Breeze 595 Manhattan Avenue
Food
Appetizer 前菜
Bang Bang Chicken 棒棒鸡丝
$10.00
Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls 烧椒皮蛋豆腐
$10.00
Husband and Wife's Special 夫妻肺片
$16.00
Pork Belly in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉卷
$14.00
Sichuan Pickle 四川泡菜
$8.00
Sichuan Mungbean Cold Noodle 北川凉粉
$10.00
Wonton in Chili Sauce(6) 红油抄手
$10.00
Pork Dumpling in Chili Sauce(6) 钟水饺
$10.00
Scallion Sauce Cucumber 葱油黄瓜
$8.00
Wood's Ear with Pickled Chili Sauce 泡椒木耳
$10.00
Dim Sum 点心
Pork Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼包
$10.00
Pork Soup Dumplings with Crab Roe (4) 蟹粉小笼包
$10.00
Veggie Potstickers(4) 菜贴
$10.00
Steam Veggie Dumplings(4) 素蒸饺
$10.00
Pork Potstickers(4) 猪肉锅贴
$10.00
Steam Dumpling (4) 蒸饺
$10.00
Pan Fried Pork Buns (4) 生煎包
$10.00
Shumai with Salted Egg Yolk (4) 咸蛋黄糯米烧麦
$10.00
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
$8.00
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (4) 虾饺
$10.00
Entree 主菜
Whole Fish with Spicy Bean Paste for 2 豆瓣全鱼
$32.00
Fish Blossom for 2 松子全鱼
$32.00
Stir Fried Chicken with Chive Flower 鸡丝韭菜花
$18.00
Diced Chicken with Chili Pepper 辣子鸡丁
$24.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
$18.00
Braised Beef in Red Soup for 2 红汤肥牛
$28.00
Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉丝
$22.00
Dry Pot Baby Rib with Potato Slice 干锅排骨
$22.00
Hunan Stir Fried Pork 湖南小炒肉
$21.00
Sichuan Beef Stew 川味胡萝卜土豆炖牛腩
$23.00
Fei Hong Shrimp 飞鸿大虾
$27.00
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
$17.00
Crabmeat Tofu 蟹粉豆腐
$22.00
Sautéed Tea Tree Mushroom 清炒茶树菇
$18.00
Sauteed King's Oyster Mushroom 干煸杏鲍菇
$18.00
Sautéed String Bean with Minced Pork 干煸四季豆
$18.00
Sauteed Snow Pea Shoot 清炒豆苗
$18.00
Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊
$26.00
Rice & Noodle 米面
Drink
Soft Drink
Beer and Wine
Cocktail
Spirits
Take Out
Appetizer 前菜
Bang Bang Chicken 棒棒鸡丝
$10.00
Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls 烧椒皮蛋豆腐
$10.00
Husband and Wife's Special 夫妻肺片
$16.00
Pork Belly in Garlic Dressing 蒜泥白肉卷
$14.00
Sichuan Pickle 四川泡菜
$8.00
Sichuan Mungbean Cold Noodle 北川凉粉
$10.00
Wonton in Chili Sauce(6) 红油抄手
$10.00
Pork Dumpling in Chili Sauce(6) 钟水饺
$10.00
Scallion Sauce Cucumber 葱油黄瓜
$8.00
Wood's Ear with Pickled Chili Sauce 泡椒木耳
$10.00
Dim Sum 点心
Pork Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼包
$10.00
Pork Soup Dumplings with Crab Roe (4) 蟹粉小笼包
$10.00
Veggie Potstickers(4) 菜贴
$10.00
Steam Veggie Dumplings(4) 素蒸饺
$10.00
Pork Potstickers(4) 猪肉锅贴
$10.00
Steam Dumpling (4) 蒸饺
$10.00
Pan Fried Pork Buns (4) 生煎包
$10.00
Shumai with Salted Egg Yolk (4) 咸蛋黄糯米烧麦
$10.00
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
$8.00
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling (4) 虾饺
$10.00
Entree 主菜
Whole Fish with Spicy Bean Paste for 2 豆瓣全鱼
$32.00
Fish Blossom for 2 松子全鱼
$32.00
Stir Fried Chicken with Chive Flower 鸡丝韭菜花
$18.00
Diced Chicken with Chili Pepper 辣子鸡丁
$24.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
$18.00
Braised Beef in Red Soup for 2 红汤肥牛
$28.00
Shredded Beef with Green Chili 小椒牛肉丝
$22.00
Dry Pot Baby Rib with Potato Slice 干锅排骨
$22.00
Hunan Stir Fried Pork 湖南小炒肉
$21.00
Sichuan Beef Stew 川味胡萝卜土豆炖牛腩
$23.00
Fei Hong Shrimp 飞鸿大虾
$27.00
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
$17.00
Crabmeat Tofu 蟹粉豆腐
$22.00
Sautéed Tea Tree Mushroom 清炒茶树菇
$18.00
Sauteed King's Oyster Mushroom 干煸杏鲍菇
$18.00
Sautéed String Bean with Minced Pork 干煸四季豆
$18.00
Sauteed Snow Pea Shoot 清炒豆苗
$18.00
Spicy Cumin Lamb 香辣孜然羊
$26.00
Rice & Noodle 米面
Take Out Drink
Breeze 595 Manhattan Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 718-0797
Open now • Closes at 9PM