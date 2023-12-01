2x points now for loyalty members
Breakfast Club 51 | Fort Worth
Eggs
- 1 Egg$7.25
- 1 Egg + 1 Choice$9.25
- 1 Egg + 2 Choices$11.95
- 2 Eggs$8.75
- 2 Eggs + 1 Choice$10.75
- 2 Eggs + 2 Choices$12.95
- Brunch Coco$16.95
2 eggs, beans, fresh fruit, bacon, ham, sausages, crepe & french toast
- 2014 Plate$13.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, crepe or french toast
- Construction$14.95
3 eggs, beans or creton, bacon, ham, and sausages
- 2 Eggs w/Smoked Sausage$12.95
- 2 Eggs w/Smoked Meat & Crepe$12.95
- 2 Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash$11.95
- 2 Eggs w/Pork Belly$12.95
- breakfast burrito$11.95
Omelettes
- Plain Omelette$9.95
- Yellow Cheese Omelette$11.95
- Bacon & Jack Omelette$13.95
- Sausage & Jack Omelette$13.95
- Ham & Swiss Omelette$12.95
- Sabz Omelette$12.95
Spinach and cheddar cheese
- Healthy Omelette$12.95
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese
- Western Omelette$12.95
Peppers, onions and ham
- Western King Omelette$13.95
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Veggie Omelette$12.95
Vegetarian
- Veggie King Omelette$13.95
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelette$13.95
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese
- Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette$16.95
- Tomatoes & Avocado Omelette$14.95
Tomatoes, avocado and mozzarella cheese
- Bacado Omelette$13.95
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese
Coffee & Beverages
- Coffee$2.95
- Tea$2.95
- Herbal Tea$2.95
- Espresso$2.95
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Latte$5.25
- Fresh Squeezed Orange juice$5.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Hot Milk$3.50
- Cold Milk$3.50
- Soft Drink$2.50
- Sparkling Water$3.75
- Small Pineapple Juice$3.95
- Small Apple Juice$3.95
- Juice$3.95
- Small Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Small Tomato Juice$3.95
- Large Pineapple Juice$4.95
- Large Apple Juice$4.95
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
- Large Tomato Juice$4.95
- Hazelnut Latte$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato$5.95
- Cafe Mocha$5.95
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.95
- Black Cold Brew$3.95
- Caramel Cold Brew$4.95
- Hazelnut Cold Brew$4.95
- Americano$3.95
- Iced latte$4.95
- Kids Drink$1.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Smoothies
- B&R Smoothie$5.95
Bananas, raspberries, orange juice, yogurt and honey
- Ronoake Smoothie$5.95
Mangoes, raspberries, apple juice, yogurt, and honey
- Joliette Smoothie$5.95
Bananas, mangoes, orange juice, yogurt, and honey
- Southlake Smoothie$5.95
Bananas, mangoes, raspberries, pineapple juice, yogurt, and honey
Milkshakes
- Strawberry Milkshake$6.95
Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, strawberry sauce
- Oreo Milkshake$6.95
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, Oreo cookies
- Banana Split Milkshake$6.95
Vanilla ice cream, bananas, chocolate, and strawberry sauce
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.95
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce
Mimosa
Cocktails
Singles
Super Hungry
- Super 1 : Houston$16.95
2 eggs, smoked sausage, crepe with bananas and hazelnut chocolate
- Super 2 : Dallas$16.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, half waffles topped with bananas, strawberries and marshmallow covered with chocolate hazelnut spread & English cream with a choice of meat
- Super 3 : Old Port$17.95
A small meat casserole with an egg and Hollandaise sauce accompanied by a half banana waffle, chocolate coulis and english cream.
- Super Picture: Dallas$16.95
Texas Favorites
- Texas 1$13.95
Buttermilk biscuit and eggs covered with chorizo Gravy, topped with avocado. All served with a side of fruits, All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Texas 2: Monte Cristo$14.95
French Toast Monte Cristo with Ham, Swiss and Raspberry Chipotle Jam, topped with a fried egg. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Texas 3: Waffle & Chicken$14.95
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey. All served with one over easy egg on top.
