Breakfast, Lunch, & Wings 660 Ne Ocean Blvd
Beverages
Alkaline Cold Brew
Our Special select Bean, Coarse Ground, slow soaked in a frosty 36 degree Alkaline Mountain Spring Water. With cream and/or sugar if your heart desires.
Our amazing Cold Brew, topped w/ our fresh banana and cream blended foam. Truly what dreams are made of !
Our amazing Cold Brew topped with a fresh chocolate & cream blended foam.
Fresh Georgia Peaches when we can get 'em, then blended in cream. Oh what a dream!
Our delicious Cold Brew, topped with a Coconut Sugar Cream Foam. Dream away my friend!
The finest Vanilla we could find, add cream, blended to a creamy foam.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Water & Sodas
Hot Coffee, Iced Coffee, & Espresso
Fresh Ground Dark Roast Hot Coffee Brewed to order!
Our fresh brewed hot coffee chilled and put on ice.
Our Special Blend of Dark Roasted Espresso Bean, finely ground & pressed into a single shot cap.
Double shot of the good stuff!
Breakfast
Breakfast
Your choice of Bacon, or Italian Sausage on the grill w/ 2 Eggs, Cherry Tomato, Cilantro, & Melted Cheese, wrapped in a toasted crisp Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde. *Make it w/ Grilled Chicken or Pork Tenderloin add $2.
Your choice of Bacon or Italian Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheese, on your choice of kaiser roll, sourdough, or fresh grilled bread. served w/ a side of apricot preserves. * Add Grilled Chicken, or Pork Tenderloin for $2.
Fresh Baked Bread, Thick Sliced, Deep Battered, & grilled to a Golden Brown. Sprinkled w/ powdered sugar, & served w/ pure maple syrup. Add fresh Blueberry, Strawberry or Banana for just $2 more.
2 Pan fried Pork Tenderloins, 2 Eggs, Cheese, Sliced Tomato, & Cilantro, on top of a Cold Brew Arugula Salad. Served w/ a side of Apricot preserves or Hot Sauce, your choice sweet or spicy!
Your choice, Bacon or Italian Sausage, Egg, melted Cheese, in a grilled corn tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde.
Breakfast Sides
A side of our Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Free Range Brown Eggs
Fresh cut Pineapple!
We look for the freshest Bananas every morning!
Juicy Local Fruit!
Juicy local fruit!
The juiciest in all the land! When we are able to get are hands on them.
Goat Milk Butter Biscuits
Fresh Made Goat Milk biscuit w/ Smoked Gouda Cheese & Serrano Peppers baked inside.
Our delicious Goat milk, Serrano & Smoked Gouda Biscuit w/ Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Melted Gouda Sandwiched inside.
Lunch
Island Tacos
Just like our Beef Taco but with Portobello Mushrooms instead of Sirloin.
Fresh Pork Tenderloin, Pineapple, Tomato, Island Spiced & Marinated, Grilled, served w/ Cilantro & melted Cheese, on a grilled Corn Tortilla, w/ Salsa Verde.
Fresh Fish of the Day perfectly seasoned, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, on a Grilled Corn Tortilla, served w/ Salsa Verde.
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Island Spiced, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, in a grilled corn tortilla,
Delicious Ground Sirloin, Island Spices, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Radish, melted Cheese, in a grilled Corn Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde.
Blackened Shrimp, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, melted Cheese, in a grilled Corn Tortilla. served w/ Salsa Verde.
Sourdough Super Sliders
Delicious Sirloin molded meatball with garlic, spices, San Marzano Tomatoes, melted Cheese, in between grilled Sour Dough.
Delicious seasoned & Pan Fried Chicken, San Marzano Tomatoes, Spices, Melted Cheese, in between Grilled Sour Dough.
Fresh wild caught Alaskan Coho Salmon, Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, sliced Tomato, Mozzarella cheese in between Grilled Sour Dough.
Island Spiced Sirloin Burger , Thick sliced Applewood smoked Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, sliced Tomato, in between Grilled Sour Dough.
Sandwiches
Always Fresh but the type may change daily so check our board & see, Blackened & served on a Kaiser roll W/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato Slice, & a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.
Delicious ground Sirloin, Island spiced & grilled, served on a kaiser roll w/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato, & a Pickle. Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.
Island Spiced & then Grilled, served on a Kaiser Roll, w/ Arugula, Spinach, Tomato Slice, & a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & Cheese for just $2 more.
Fresh made Albacore Tuna Salad, Grilled Tomato & Sourdough Bread, & melted Smoked Gouda cheese. Served w/ a pickle spear. *Add Bacon for just $1
Delicious fresh grilled, Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Crisp Arugula, Sliced Tomato, in between grilled Sourdough Bread. Served w/ a Pickle Spear. *Add Cheese for just $1 more.
Fresh Baked Bread, Grilled and covered in melted Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served w/ a Pickle Spear. *Add Bacon & tomato for just $2 more.
Burritos
Island spiced and Grilled Sirloin, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoked Gouda, wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.
Island Spiced & Grilled Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoked Gouda, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, & served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.
Island spiced & Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Black Beans & Rice, Smoke Gouda, wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.
Our Island Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, wrapped in a grilled Flour tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.
Blackened Shrimp, Island Black Beans, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Smoked Gouda Cheese, inside a grilled Flour Tortilla. Served w/ Salsa Verde & Island Cream.
Lunch Sides & Tapas
Black Beans slow cooked in our house blend anti-inflammatory island spiced seasoning. served with our special blend cilantro lime rice.
Deliciously Basted Broccoli spears covered in a Parmesan & Mozzarella melted mix. For the Vegetarian this can be a nice meal in itself.
Sliced Zucchini sautéed in a tomato basil sauce.
Fresh Green Cabbage, Carrots, Raisins, Pineapple pieces, Sliced Ginger, Apple cider Vinegar & Island Spices.
If you must Potato Chips.
Grilled Chicken Wings
Our Island spiced Wings , Grilled & then tossed in our fresh house made Pineapple sauce & drizzled in honey. Served w/ Blue Cheese & Celery.
Our delicious Grilled Island Wings, tossed in our fresh house made Orange sauce, drizzled in honey. Served w/ Blue Cheese & Celery.
Jumbo Wings Island Spiced & grilled. Served with Blue Cheese & Celery.
Desserts
Creamy Vanilla Bean Gelato, Shaved Dark Cocoa , Dark Roasted Espresso Shot. Enough said...
As good as Vanilla gets.
Now thats an idea, Take the best Vanilla & add the sweetest Pineapple.
Fresh Orange & Vanilla Bean Gelato./
Catering & Party Platters
Catering
Party Platters
50 grilled island wing party platters, comes with your choice of pineapple, orange, or just island spiced. included is 20 celery sticks and 16oz. of Blue Cheese. Please give us 24 hours notice.
100 of our juicy island wings w/ your choice of pineapple, orange, or just island spiced. Comes with 40 celery sticks & 32 oz. Blue Cheese Dressing. Please give us 24 hours notice.