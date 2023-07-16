Coffee

Americano

Hot americano

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Cafe Latte

Cafe latte Hot

$4.50

Cafe latte iced

$5.00

Cafe latte vanilla

Cafe latte hazel

Cafe latte sutra free vanilla

Cafe latte sugar free hazel

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato Hot

$5.25

Caramel Macchiato iced

$5.75

Dalgona Cafe Latte

Dalgona cafe latte iced

$6.75

Dalgona cafe latte w/oatmilk

$6.75

Dolce Latte

Dolce latte hot

$5.25

Dolce latte iced

$5.75

Seoul Coffee

Seoul coffee iced

$5.25

Seoul coffee w oatmilk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla latte hot

$4.75

Vanilla latte iced

$5.25

Vanilla latten iced oatmilk

Vanilla latte hot oatmilk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino hot

$4.50

Cappuccino iced

$5.00

Einspanner

Einspanner iced

$5.00

Einspanner hot

$4.50

Cafe summer

Cafe summer

$6.50

Cafe Mocha

Cafe mocha iced

$6.00

Cafe mocha hot

$5.75

Oatmeal latte (cafe latte with oat milk

Oatmeal latte Hot cafe latte with oat milk

$5.25

Oatmeal latte cold cafe latte with oat milk

$5.75

Banana cafe Korean army

Banana cafe Korean army

$5.75

Butter cream latte

Butter cream latte

$5.75

Cold Brew

Americano

Americano cold brew

$4.25

Dolce Latte

Dolce latte cold brew

$5.75

Vanilla Late

Vanilla latte cold brew

$5.75

Tea Beverages

Herb (assam, Hibiscus, Earl Grey, Jasmine, Green, Chamomile)

Hibiscus hot

$2.50

Hibiscus iced

$2.75

Earl grey hot

$2.50

Earl grey iced

$2.75

Jasmine hot

$2.50

Jasmine iced

$2.75

Green Tea hot

$2.50

Green Tea iced

$2.75

Chamomile hot

$2.50

Chamomile Iced

$2.75

Black iced

$2.75

Hot tea

Lemon

$2.50

Herb

$2.50

Yuzu

$2.50

Yuzu

sweet tea

$4.00+

Original 1835 Texas Tea recipe

Yuzu Hibiscus Lemon

Yuzu Hibiscus lemon iced

$5.45

Chilled Glass Bottle Tea

Honey Grapefruit Black Tea

Honey Grapefruit Black Tea

$5.75

Peach Iced Tea (sweet)

Peach iced sweet tea

$4.75

Iced Tea

Lemon

$4.75

Honey Grapefruit Black Tea

$5.75

Sweet Peach Iced Tea

$4.75

Smoothie

Jolly Pong smoothie

Jolly Pong

$6.25

Oreo smoothie

Oreo

$6.25

Yogurt ( plain, strawberry, blueberry, mango)

Plain yogurt

$6.25

Strawberry yogurt

$6.25

Blueberry yogurt

$6.25

Mango yogurt

$6.25

Taro yogurt

$6.25

Matcha yogurt

$6.25

Double Choco yogurt

$6.25

Smoothie without yogurt

Smoothie without yogurt

Non-Coffee Latte

Matcha

Iced Matcha latte

$5.75

Strawberry Latte

Strawberry latte

$5.75

Dalgona latte(no coffee)

Dalgona latte non-coffee latte

$5.75

Misukaru (15 grain latte)

Misukaru (15 grain latte)

$5.75

Double Choco Latte

Double Choco latte

$5.75

ButterCream latte

Butter cream latte

$5.75

Ade's

Blue Lemon

Blue lemon ade

$5.75

Grapefruit

Grapefruit ade

$5.75

Lemon ade

Lemon ade

$5.75

Passion Fruit

Passion fruit ade

$5.75

Strawberry

Strawberry ade

$5.75

Mojito

Mojito

$5.75

Tomato basil ade

Tomato basil ade

$5.75

50% off Grapefruit ade

50% grapefruit ade

$2.87

50% off Passionfruit

50% Passion fruit ade

$2.87

50% off Lemon ade

50% Lemon ade

$2.87

50% off strawberry ade

50% Strawberry ade

$2.87

50% off blue lemon

50% blue lemon

$2.87

Peach Grapefruit Ade

Peach &grapefruit ade

$5.75

Energy Drink

Task Force Fury

Task Force Fury

$5.75

Task Force Lighting

Task Force Lightning

$5.75

Task Force Manchu

Task Force Manchu

$5.75

Task Force Paladin

Task Force Paladin

$5.75

Special Drinks

Choco Summer Latte

Choco Summer latte

$6.75

Affogato

Affogato

$5.75

Milk Tea

Royal

Royal

$4.75

Royal w/ boba

$5.50

Royal w/boba and bear

$6.50

Green

Green milk

$4.75

Green w/boba

$5.50

Green w/bona and bear

$6.50

Chai

Chai milk tea

$4.75

Brown sugar

Brown sugar milk tea

$4.75

Brown sugar /boba

Brown sugarb/ boba

$5.50

Brown sugar w/boba and bear

Brown sugar w/boba and bear

$6.50

Chai w/boba

Chai w/boba

$5.50

Chai w/ boba and bear

Chai w/ bona and bear

$6.50

Taro

Taro

$4.75

Taro w/boba

Taro w/boba

$5.50

Matcha milk tea

Matcha milk tea

$5.75

Match mik tea w boba

Matcha milk tea w boba

$6.50

Banana milk tea

Banana milkmtea

$4.75

Banana milk w boba

Banana milk tea bona and bear

Double Chico Latte

Double Chico latte

$5.75

Texas latte

Texas milk tea

$4.75

Melon latte

Melon milk tea

$5.75

Thai lemon

Thai lemon

$5.75

Extras

Oat Milk

Oat milk

$0.75

Boba

Boba

$0.75

Ice bear (polar, Teddy, Black)