- Texas 4: Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich$13.95
Topped with Raspberry Chipotle Jam. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Texas 5: Chicken & Waffles Sandwich1$14.95
Cornflake-Crusted fried chicken, fried eggs, American Cheese, Avocado and house made bacon maple syrup
- Texas 6: Pork Belly Benedict$14.95
two poached eggs on pork belly, covered with hollandaise sauce. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Texas 7: Biscuits and Gravy Combo$13.95
seasoned and breaded in-house, then fried golden brown and covered with country gravy
- Texas 8: Biscuits & Gravy$9.95
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits, split, then smothered in homemade sausage gravy with hash browns or grits
- Texas 9: Migas$12.95
Eggs, tortilla strips, diced jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, with warm tortillas, hash browns and salsa
- Texas 10: Steak & Eggs$22.95
A certified Angus 8 oz, ribeye, cooked to your liking with two eggs of any style, hash browns or grits, and choice of toast, biscuit or pancakes.
Friends & Family
- BC 1 Joliette$14.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, and crepe or French toast topped with custard and fresh fruit
- BC 2 FireStone$14.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, and crepe or French toast topped with custard, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries
- BC 3 Niagra Falls$14.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, and crepe or French toast topped with bananas and hazelnut chocolate
French Toast or Waffles or Pancakes
- Plain French Toast$8.95
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit
- Mont Everest French Toast$12.95
Topped with a mountain of fruit & English cream
- Banana-Chocolate French Toast$12.95
Served with bananas and creamy hazelnut chocolate
- Strawberry Banana French Toast$12.95
Served with English cream
- Plain Waffles$8.95
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit
- Mont Everest Waffles$12.95
Topped with a mountain of fruit & English cream
- Banana-Chocolate Waffles$12.95
Served with bananas and creamy hazelnut chocolate
- Strawberry Banana Waffles$12.95
Served with English cream
- Plain Pancakes$8.95
- Mont Everest Pancakes$12.95
- Banana Choc Pancakes$12.95
- Strawberry Banana Pancakes$12.95
Crepes
- Spinach & Cheddar Crepes$12.95
- Bacon & Cheddar Crepes$12.95
- Plain Crepes$9.95
- Frutti Crepes$12.95
Crepe stuffed with custard & fresh fruits
- Banana-Chocolate Crepes$12.95
Crepe stuffed with bananas, hazelnut chocolate, and custard
- 3 Cheeses Crepes$11.95
- Asparagus, Ham & Swiss Crepes$12.95
- Spinach & Cheddar Crepes$12.95
- Delicious Crepes$12.95
Apple, cheddar cheese, maple syrup
- Crepe Magic$14.95
With Bananas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and marshmallows covered with chocolate hazelnut spread & white chocolate
- Rainbow Crepe$14.95
Crêpe with bananas, kiwis, strawberries, and blueberries served with a cup of custard, hazelnut chocolate, and raspberry coulis.
Eggs Benedict
- Classic Benedict$12.95
2 poached eggs with ham and swiss cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Florentine Benedict$12.95
2 poached eggs, spinach and cheddar, topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Tex-Mex Benedict$13.95
poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce and Sriracha
- Heart Healthy Benedict$16.95
2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on a bagel, topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Sweet 'N Salty Benedict$16.95
1 poached egg with bacon and cheddar, topped with Hollandaise sauce, accompanied by 2 crepes topped with fruit and hazelnut chocolate
- Plain Benedict$10.95
2 poached eggs with ham topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Benedict Bacon$12.95
2 poached eggs, bacon, melted cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
- Benedict Zen$17.95
2 poached eggs with smoked salmon, red onions and avocado, all covered with hollandaise sauce.
Our Popular Skillets
- Vegetable Skillet$12.95
Vegetable, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and 2 eggs
- Meat Lover's Skillet$13.95
Sausages, ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and 2 eggs
- Deluxe Skillet$13.95
Red and green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, onions, mushrooms, sausages, ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and 2 eggs
- Supreme Skillet$16.95
Smoked salmon, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, capers, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs
- Avocado & Bacon Skillet$13.95
Half Avocado, Bacon, onions, chillies, tomatoes, choice of cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs
- Steak Skillet$22.95
An 8oz certified Angus ribeye, onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
Green bell pepper, onions, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.
