Breakfast at Tiffani's Cafe and Catering 137 East Avenue Tallmadge Ohio 44278
Beverages
Hot Beverage
Soda
Appetizers
Apps
House made jalepeno popper balls
(5) of our house made jalapeno popper balls made with diced jalapenos and a mixture of cheese, breaded in a crispy panko crust.
Homemade mozzarella sticks
(5) of our house-made mozzarella sticks breaded with Italian brwad crumbs and deep fried. Served with marina sauce.
Basket of fresh cut fries
A basket full of our fresh cut french fries. Try them loaded with bacon, cheese and green onions
Basket of tots
"Candy" Bacon
Our house made candied bacon with the perfect blend of brown sugar, maple syrup and cracked black pepper on thick cut bacon.
Salads / Cold Plates
Cold Plates
House made chicken salad cold plate
A generous portion of homemade chicken salad served as a sandwich or on a plate with crackers.
Tuna Salad Cold Plate
A generous portion of our homemade tuna salad served with crackers on a plate.
Egg Salad Cold Plate
A generous portion of our homemade egg salad served with crackers on a plate.
Breakfast
Boards
Breakfast at Tiffani's Build Your Own Board
Can't decide...choose the Breakfast at Tiffani's breakfast board. Your choice of shredded or diced breakfast potatoes, choice of (2) breakfast meats, choice of eggs and toast with a side of fresh fruit all.
Breakfast at Tiffani's Board for Two
Big enough for two appetites without breaking the bank. Breakfast at Tiffani's Board for Two is your choice of (2) potatoes, (3) breakfast meats, toast, eggs, (2) pancakes and a side of fresh fruit.
Omelette
Build your own 3 egg omelette
Three eggs with your choice of toppings (see below) served with a side of toast cheese - .99 onions - .79 green peppers - .79 mushrooms - .79 spinach - .79 tomatoes - .79 bacon, ham or sausage - 1.99
Western Omelette
Three egg omelette with ham, cheese, bell peppers and onion. Served with toast.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese served with toast.
Mediterranean Omelette
Three egg omelette with spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes served with toast.
Classic Favorites
Breakfast casserole
Potato, cheese, onion, bell pepper, sausage crumbles and egg served casserole style with tomato slices on the side
Corned beef hash
Corned beef hash served with choice of potato, egg and toast.
Country fried steak
Country fried steak topped with gravy and served with choice of potato, egg and toast.
Steak & eggs
Chicken & waffles
(2) hand breaded chicken tenders served with our house made Belgian waffle.
French toast
(3) pieces of our Texas toast served with butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Pancakes
Stack of (3) buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Waffles
House made Belgian waffle topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Handhelds
Build your own sandwich
Your choice of breakfast meat (bacon, ham, or sausage) with choice of cheese (American, Swiss, pepper jack, feta) on your choice of bread (white, wheat, rye, English muffin, biscuit, croissant or bagel)
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheese, breakfast sausage, bell peppers and onions in a flour tortilla served with mild salsa and breakfast potatoes.
B@T's Breakfast Burger
(2) ground beef and breakfast sausage patties smash burger style. Topped with crispy shredded hashbrowns, bacon, grilled onions and a sunny side up egg on a brioche bun. Served with one side.
Breakfast at Tiffani's breakfast pizza
One slice of each of our breakfast pizza options. Bacon, egg, cheese on thin crust and sausage, gravy, eggs on thin crust. Whole Pizzas Available
Separates
Healthy Options
Avocado Toast
Toasted multi grain bread with freshly, sliced avocado and topped with everything seasoning
Bacon Egg Bites
Two of our bite sized treats with smoked bacon and a mixture of cheese folded into eggs
Spinach Egg White Bites
Two of our bite sized treats with spinach, feta and red peppers folded into egg whites. Perfect for on the go
Tomato,Spinach and Egg Sandwich
Fresh spinach and tomato folded into egg topped with cheese on an English muffin
Skillets
Lunch
Burgers
Breakfast at Tiffani's burger
A mixture of ground beef and ground sausage cooked to perfection. Topped with cheese, grilled onions and a sunny side up egg on a brioche seasoned bun. House made bacon jam on the side and your choice of fries or tots.
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double cheesebrger
BBQ Bacon burger
Ground beef patty cooked to perfection. Topped with house made Bacon jam, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon and a sweet BBQ sauce
Coney dog
Our all beef hotdog topped with a&w style coney sauce
Hot dog
All beef hotdog topped with relish, diced onion, yellow mustard and ketchup.
Cheesesteak
Chicken
Hand breaded chicken fingers
Jumbo chicken wings
Italian grinder
Salami, turkey, ham, american cheese pepper jack cheese banana peppers onions lettuce tomato Italian dressing
Fried bologna
Grilled chicken
Lettuce tomato mayo Add cheese for upcharge
Turkey club
Rueben
Grown up grilled cheese
Made with double the cheese and tomato on Texas toast Add grilled onions or bacon for an upcharge
BLT
Double BLT
Buffalo chicken wrap
BBQ Chicken wrap
Turkey club on pretzel bun
Sweets & Treats
In House
Waffle pop
Our delicious, unique waffle pops make a great snack or dessert. Have one now and take one for later with quantity discounts available.
Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rod
House-made chocolate dipped pretzel rod
Oversized Muffin
Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)
Turnover
Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)
Scone
Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)
Flavored bread
Flavors and availability will vary. Ask wait staff for daily option(s)
Kid's Menu
Breakfast
Mini pancakes
Kids love our mini pancakes. Served with choice of meat, butter and syrup. Add whipped cream for a fun twist +.38
French toast stix
Served choice of meat, butter and syrup
Kids Breakfast Board
Your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with (2) eggs, breakfast potatoes and toast served on a board.
Kids waffles
Lunch
The TJ grilled cheese
Melted American cheese on white bread served with a small side of tomato soup
Chicken fingers
(2) of our home-made chicken fingers served with choice of dipping sauce and fries or tots.
Burger Sliders
(2) ground beef sliders served with a choice of side
Mini corndogs
(5) mini corn dogs served with choice of side
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served on a split top bun with choice of fries or tots.