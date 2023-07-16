Brew K Cafe Cibolo Commons
Coffee
Cafe Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Dalgona Cafe Latte
Dolce Latte
Seoul Coffee
Vanilla Latte
Cappuccino
Einspanner
Cafe summer
Cafe Mocha
Oatmeal latte (cafe latte with oat milk
Banana cafe Korean army
Butter cream latte
Cold Brew
Americano
Vanilla Late
Tea Beverages
Herb (assam, Hibiscus, Earl Grey, Jasmine, Green, Chamomile)
Hot tea
Yuzu Hibiscus Lemon
Honey Grapefruit Black Tea
Peach Iced Tea (sweet)
Smoothie
Jolly Pong smoothie
Oreo smoothie
Yogurt ( plain, strawberry, blueberry, mango)
Smoothie without yogurt
Non-Coffee Latte
Matcha
Strawberry Latte
Dalgona latte(no coffee)
Misukaru (15 grain latte)
Double Choco Latte
ButterCream latte
Ade's
Blue Lemon
Grapefruit
Lemon ade
Passion Fruit
Strawberry
Mojito
Tomato basil ade
50% off Grapefruit ade
50% off Passionfruit
50% off Lemon ade
50% off strawberry ade
50% off blue lemon
Peach Grapefruit Ade
Energy Drink
Task Force Fury
Task Force Lighting
Task Force Manchu
Task Force Paladin
Special Drinks
Choco Summer Latte
Affogato
Milk Tea
Brown sugar
Brown sugar /boba
Brown sugar w/boba and bear
Chai w/boba
Chai w/ boba and bear
Taro
Taro w/boba
Matcha milk tea
Match mik tea w boba
Double Chico Latte
Texas latte
Melon latte
Thai lemon
Extras
Oat Milk
Boba
Ice bear (polar, Teddy, Black)
Ice Cream (vanilla, choco, greentea
Syrup (vanilla/ hazelnut)
Vanilla ice cream -no charge
Chocolate ice cream no charge
Cookie cream ice cream -no charge
Extra caramel
Extra vanilla flavor
Cookiesncream
Sugar shot
Doublebespresso
Double flavor
Desserts
Lotus cheesecake
Oreo cheesecake
Plain cheesecake
Carrot cake
Pastries
Almond croissant
Cruffel
Cruffel with strawberry
Cruffel with walnut & caramel
Cruffel with. Ice cream
Garlic cream bun
Plain croissant
Scone chocolate chip
Scone plain
Texas scone
Cheesy croissant
Butter scone
Jelly Scone
Belgian Waffle plain
Belgian Wafflevalmond caramel
Garlic bun
Fresh Juice
Tomato
Watermelon
Orange
Merchandise
Tumbler
Aprons
other- manager overide
10 stamps drink
Advo 1 $5 offf
Advo 2 buy 1 second 50% off
Brew K unsweet tea
Secret Menu
Without yogurt smoothie flavor
Sandwich
Ice cream latte
Cafe summer latte
Matcha summer latte
Choco summer latte
Unsweet Natural tea leaf
Natural tea unsweet
Brew K Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 371-4633
Open now • Closes at 8PM