- Country Bowl$11.95
BC51 Specialties
- Hearty Breakfast Coco Frutti$12.95
1 poached egg, cottage cheese, a bowl of fruits and biscuit or muffin
- The Popular Coco Frutti$16.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, with half a waffle topped with strawberries and bananas, strawberry coulis and hazelnut chocolate, served with home-style potatoes
- California Coco Frutti$14.95
2 Eggs, avocado, tomatoes and red onions on bread or buscuit served with a bowl of fresh fruit
Our Yogurts
- Classic Yogurt$10.95
Vanilla or plain yogurt, mixed fruits, and Granola
- Filed Berries Yogurt$11.95
Bananas, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, plain yogurt and English cream
- Himalayas Yogurt$11.25
Mountain of fruit in a plain yogurt, English cream mix, topped with Muslix and Granola
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$7.95
For the Little Ones
- K Cereal with Toast$5.95
- K Oatmeal with Toast$5.95
- K 1 Egg + 1 Choice$6.95
Choose between: bacon, ham, sausage, beans, cretons, bologna, turkey bacon.
- K Plain Crepe$6.95
- K Plain French Toast$6.95
- K Plain Waffle$6.95
- K Crepe with Fruit$7.95
topped with fruit
- K French Toast with Fruit$7.95
topped with fruit
- K Waffle with Fruit$7.95
topped with fruit
- K Half Waffles Topped with Sweets$7.95
topped with bananas, strawberries and marshmallow covered with chocolate hazelnut
- K Crepe with Banana-Chocolate$7.95
topped with Banana-chocolate
- K French Toast with Banana-Chocolate$7.95
topped with Banana-chocolate
- K Waffle with Banana-Chocolate$7.95
topped with Banana-chocolate
- K Yellow Cheese Omelette$6.95
- Kid Plain Pancakes$6.95
- Kid Pancakes with bacon$7.95
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Norvegien$16.95
Smoked salmon on a bagel with cream cheese topped with tomatoes and lettuce
- BLT with Egg$11.95
On an English muffin or bagel, one egg, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce
- Club Coco Frutti: Breakfast Club$12.95
Breakfast club sandwich with one eggs, tomatoes, lettuce, yellow cheese and your choice of meat
Biscuits Club
Extra Side
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.00
- Side Ckn Apple Links$4.00
- Side Gravy Sausage$1.00
- Side Creme Cheese$1.95
- Side Crepe$3.00
- Side French Toast$3.00
- Side Bleuberries$4.00
- Side Fresh Fruits$3.95
- Side Fried okra$3.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Grilled Ham$4.00
- Side Grits$3.00
- Side Hash Browns$3.00
- Side Cheese$1.95
- Side Pancake$3.00
- Side White Chocolate$2.95
- Side Strawberry Coulis$1.95
- Side Hazelnut chocolate$1.95
- Side English Cream$2.95
- Side Whipped Cream$1.95
- Side Maple Syrup$2.95
- Side of Home Potatoes$3.00
- Side Gravy Regular$1.00
- Side of Pork belly$4.00
- Side of Beef Sausage$4.00
- Side of Toast$3.00
- Side of Biscuit$3.00
- side 1 egg$2.00
- side 2 eggs$4.00
- side 3 eggs$6.00
- Side Jalapino$1.50
- Side Crispy Hash Brown$3.00
- Side Strawberries$3.95
- Side Rasberries$3.95
- Side Blackberries$3.95
- side sausage patties$4.00
- side One sausage patty$2.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- side smoked salmon$6.00
- side 4 eggs$8.00
- Side Salad$3.25
- side Caeser salad$3.25
- Side Turkey Bacon$3.95
- side pancake with fruit$4.50
- side mixed berries$3.95
Lunch Menu
- Lunch: Club Sandwich$14.95
with fries and salad
- Lunch: Hamburger Steak$13.95
with caramelized onions, potatoes of your choice, salad and demi-glace sauce
- Lunch: Hamburger$12.95
with fries and salad
- Lunch: Cheeseburger$13.95
with fries and salad
- Lunch: Chicken Burger$11.95
with fries and salad
- Lunch: Croque-Madame$11.95
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and lettuce with fries and salad
- Lunch: Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
With bacon, Swiss cheese, fries and salad
- Lunch: Fish n' Chips$14.95
With fries, salad and tartar sauce
- Lunch: Caesar Salad$13.95
With grilled chicken
- Lunch: Home Salad$13.95
With grilled chicken
- Lunch: Hamburger South Beach$13.95
Ground beef, avocado, caramelized onions and Swiss cheeses served with fries and salad
- Lunch: Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$13.95
Bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese with fries and salad
- Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
- Lunch: Chicken Fried Chicken$13.95