Polar bear (milk)

$1.00

Teddy bear

$1.00

Black bear (coffee)

$1.00

No charge polar bear

No charge teddy bear

No charge black bear

Ice Cream (vanilla, choco, greentea

Vanilla ice cream

$1.00

Chocolate ice cream

$1.00

Green tea ice cream

$1.00

No charge vanilla ice cream

No charge chico ice cream

No charge green tea ice cream

Cream

Cream

$1.00

Cream choco

$1.00

Cream cotton candy

$1.00

Cream Irish cream

$1.00

Syrup (vanilla/ hazelnut)

Vanilla flavor shot

$0.75

Hazelnut flavor shot

$0.75

Any flavor shot

$0.75

Sugar Free vanilla

$0.75

Sugar Free hazel

$0.75

Shot

Espresso shot

$1.00

Vanilla ice cream -no charge

Vanilla ice cream no charge

Chocolate ice cream no charge

Chocolate ice cream no charge

Cookie cream ice cream -no charge

Cookie cream ice cream no charge

Extra caramel

Extra caramel

$1.00

Extra vanilla flavor

Extra vanilla flavor

Cookiesncream

Cookiesncream

$1.00

Sugar shot

Sugarvshot

$0.75

Doublebespresso

Double shot espresso

$2.00

Double flavor

Double flavor

$2.00

Food

Cheese Cake

Lotus Cheese Cake

$5.33

Oreo Cheese Cake

$5.33

Sandwich

Jambone

$5.33

Buttered French Roll with Rosemary glazed Ham

Korean Street Sandwich Combo

$5.33

English Ham and Egg Salad Sandwich

Desserts

Lotus cheesecake

Lotus cheesecake

$5.50

Oreo cheesecake

Oreo cheesecake

$5.50

Plain cheesecake

Plain cheesecake

$5.00

Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$5.50

Pastries

Almond croissant

Almond croissant

$4.99

Cruffel

Croffle-plain

$1.99

Cruffel with strawberry

Croffle with strawberry

$3.99

Cruffel with walnut & caramel

Croffle with walnut & caramel

$4.99

Cruffel with. Ice cream

Croffle with ice cream

$2.99

Garlic cream bun

Cream Cheese Garlic

$5.99

Plain croissant

Plain croissant

$1.99

Scone chocolate chip

Scone chocolate chip

$3.00

Scone plain

Scone plain

$2.75

Texas scone

TexascScone

$3.50

Cheesy croissant

Cheesy croissant

$2.50

Butter scone

Buttervscone

$3.00

Jelly Scone

Jelly Scone

$3.00

Belgian Waffle plain

Belgian Waffle plain

$3.00

Belgian Wafflevalmond caramel

Belgian waffle almond caramel

$3.50

Garlic bun

Garlic bun

$5.99

Fresh Juice

Tomato

Tomato

$5.75

Watermelon

Watermelon juice

$5.75

Orange

Orange juice

$5.75

Grapefruit

Grapefruit Juice

$5.75

Merchandise

Tumbler

Tumbler

$3.99

Aprons

Logo apron

$39.95

other- manager overide

10 stamps drink

10 stamp free drink

Advo 1 $5 offf

Advo $5 off

Advo 2 buy 1 second 50% off

Advo 2 buy 1 get 2nd 1\2 off

Brew K unsweet tea

Brew K unsweet tea

$2.75

Secret Menu

Without yogurt smoothie flavor

Yogurt without flavor

Kimbop

Veggie

$6.75

Spam

$8.25

Bulgogi

$9.25

Ramen

Large spicy ramen no meat

$7.25

Large spicy ramen with beef

$9.00

Sandwich

Philly

$7.75

Cookies

S'More (dino eggs)

$3.25

Levain

$3.25

Scone

$3.00

Chocolate chip scone

$3.00

Almond cookie

$1.99

Matcha S'More

$3.50

Lotus S levain

$3.50

Butter scone

$3.00

Jelly scone

$3.00

Texas scone

$3.50

Matcha levain

$3.50

Red velvet s'more

$3.50

Red Velvetblevain

$3.50

Lotus levain

$3.50

Ice cream latte

Cafe summer latte

Cafe summer latte

$6.00

Matcha summer latte

Matcha summer latte w vanilla

$7.00

Choco summer latte

Choc summer latte

$6.00

Unsweet Natural tea leaf

Natural tea unsweet

Natural tea leaf hot

$2.50

Natural tea leaf cold

$2.75