oz. Coffee$3.50
- 16 Oz. Coffee$4.25
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
Numi Organic
- Chai Tea$4.25
- (SM) Hot Chocolate$3.50
- (LG) Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte$5.00
- Mocha$5.25
- Cold Press$4.50
- Hyper Drive$5.00
Sweetened Condense Milk, Chocolate, Iced Cold Press
- Tree Hugger$5.00
Maple Syrup, Soy Milk, Iced Cold Press
- (SM) Iced Tea$3.00
- (LG) Iced Tea$4.00
- (SM) Arnie Palmer$3.00
- (LG) Arnie Palmer$4.00
- (SM) Ginger Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- (LG) Ginger Peach Iced Tea$4.00
- (SM) Peppermint Iced Tea$3.00
- (LG) Peppermint Iced Tea$4.00
- Kids Milk$2.50
- La Croix$2.50
Drink (Alcohol)
Taps
Cans
- Grainbelt Premium (16oz)$6.50
- Grainbelt Nordeast (16oz)$6.50
- New Belgium Paloma Sour (12oz)$7.00
- Pryes Course Correct Hazy Citra Pale Ale (16oz)$8.00
- Pryes Glamorama West Coast IPA (16oz)$8.00
- Insight Trollway American IPA (16oz)$8.00
- Bauhaus Wonderstuff Pils (12oz)$7.00
- Bent Paddle Kanu$7.00
- Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler (16oz)$9.00
- Quirk Hard Seltzer – Cherry Blossom Lime$6.50
- Quirk Hard Seltzer – Strawberry Lemon Basil$6.50
- Bauhaus NAH (12 oz)$6.00