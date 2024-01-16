Brew Kettle Brunswick
Shareables
- Brew House Pretzel$11.00
Baked artisan pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce and honey mustard.
- Burnt End Poutine$13.00
A savory classic from our friends up North. Crisp fries smothered in savory brown gravy. Topped with smoked beef tips, cheese curds and scallions.
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Crispy fried Brussel sprouts topped with an Asian glaze & toasted pecans. (Gluten Free)
- Jalapeno Cornbread$7.00
BBQ's best friend. Warm cornbread kicked up with jalapenos baked in. Served with sweet cinnamon butter.
- Kettle Board$24.00
Our soft pretzel surrounding a mix of cured meats, house pickles, candied pecans, cheese sauce and honey mustard. All the great beer pairings on one plate.
- Pita Nachos$13.00
A new twist on a pub classic. Golden pita chips smothered in house-made cheese sauce, jalapenos, roasted tomatoes and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Smoke House Wings (4pc)$14.00
The wings that put us on the map! Infused with Hickory smoke & charred to perfection. Dry Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki, Jerk BBQ (Gluten Free)
- Smoked Buffalo Dip (New)$13.00
Our new take on this TBK staple. Smoked chicken and White Cheddar combined with a creamy Buffalo sauce. Served with fried pita chips & celery sticks. (Gluten Free)
- Street Corn Dip$12.00
Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Chihuahua Cheese and Tajin, served with fried pita chips.
Soup
- Chili Cup$4.00
Our thick, spicy chili with pork, beef & beans in a rich tomato sauce. Topped with shredded Cheddar Cheese, scallions, jalapeno & a dollop of sour cream.
- Chili Bowl$7.00
Our thick, spicy chili with pork, beef & beans in a rich tomato sauce. Topped with shredded Cheddar Cheese, scallions, jalapeno & a dollop of sour cream.
- Soup of the Day Bowl$7.00
We make the best soups on the planet, ask about today's selections.
- Soup Of The Day Cup$4.00
We make the best soups on the planet, ask about today's selections.
Greens
- Farmer's Market Salad$15.00
Locally sourced greens, spinach, fresh blueberries, pecans, creamy Goat Cheese & smoked turkey. All the flavors without the trip. (Gluten Free)
- Grilled Zucchini Salad$15.00
Grilled Zucchini & fresh Mozzarella atop locally sourced greens from Great Lakes Growers tossed in our Red Wine Vinaigrette. Finished with Peppadew Peppers, pecans & mint. (Gluten Free)
- Neighborhood House Salad$12.00
Locally sourced greens from Great Lakes Growers, provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, red onion & croutons.
- Ultimate Mess Pulled Pork Salad$15.00
A healthy failure. Locally sourced greens from Great Lakes Growers, roasted tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese & croutons. Piled high with pulled pork & tangy slaw.
- Side Salad$8.00
Handhelds
- Brew Kettle Brisket Burger$15.00
Custom grind of brisket, chuck and short rib. Served with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a toasted kaiser roll. (Sub grilled chicken for no additional charge)
- Expedition Burger$18.00Out of stock
1/2lb blend of Elk, boar, bison and Wagyu beef. Served with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a toasted Kaiser roll.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Muenster, American cheese, tomato & bacon on a grilled multi-grain bread.
- Pastrami Reuben$17.00
House smoked pastrami, Cleveland Kraut, Swiss Cheese, Comeback Sauce on grilled marbled rye.
- Smoke House Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Hickory smoked pulled pork on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with BBQ sauce, slaw & pickle chips.
- Smoked Cheesesteak$15.00
Thinly sliced smoked beef, caramelized onions, green peppers, house-made cheese sauce on a toasted sub roll.
- Turkey Reuben$17.00
House smoked turkey, Cleveland Kraut, Swiss Cheese, Comeback Sauce on grilled marbled rye.
- Veggie Burger$13.00
Our new house-made veggie patty, cucumbers, avocado, lettuce & tomato on a toasted Ciabatta.
The Mains
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$17.00
Grilled chicken, cajun cream sauce, scallions, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, Cavatappi pasta. (sub grilled shrimp for $2)
- Dos Tacos$15.00
Smoked jerk burnt ends, chipotle lime slaw, Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions & avocado creme on corn tortillas. With choice of side.
- Major Cod$18.00
Atlantic Cod, Major Lager beer batter, fries, slaw & house made tartar sauce.
- No Adventure Tender Basket$14.00
Breaded tenders, crispy fries & your choice of sauce. The basic (B)asket.
- Smoked Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Smoked pulled chicken, carrots, peas & corn in a rich cream sauce. Covered with a flakey biscuit.
- Southern Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Cajun shrimp, creamy Shagbark Mill Cheddar grits, andouille, roasted tomatoes, scallions & Old Bay broth. A little down south up north. (Gluten Free)
- The Pitmaster$22.00
Pulled pork, smoked chicken wings, spicy beef sausage, fries & tangy slaw. Served with white bread & house-made pickles. TBK BBQ, Carolina and Jerk BBQ on the side.