Beverages

Alkaline Cold Brew

Alkaline Cold Brew
$6.00

Our Special select Bean, Coarse Ground, slow soaked in a frosty 36 degree Alkaline Mountain Spring Water. With cream and/or sugar if your heart desires.

Banana Dream Cold Brew
$7.00

Our amazing Cold Brew, topped w/ our fresh banana and cream blended foam. Truly what dreams are made of !

Chocolate Dream Cold Brew
$7.00

Our amazing Cold Brew topped with a fresh chocolate & cream blended foam.

Peaches & Cream Cold Brew
$7.00

Fresh Georgia Peaches when we can get 'em, then blended in cream. Oh what a dream!

Coconut Dream Cold Brew
$7.00

Our delicious Cold Brew, topped with a Coconut Sugar Cream Foam. Dream away my friend!

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
$7.00Out of stock

The finest Vanilla we could find, add cream, blended to a creamy foam.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed & Iced Lemonade
$6.00

It doesn't get any fresher than this. Sweetened with our house made Liquid Unbleached Turbinado Cane Sugar.

Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
$7.00

Our Fresh Squeezed Lemonade kicked up notch a for those hot summer days and blended!

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
$4.00

Fresh squeezed right on the Truck into a frosty mug!

Frozen Orange Slush
$7.00

Our fresh squeezed Orange Juice Blended in Ice w/ our Eternal Mtn. Spring Alkaline water & sweetened w/ our house liquid cane.

Water & Sodas

Eternal Mountain Naturally Alkaline Spring Water
$2.00

Refreshing naturally alkaline mountain spring water.

Jarritos
$3.00Out of stock

Fruity sodas for the sugar lovers.

Hot Coffee, Iced Coffee, & Espresso

Hot Brewed Coffee
$3.00

Fresh Ground Dark Roast Hot Coffee Brewed to order!

Iced Brew Coffee
$3.00Out of stock

Our fresh brewed hot coffee chilled and put on ice.

Single Shot Organic Dark Roast Espresso
$2.00Out of stock

Our Special Blend of Dark Roasted Espresso Bean, finely ground & pressed into a single shot cap.

Double Shot Organic Dark Roast Espresso
$3.00Out of stock

Double shot of the good stuff!

Breakfast

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito
$7.00+

Your choice of Bacon, or Italian Sausage on the grill w/ 2 Eggs, Cherry Tomato, Cilantro, & Melted Cheese, wrapped in a toasted crisp Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde. *Make it w/ Grilled Chicken or Pork Tenderloin add $2.

Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00+

Your choice of Bacon or Italian Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheese, on your choice of kaiser roll, sourdough, or fresh grilled bread. served w/ a side of apricot preserves. * Add Grilled Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin for $2.

French Toast
French Toast
$8.00+

Fresh Baked Bread, Thick Sliced, Deep Battered, & grilled to a Golden Brown. Sprinkled w/ powdered sugar, & served w/ pure maple syrup. Add fresh Blueberry, Strawberry or Banana for just $2 more.

Red Eye Breakfast Bowl
$10.00

2 Pan fried Pork Tenderloins, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Sliced Tomato, & Cilantro, on top of a Cold Brew Arugula Salad. Served w/ a side of Apricot preserves or Hot Sauce, your choice sweet or spicy!

Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Taco
$3.00

Your choice, Bacon or Italian Sausage, Egg, melted Cheese, in a grilled corn tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde.

Breakfast Sides

Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon
$2.00

A side of our Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Egg
$1.00

Free Range Brown Eggs

Fresh Pineapple
$5.00

Fresh cut Pineapple!

Bananas
$1.00

We look for the freshest Bananas every morning!

Navel Oranges
$2.00

Juicy Local Fruit!

Pink Grapefruit
$3.00Out of stock

Juicy local fruit!

Georgia Peach
$3.00Out of stock

The juiciest in all the land! When we are able to get are hands on them.

Goat Milk Butter Biscuits

Serrano & Smoked Gouda Goat Milk Biscuit
$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Made Goat Milk biscuit w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese & Serrano Peppers baked inside.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
$6.00Out of stock

Our delicious Goat milk, Serrano & Smoked Gouda Biscuit w/ Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Melted Gouda Sandwiched inside.

Lunch

Island Tacos

Veggie Tacos
$3.00

Just like our Beef Taco but with Portobello Mushrooms instead of Sirloin.

Al Pastor Tacos
$4.00

Fresh Pork Tenderloin, Pineapple, Tomato, Island Spiced & Marinated, Grilled, served w/ Cilantro & melted Cheese, on a grilled Corn Tortilla, w/ Salsa Verde.

Blackened Fish Tacos
$5.00

Fresh Fish of the Day perfectly seasoned, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, on a Grilled Corn Tortilla, served w/ Salsa Verde.

Grilled Chicken Tacos
$3.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken, Island Spiced, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, in a grilled corn tortilla,

Ground Sirloin Tacos
$3.00

Delicious Ground Sirloin, Island Spices, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, in a grilled Corn Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos
$5.00

Blackened Shrimp, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, melted Cheese, in a grilled Corn Tortilla. served w/ Salsa Verde.

