Beverages

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.89

Juice & Milk

Orange Juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Soda

Refills available on all soda

Cherry Coke

$2.98

Coke

$2.98

Diet Coke

$2.98

Root beer

$2.98

Sprite

$2.98

Fanta

$2.98

Mountain Dew

$2.98

Fruit Punch

$2.98

Appetizers

Apps

House made jalepeno popper balls

$7.89

(5) of our house made jalapeno popper balls made with diced jalapenos and a mixture of cheese, breaded in a crispy panko crust.

Homemade mozzarella sticks

$7.89

(5) of our house-made mozzarella sticks breaded with Italian brwad crumbs and deep fried. Served with marina sauce.

Basket of fresh cut fries

$5.89

A basket full of our fresh cut french fries. Try them loaded with bacon, cheese and green onions

Basket of tots

$4.69

"Candy" Bacon

$8.89

Our house made candied bacon with the perfect blend of brown sugar, maple syrup and cracked black pepper on thick cut bacon.

Salads / Cold Plates

Cold Plates

House made chicken salad cold plate

$4.89

A generous portion of homemade chicken salad served as a sandwich or on a plate with crackers.

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$5.99Out of stock

A generous portion of our homemade tuna salad served with crackers on a plate.

Egg Salad Cold Plate

$4.89Out of stock

A generous portion of our homemade egg salad served with crackers on a plate.

Breakfast

Boards

Build your own board your way

Breakfast at Tiffani's Build Your Own Board

$13.49

Can't decide...choose the Breakfast at Tiffani's breakfast board. Your choice of shredded or diced breakfast potatoes, choice of (2) breakfast meats, choice of eggs and toast with a side of fresh fruit all.

Breakfast at Tiffani's Board for Two

$21.89

Big enough for two appetites without breaking the bank. Breakfast at Tiffani's Board for Two is your choice of (2) potatoes, (3) breakfast meats, toast, eggs, (2) pancakes and a side of fresh fruit.

Omelette

Build your own 3 egg omelette

$4.99

Three eggs with your choice of toppings (see below) served with a side of toast cheese - .99 onions - .79 green peppers - .79 mushrooms - .79 spinach - .79 tomatoes - .79 bacon, ham or sausage - 1.99

Western Omelette

$8.89

Three egg omelette with ham, cheese, bell peppers and onion. Served with toast.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.89

Three egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese served with toast.

Mediterranean Omelette

$9.89

Three egg omelette with spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes served with toast.

Classic Favorites

Breakfast casserole

$7.89

Potato, cheese, onion, bell pepper, sausage crumbles and egg served casserole style with tomato slices on the side

Corned beef hash

$11.49

Corned beef hash served with choice of potato, egg and toast.

Country fried steak

$12.49

Country fried steak topped with gravy and served with choice of potato, egg and toast.

Steak & eggs

$16.49

Chicken & waffles

$13.49

(2) hand breaded chicken tenders served with our house made Belgian waffle.

French toast

$11.49

(3) pieces of our Texas toast served with butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Pancakes

$7.49

Stack of (3) buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.

Waffles

$7.49

House made Belgian waffle topped with butter and served with maple syrup.

Handhelds

Build your own sandwich

$4.69

Your choice of breakfast meat (bacon, ham, or sausage) with choice of cheese (American, Swiss, pepper jack, feta) on your choice of bread (white, wheat, rye, English muffin, biscuit, croissant or bagel)

Breakfast Burrito

$8.89

Eggs, cheese, breakfast sausage, bell peppers and onions in a flour tortilla served with mild salsa and breakfast potatoes.

B@T's Breakfast Burger

$8.89

(2) ground beef and breakfast sausage patties smash burger style. Topped with crispy shredded hashbrowns, bacon, grilled onions and a sunny side up egg on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Breakfast at Tiffani's breakfast pizza

$6.89+

One slice of each of our breakfast pizza options. Bacon, egg, cheese on thin crust and sausage, gravy, eggs on thin crust. Whole Pizzas Available

Separates

1 Egg

$1.69

2 Eggs

$2.89

2 slices of tomato

$2.49

2pcs of toast

Fruit

$3.49+

Bagel

$3.49

Breakfast meat

$3.89

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.29

Grits

$3.29

Oatmeal

$3.29

Pancakes

$3.89

Waffles

$4.89

Healthy Options

Avocado Toast

$4.89

Toasted multi grain bread with freshly, sliced avocado and topped with everything seasoning

Bacon Egg Bites

$5.89

Two of our bite sized treats with smoked bacon and a mixture of cheese folded into eggs

Spinach Egg White Bites

$5.89

Two of our bite sized treats with spinach, feta and red peppers folded into egg whites. Perfect for on the go

Tomato,Spinach and Egg Sandwich

$5.89

Fresh spinach and tomato folded into egg topped with cheese on an English muffin

Skillets

Sizzling breakfast skillet

$13.89

A bed of crispy hashbrowns layered with cheese, choice of breakfast meat and up to (2) veggies topped with a sunny side up egg and a side of toast.

Lunch

Burgers

Breakfast at Tiffani's burger

$8.89

A mixture of ground beef and ground sausage cooked to perfection. Topped with cheese, grilled onions and a sunny side up egg on a brioche seasoned bun. House made bacon jam on the side and your choice of fries or tots.

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double cheesebrger

BBQ Bacon burger

$8.89

Ground beef patty cooked to perfection. Topped with house made Bacon jam, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon and a sweet BBQ sauce

Coney dog

$4.89+

Our all beef hotdog topped with a&w style coney sauce

Hot dog

$3.89+

All beef hotdog topped with relish, diced onion, yellow mustard and ketchup.

Cheesesteak

Chicken

Hand breaded chicken fingers

$6.89+

Jumbo chicken wings

Italian grinder

$6.89

Salami, turkey, ham, american cheese pepper jack cheese banana peppers onions lettuce tomato Italian dressing

Fried bologna

$4.89

Grilled chicken

Lettuce tomato mayo Add cheese for upcharge

Turkey club

Rueben

Grown up grilled cheese

Made with double the cheese and tomato on Texas toast Add grilled onions or bacon for an upcharge

BLT

Double BLT

Buffalo chicken wrap

BBQ Chicken wrap

Turkey club on pretzel bun

$6.89

Sweets & Treats

In House

Waffle pop

$5.29+

Our delicious, unique waffle pops make a great snack or dessert. Have one now and take one for later with quantity discounts available.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rod

$1.29

House-made chocolate dipped pretzel rod

Oversized Muffin

$3.49

Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)

Turnover

$3.89

Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)

Scone

$4.29

Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)

Flavored bread

$1.89

Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)

Kid's Menu

Breakfast

Mini pancakes

$7.69

Kids love our mini pancakes. Served with choice of meat, butter and syrup. Add whipped cream for a fun twist +.38

French toast stix

$7.29

Served choice of meat, butter and syrup

Kids Breakfast Board

$6.89

Your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with (2) eggs, breakfast potatoes and toast served on a board.

Kids waffles

$5.89

Lunch

The TJ grilled cheese

$6.89

Melted American cheese on white bread served with a small side of tomato soup

Chicken fingers

$7.89

(2) of our home-made chicken fingers served with choice of dipping sauce and fries or tots.

Burger Sliders

$6.89

(2) ground beef sliders served with a choice of side

Mini corndogs

$6.49

(5) mini corn dogs served with choice of side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.89

All beef hot dog served on a split top bun with choice of fries or tots.

PB&J - Our way

$6.49