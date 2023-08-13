Brew on the Grid
BEVERAGES
Coffees
Medium Roast
Dark Roast
Flavor of the Day
Decaf Coffee
Refill
Cafe Au Lait
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Smore Latte
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with dollop of foam
Americano
Cafe Mocha
Cafe White Mocha
Cafe Caramel
Latte Macchiato
Cortado
equal parts espresso and steamed milk, no foam 4-6 ounce drink
Teas
Milkshakes
Spritzers
Bottled Drinks
FOOD
BREAKFAST
Egg and Cheese
Choice of bread, egg & cheese
Ham, Egg and Cheese
Choice of bread, ham, egg & cheese
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Choice of bread, sausage egg, & cheese
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Choice of bread, bacon, egg & cheese
NY Bagels
Freshly made in NYC & shipped to us over night!
Frittatas
Made in house daily, choose your favorite one.
Lox & Bagel
Toasted bagel of your choice, smoked salmon, capers, red onions
Mixed Berry Parfait Cup
Mixed seasonal berries, yogurt, granola
Over Night Oats
Oats, honey, chia seeds, seasonal fruit, coconut soak in almond milk over night
AVOCADO TOAST
GRAB & GO
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, caesar dressing crouton's, shaves parmesan
Spring Salad
Spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta, white balsamic
Turkey Pesto Panini
Rosemary focaccia, turkey, tomato, cheese, pesto, mayo, pressed and served hot
Ham And Swiss Panini
Rosemary focaccia, swiss, honey mustard, tomato, pressed & served hot
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Flour wrap, roasted red hummus & roasted seasonal veggies.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Flour tortilla wrap, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken
Ham & Gouda Wrap
Flour tortilla wrap, honey mustard, ham, gouda, lettuce, tomato
Turkey Club Wrap
Flour wrap, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, bacon & swiss cheese