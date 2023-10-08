Starters

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Fried tortilla chips, ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and jalapeño

Starter Combo

$16.00

Wings, mozzarella sticks, potato skins and chicken fingers

Dempsey's Famous Wings

$9.00+

Quesadillas

BLT Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Burgers

Dempsey's Classic Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and pickles

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie patty topped with arugula, tomato, red grilled onion, avocado and vegan red chili sauce

Blue Cheeseburger

$17.00

Beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, arugula, bacon, crispy onions and a blue cheese sauce

Texas Burger

$18.00

Beef patty, caramelized onions, pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy jalapeños, lettuce and smoked BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bread

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy beer battered fish, coleslaw, chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in our new Dempsey's devil sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Healthy choice. Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a ciabatta bread

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Juicy sliced steak, caramelized onions, crispy jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese and our new Dempseys devil sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread

Entrees

Baked Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Battered filet of sole with home styled fries

Shepherds Pie

$19.00

Chicken Francese

$19.00

Boneless Ribeye Steak

$29.00

Penne alla vodka

$14.00

Soup and Salads

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mango Salad

$12.00

Arugula, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and a delicious mango dressing

Side Orders

Straight Fries

$4.00+

Curly Fries

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

White Rice

$4.00

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Mash Potato

$6.00

Battered Onion Rings

$9.00