Brennan's Sports Bar 1144 US-19 ALT
Appetizer & Starters
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Soft and delicious pretzel sticks served with of Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard
- Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Hot and cheesy breaded half moon mozzarella served with a robust marinara sauce
- Beer battered onion rings$8.00
Delicious crispy beer battered onion rings fried to golden perfection and served with our signature horseradish sauce
- Celtic chicken wraps$10.00
Fresh romaine leafs filled with grilled chicken, red onions and tomatoes topped off with a drizzle of our Jameson sauce
- Brennans Irish Nacho$13.00
We take our steak fries and then top them with our homemade Irish chili, beer cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and sour cream
- Fries$4.00
Salads
- House salad small$6.00
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, cheddar jack and croutons with your choice of dressing
- House salad large$10.00
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, cheddar jack and croutons with your choice of dressing
- Caesar salad small$6.00
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- Caesar salad large$10.00
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Wings
Sandwiches and more
- Signature Reuben$15.00
Juicy corned beef sliced thin and piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese served on toasted rye
- Irish beef$16.00
Thin sliced roast beef served on toasted rye with cream cheese, swiss cheese, onions and our signature horseradish sauce
- Dublin burger$16.00
1/2 pound of select ground beef seasoned and cooked to your liking with your choice of cheese served on a buttery toasted kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Irish dog$11.00
One of our bangers grilled to perfection served on a toasted roll with grilled onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard
- Chicken sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast seasoned and grilled to perfection served on a buttery toasted kaiser roll topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Basket of Tenders$14.00
Crunchy and delicious fried chicken tenders served up plain and served with steak fries
- Basket of Tenders with Wing Sauce$14.00
Crunchy and delicious fried chicken tenders served up in one of our signature sauces. served with steak fries
The Classics
- Fish and chips$16.00
Beer battered Haddock fried to perfection and served with steak fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Bangers and mash$15.00
Three of our bangers topped with a guiness and onion gravy served over redskin mashed potatoes served with a side salad
- Irish Chilli CUP$5.00
Chuncks of beef, peppers, onions and tomatoes all cooked down in a robust chilli sauce with two kinds of beans
- Irish Chilli Bowl$8.00
Chuncks of beef, peppers, onions and tomatoes all cooked down in a robust chilli sauce with two kinds of beans
- Shephard's Pie$12.00
An all time classic with chuncks of tender beef, onions, peas and carrots and corn in our delicious Guiness sauce topped with mashed potasoes and served with a side salad
- French onion soup$8.00
Rich beef broth and plenty of caramelized onions topped with a crispy crostini and a mixture of provolone and swiss cheeses