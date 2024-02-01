Brewed Awakenings
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast BLT
Egg, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomato served on a grilled croissant$6.59
- Breakfast Burrito
Build your own breakfast with a side of chipotle ranch$6.79
- Mexican Melt
Egg, black bean, green bell pepper, tomato, cheddar and quacamole on panini bread grilled to perfection$6.59
- Quiche of The Day
a slice of homemade quiche$5.99
- Steel cut oats
steel cut oats with a side of milk and your choice of toppings$4.39
- Egg & Cheese
Egg and cheddar cheese on panini bread with your choice of ham or bacon$6.59
- Omelet
Build your own omelet with a side of white or wheat toast$7.99
- Vegetarian Sunrise
Egg, basil, tomato and goat cheese on panini bread grilled to perfection$6.59
- Acai Power Bowl
Acai yogurt, topped with granola, banana and honey$4.99
- Yogurt Parfait
yogurt layered with homemade granola$3.99
- Loxness Bagel
Cream cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, smoked Lox on a homemade bagel$8.99
- Harvest Wrap
granola, banana, honey, yogurt and peanut butter rolled in a wheat tortilla$4.99
Panino
- Southwest Santa Fe
Turkey, pepperjack, bacon, tomato, guacamole and chipotle mayo$8.79
- Roma
Tomato, mozzarella, spinach balsamic dressing, pesto mayo and hummus$7.99
- Mushroom & Brie
Roasted mushroom, brie, red pepper, spinach, tomato and pesto mayo$8.79
- Roasted Artichoke
Artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, tomato and pesto mayo on wheat bread$7.99
- Lunch Feature$10.49
- Turkey Moose
Turkey, asiago, tomato, lettece and chipotle mayo$7.99
- WI Cheese
Cheddar, provolone,mozzarella, tomato and pesto mayo$7.99
- Ham & Brie
Ham, brie, apples and candied pecans and dijon mustard$8.79
- Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with cheddar cheese and kalamata olives$7.99
- Tuscan
Chicken, goat cheese, onion, spinach, tomato and garlic mayo on ciabatta$8.79
- Half Sandwich$4.99
Sandwhich
Burger
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, provolone, ranch and hot sauce$7.99
- Fajita Wrap
Tomatoes, onion, chicken, red and green bell pepper, pepperjack cheese with fajita sauce$7.99
- Roasted Veggie Wrap
Roasted red pepper, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, balsamic dressing and brie cheese lightly grilled$7.99
- Quinoa Vegan Wrap
Quinoa salad, garbanzo beans, curry sauce, and spinach lightly grilled$7.99
- Veggie Wrap
Homemade hummus, with tomato, spinach, carrot, cucumber and guacamole$7.99
- Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, black beans, tomato, red onion, chipotle spread, pepperjack cheese served with a side of chipotle ranch$7.99
Salads
- Vegan House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber, green and red bell pepper choice of dressing$8.79
- Vegan Southwest Salad
Lettuce, corn, black bean, onion, tomato, guacamole with a side of chipotle ranch$8.79
- Asian Chop Salad
lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, peanuts, tofu, served with peanut dressing$8.79
- Vegan Mediterranean Salad
Quinoa salad, spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, served with balsamic dressing$8.79
Bowls
- Vegan Kung Pao Bowl
White rice, green and red bell pepper, celery, peanuts, garbanzo beans with housemade kung pao sauce$7.99
- Vegan Curry Bowl
White rice, red bell pepper, carrot, tofu, spinach, garbanzo beans with yellow curry sauce$7.99
- Fajita Bowl (Vegan Option
White rice, beans, guacamole, corn, green pepper, red onion, Chicken or tofu, with homemade fajita sauce$7.99
Lighter Options
Beverages
Espresso
- Daily Brew
Drip coffee$2.59+
- Latte
Espresso and steamed milk$3.90+
- Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and foam$3.90+
- Chai
Big train spiced or vanilla chai with steamed milk$4.40+
- Hot Chocolate
Ghirardeli chocolate and steamed milk$3.55+
- Cafe Au Lait
Coffee and steamed milk$3.25+
- Mocha
Espresso, your choice of Ghirardeli chocolate, white chocolate or caramel and steamed milk$4.60+
- Espresso
Shot of Espresso$2.00+
- Bhakti Chai
Fiery spices with fresh pressed ginger and steamed milk$4.40+
- Mexican Hot Chocolate
20 oz Ghiradelli chocolate, vanilla syrup, cayanne pepper and cinnamon mixed with steamed milk$3.55+
- Red Eye
Fresh Coffee with a shot of espresso$3.59+
- Americano
Espresso and hot water$3.60+
- Italian Macchiato
Espresso and a dollop of foam$2.50+
- Matcha Latte
Matcha with steamed milk$4.40+
- Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor$3.25+
- The Awakening
3 shots of espresso a splash of coffee and steamed milk$4.25
- Breve
Espresso and steamed half and half$4.60+
- Cortado
Warm milk and espresso$2.50+
- Tea
Loose leaf tea of you choice$2.50+
- Apple Cider
Steamed cider with nutmeg and cinnamon$3.25+
- Cold Brew
Cold Brew Coffee$4.00+
- White Zombie
Cafe Bianco espresso with steamed milk and your choice of flavor$4.40+
- Italian Soda
Seltzer water with your choice of flavor$3.25
- Duke of Earl
16 oz Black tea infused with soymilk and vanilla flavor$5.20
- Lemonade
Fresh squeezed$3.75+
- Smoothie
Real Fruit smoothie$5.50+
- Frappe
Espresso, choice of flavor and blended$5.90+
- Cremosa
Seltzer water with your choice of flavor and half and half$4.00