Sourdough Super Sliders

Sirloin Meatball Parmesan Super Slider
Sirloin Meatball Parmesan Super Slider
$6.00

Delicious Sirloin molded meatball with garlic, spices, San Marzano Tomatoes, melted Cheese, in between grilled Sour Dough.

Chicken Parmesan Slider
$6.00

Delicious seasoned & Pan Fried Chicken, San Marzano Tomatoes, Spices, Melted Cheese, in between Grilled Sour Dough.

Blackened Coho Salmon, Bacon, Tomato & Mozzarella Slider
$10.00Out of stock

Fresh wild caught Alaskan Coho Salmon, Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, sliced Tomato, Mozzarella cheese in between Grilled Sour Dough.

Sirloin, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, & Tomato Slider
$7.00

Island Spiced Sirloin Burger , Thick sliced Applewood smoked Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, sliced Tomato, in between Grilled Sour Dough.

Sandwiches

Fresh Fish Sandwich
$14.00

Always Fresh but the type may change daily so check our board & see, Blackened & served on a Kaiser roll W/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato Slice, & a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.

Sirloin Burger
$12.00

Delicious ground Sirloin, Island spiced & grilled, served on a kaiser roll w/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato, & a Pickle. Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.

Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Island Spiced & then Grilled, served on a Kaiser Roll, w/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato Slice, & a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.

Tuna Melt
$11.00

Fresh made Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Tomato & Sourdough Bread, & melted Smoked Gouda cheese. Served w/ a pickle spear. *Add Bacon for just $1

Bacon, Arugula, & Tomato
$9.00

Delicious fresh grilled, Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Crisp Arugula, Sliced Tomato, in between grilled Sourdough Bread. Served w/ a Pickle Spear. *Add Cheese for just $1 more.

Grilled Cheese
$8.00

Fresh Baked Bread, Grilled and covered in melted Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served w/ a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & tomato for just $2 more.

Burritos

Ground Sirloin burrito
$10.00

Island spiced and Grilled Sirloin, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoked Gouda, wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.

Grilled Chicken Burrito
$10.00

Island Spiced & Grilled Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoked Gouda, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.

Pork Tenderloin Burrito
$10.00

Island spiced & Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoke Gouda, wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.

Island Black Bean Burrito
$9.00

Our Island Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, wrapped in a grilled Flour tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.

Blackened Shrimp Burrito
$12.00

Blackened Shrimp, Island Black Beans, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Smoked Gouda Cheese, inside a grilled Flour Tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.

Lunch Sides & Tapas

Island Black Beans
Island Black Beans
$5.00

Black Beans slow cooked in our house blend anti-inflammatory island spiced seasoning. served with our special blend cilantro lime rice.

Broccoli Parmesan
$6.00

Deliciously Basted Broccoli spears covered in a Parmesan & Mozzarella melted mix. For the Vegetarian this can be a nice meal in itself.

Zucchini, Tomato & Basil
$5.00

Sliced Zucchini sautéed in a tomato basil sauce.

Island Spiced Cole Slaw
Island Spiced Cole Slaw
$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Green Cabbage, Carrots, Raisins, Pineapple pieces, Sliced Ginger, Apple cider Vinegar & Island Spices.

Miss Vickies Assorted Chips
$3.00

If you must Potato Chips.

Grilled Chicken Wings

Pineapple Glazed Island Wings
$12.00

Our Island spiced Wings , Grilled & then tossed in our fresh house made Pineapple sauce & drizzled in honey. Served w/ Blue Cheese & Celery.

Orange Glazed Island Wings
$12.00

Our delicious Grilled Island Wings, tossed in our fresh house made Orange sauce, drizzled in honey. Served w/ Blue Cheese & Celery.

Grilled Island Wings
$11.00

Jumbo Wings Island Spiced & grilled. Served with Blue Cheese & Celery.

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Gelato & Mocha Affogato
$8.00Out of stock

Creamy Vanilla Bean Gelato, Shaved Dark Cocoa , Dark Roasted Espresso Shot. Enough said...

Vanilla Bean Gelato
$6.00Out of stock

As good as Vanilla gets.

Fresh Pineapple & Vanilla Bean Gelato
$7.00Out of stock

Now thats an idea, Take the best Vanilla & add the sweetest Pineapple.

Fresh Orange & Vanilla Bean Gelato
$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Orange & Vanilla Bean Gelato./

Catering & Party Platters

Catering

Custom Catering
$200.00

We can and will do custom catering for special events and festivals at our discretion, upon availability, & timeline. Small groups of up to 20 people starting @ just $200.00 .

Party Platters

50 Wing Party Platter
$60.00

50 grilled island wing party platters, comes with your choice of pineapple, orange, or just island spiced. included is 20 celery sticks and 16oz. of Blue Cheese. Please give us 24 hours notice.

100 Wing Party Platter
$110.00

100 of our juicy island wings w/ your choice of pineapple, orange, or just island spiced. Comes with 40 celery sticks & 32 oz. Blue Cheese Dressing. Please give us 24 hours notice.