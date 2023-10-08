Brian Dempseys 39-31 Bell Blvd
Starters
Fried Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Fingers
Fried Calamari
Loaded Nachos
Fried tortilla chips, ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and jalapeño
Starter Combo
Wings, mozzarella sticks, potato skins and chicken fingers
Dempsey's Famous Wings
Quesadillas
Burgers
Dempsey's Classic Burger
Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and pickles
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty topped with arugula, tomato, red grilled onion, avocado and vegan red chili sauce
Blue Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, arugula, bacon, crispy onions and a blue cheese sauce
Texas Burger
Beef patty, caramelized onions, pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy jalapeños, lettuce and smoked BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bread
Fish Sandwich
Crispy beer battered fish, coleslaw, chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in our new Dempsey's devil sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Healthy choice. Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a ciabatta bread
Steak Sandwich
Juicy sliced steak, caramelized onions, crispy jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese and our new Dempseys devil sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread