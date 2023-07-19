Brewle
Crepes
Caramel Apple Crepe
Sliced apples combined with a luscious caramel sauce and walnuts crunch
Dulce Crepe
Sliced banana and dulce de leche, sprinkled with shredded coconut
Fruit Patisserie Banana Crepe
Freshly sliced banana poured over a warm crepe, topped with creamy custard
Fruit Patisserie Strawberry Crepe
Freshly sliced strawberries poured over a warm crepe, topped with creamy custard
Tuttie-Fruittie Crepe
Crepe filled with fresh hand-cut banana and strawberries swimming in a rich Hazelnut Chocolate spread
Black & White Crepe
Crepe served with Hazelnut Chocolate Spread and topped with a mountain of fresh hand-cut banana
Black & Red Crepe
Crepe filled with strawberries and even more strawberries served with Hazelnut Chocolate spread
Choco-licious Crepe
Our signature crepe topped with just the right amount of Hazelnut Chocolate spread.
Classic Milkshakes
Gourmet Milkshakes
Mocha Master Milkshake
Chocolate milkshake with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream
Coffee Master Milkshake
Vanilla milkshake with a shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream
Peanut butter brownie Milkshake
Creamy peanut butter sauce, melted fudge, and oven-baked brownies
Bananas foster Milkshake
Fresh bananas, buttery caramel toffee sauce, with a hint of cinnamon
Jakey Shakey Milkshake
Vanilla milkshake mixed with brownies, crushed cookies and cream and a chocolate rim, topped with whipped cream
Coffee
Sandwiches
Acai Bowl
Almond Butter Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, cashews, chocolate chips, and almond butter
Refresher Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, mango, coconut flakes, granola and honey
Traditional Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, strawberry, mango, coconut flakes, cashews, and organic agave
Brazilian Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, blueberry, strawberry, coconut flakes, pecan, and organic agave
Signature Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, blueberry, kiwi, cinnamon almonds, coconut flakes, and organic honey
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl
Organic acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate chips granola, cacao nibs, and peanut butter.
Hemp Acai Bowl
Organic acai, blueberry, strawberry, kiwi, coconut flakes, vanilla and almond granola, organic honey and hemp
Acai Bowl - Build your Own
Delicious, healthy, refreshing acai bowls
Acai - Cheese waffles
Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 4 units
Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour
Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 9 units
Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour
Brazilian Cheese Waffles - 18 units
Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour
Brazilian Cheese Waffles -36 units
Gluten-free Brazilian cheese waffles are crunchy and fluffy inside made with cheese and tapioca flour
Display Desserts
Tiramisu
Chocolate Layer Cake
Crumb Top Cheesecake
Ferrero Rocher
Pecan Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm chocolate cake with a melted center, served with vanilla ice cream and strawberries
Runny Chip
Warm cookie with a runny center, served with vanilla ice cream and banana slices
Churros
Warm churros covered in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with Chocolate hazelnut spread, served with a side of ice cream