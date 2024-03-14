Skip to Main content
Cafe menu
Coffee
Drip
$4.00+
Espresso
$3.75
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00+
Mocha
$5.00+
Americano
$4.00+
Cafe au lait
$4.00+
Cortado
$4.00
Macchiato
$3.00
Grab & Go
Boyland soda
$2.75
Redbull
$2.50
Spindrift
$1.75
Poppi soda
$3.00
Something nothing can
$3.00
Humand kind apple
$4.00
Bottled water
$1.25
Wellness shot
$4.00
Vita coco
$4.50
Chookie
$5.00
Stroop Waffle
$4.00
Maple Oatmeal
$4.50
Banana Bread
$4.50
Tangerine
$4.00
Strawberry
$4.00
Oat
$6.25
Almond
$6.25
Loose leaf tea
Earl grey
$3.00
English Breakfast
$3.00
Chamomile
$3.00
Lemongrass
$3.00
Smoothies
Beet the week
$8.00
Glow on go
$8.00
Clean Greens
$10.00
Orange juice
$8.00
PB perfection
$10.00
Very Berry
$9.00
Lets Mango
$8.00
Acai ya Later
$10.00
Acai bowl
$12.00
Special drinks
Chai
$5.00+
Matcha
$5.00+
London fog
$4.00
Hot chocolate
$4.00
Kitchen
Breakfast
Avocado toast
$9.00
Oatmeal
$9.00
Burrito
Chicken
Sausage
Cheddar
Garden
Omelete
Indian
Western
Protein
Bagels
Plain
$2.00
Onion garlic
$2.50
Poppy seed
$2.00
Sesame
$2.00
Cinnamon-raisin
$2.00
Multi-grain
$1.50
Whole-wheat
$1.50
Pumpernickel
$2.50
Egg
Desserts
Tiramisu cup
Apple Strudel
Bomboulini cream
Raspberry Cream
Protfiteroles cup
Chocolate temptation
Mixed Berry tart
Chocolate Eclair
Pastries
Croissants
Plain
$3.00
Chocolate
$4.00
Almond
$6.00
Muffins
Blueberry
$4.00
Banana-walnut
$4.00
Sweet
Kouign Aman
$4.50
Apple Turnover
$4.50
Bear cookie
$3.00
Wafel
$5.00
Lemon cake
$4.50
Pistachio cake
$4.50
Bread Stone Cafe 301 Grove St Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 405-8221
301 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Closed
Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
