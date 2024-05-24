2x points now for loyalty members
Breakwater Fish and Lobster
Breakwater Kitchen
Appetizers and Snacks
- Clam Chowder
Local Clams, potatoes, onions, celery, cream, oyster crackers$8.00+
- Lobster Bisque
Lobster meat, sherry, cream, oyster crackers$10.00+
- Local Steamer Clams
1 1/2 lbs, served with drawn butter and broth$25.00
- Peel and Eat Spiced Shrimp
Peel & eat, old bay rub, drawn butter$17.00
- Basket of Idaho Fries
Served with house dipping sauces$7.50
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Served with house dipping sauces$10.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick cut, golden brown, crispy$10.00
- House Chicken Tenders
House chicken tenders with fries$15.00
New England Favorites
- Fish and Chips Haddock/Cod
local cod or haddock loin lightly fried and served golden brown$25.00
- Fried Ipswich Whole Belly Clams
Fried whole belly clams served with fries, slaw, tartar and lemon$35.00
- Local Caught Fresh Clam Strips
Deep fried and delicious! Slaw, tartar, lemon, fries$24.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand breaded w/fries, slaw tartar, lemon$25.00
- Fried Native Sea Scallops Platter
Candy of the sea, fries, slaw, lemon, tartar$31.00
- Fried Oyster Platter$32.00
Raw Bar and Poke
- Brewster Oysters on the Half Shell
Locally raised and harvested$19.00+
- Shrimp Cocktail 1/2 Doz. or Doz.
On crushed ice w/ lemon and cocktail sauce$11.00+
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced raw tuna, seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, edamame, poke sauce$24.00
- Salmon Poke Bowl
Diced raw salmon, edamame, seaweed salad, poke sauce, wasabi cucumber dressing$22.00
- Buddha Vegetarian Bowl
Seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, edamame, spicy mayo$18.00
Sandwiches
- Breakwater Hot Lobster Roll
Lobster meat w/drawn butter, brioche hot dog bun$30.00
- Breakwater Cold Lobster Roll
Dressed w/celery, light mayo, lemon, toasted brioche hot dog bun$30.00
- Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
Fresh cod/haddock, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, brioche bun$17.00
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Shrimp
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade$20.00
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Scallops
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade$23.00
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Clam Strips
Hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, house remoulade$19.00
- Blackened Swordfish Wrap
Cajun seasoned, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, flour tortilla$24.00
- Pesto Salmon Sandwich
basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, tomato, brioche burger bun$22.00
- Veggie Burger
Plant based burger, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato$16.00
- Fried Po Boy Sandwich Oyster$25.00
Employee Meal's
Market and Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Canned Water
Open Water Still Canned Water is a refreshing choice that comes enhanced with electrolytes for better hydration. Each 16 oz can comes in a convenient 12-pack, making it easy to stock up and stay hydrated on the go.$2.50
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite
Sprite is a clear, lemon-lime flavored soda known for its crisp, refreshing taste. It's a popular choice for a quick pick-me-up or an enjoyable drink to pair with meals.$2.00