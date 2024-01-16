BRG Hospitality Events
NOWFE
The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is a premier event, showcasing what the city does best… eating and drinking. In its 32nd Anniversary year, the festival has become one of the most celebrated culinary events in the nation, attracting gourmands and connoisseurs.
- Shaya & DAOU Winery Dinner
Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 7 PM. Experience Chef Fariz Choumali's 5-course tasting menu expertly paired with the best from DAOU Winery. (price is inclusive of tax and gratuity)
Taste of Covington
A Taste of Covington is an annual food, wine, music and art event in Historic Downtown Covington, Louisiana welcoming visitors from near and far.
- Tavi & DAOU Winery Dinner
Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 7 PM. Experience Chef Fariz Choumali's 5-course tasting menu expertly paired with the best from DAOU Winery. (price is inclusive of tax and gratuity)
