Milk Teas
Coffee
Teas
Blended
Mini Pancakes
Shaved Ice
Specials
Milk Teas
Classic Milk tea
$4.85+
Taro Milk tea
$4.85+
Jasmine Milk Tea
$4.85+
Honeydew Milk Tea
$4.85+
Chocolate Milk Tea
$4.85+
Wintermelon Milk Tea
$4.85+
Hokkaido Milk Tea
$4.85+
Okinawa Milk Tea
$4.85+
Banana Milk Tea
$4.85+
Matcha Milk Tea
$4.85+
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
$4.85+
Ube Milk Tea
$4.85+
Coffee
Americano
$4.65+
Espresso
$4.65+
Latte
$4.65+
Caramel
$4.65+
Hazelnut
$4.65+
Vietnamese
$4.65+
Spanish Latte
$4.65+
Teas
Thai Tea
$4.40+
Chai Tea
$4.40+
Oolong Tea
$4.40+
Green Tea
$4.40+
Black Tea
$4.40+
Fruit Tea
$4.40+
Blended
Coconut Smoothie
$4.95+
Chocolate Smoothie
$4.95+
Avocado Smoothie
$4.95+
Bubble gum Smoothie
$4.95+
Cotton Candy Smoothie
$4.95+
Ube Smoothie
$4.95+
Fruit Smoothie
$4.95+
Mini Pancakes
Pieces
$9.75+
Shaved Ice
Size
$9.75+
Specials
Halo-Halo
$8.95+
Sago Gulaman
$5.50+
Mais con Hielo
$6.50+
Banana con Hielo
$6.50+
BREWTEAFUL BOBA Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 795-4166
727 West Ray Road Suite B4, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
