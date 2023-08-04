Food

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes (4)

$10.95

4 pieces

Buttermilk Short Stack (3)

$8.95

3 pieces

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$13.95

3 pieces

Gluten Free Pancakes (4)

$12.95

4 pieces

Gluten Free Short Stack (3)

$10.95

3 pieces

Cinnamon Pancake

$12.95

3 pieces. Topped with vanilla glaze

Idaho Pancakes (4)

$11.95

4 pieces. Served with applesauce and sour cream

Idaho Short Stack (3)

$9.95

3 pieces

Black and White Pancakes

$13.95

3 pieces. Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze

Berry Pancakes

$14.95

3 pieces. Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Eskimo Waffle

$12.95

With vanilla ice cream and your choice of fruit. With glaze

Bacon Waffle

$12.95

Berry Waffle

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Banana Split Waffle

$13.95

Topped with bananas, strawberry cream filling, pecans, and strawberry ice cream

Black and White Waffle

$13.95

Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze

Meat Lovers Waffle

$14.95

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Chicken and Waffle

$13.95

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.95

Berry French Toast

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze

Apple Bread French Toast

$14.95

Fresh baked apple bread topped with vanilla glaze and pecans

Churro French Toast

$14.95

With churros topped with bananas, pecans cinnamon and vanilla glaze

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.95

Topped with slices of banana and pecans with vanilla bean glaze

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.95

Baked cinnamon French toast topped with our vanilla bean glaze

Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries, bananas, and glaze

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$10.95

Nutella Crepes

$13.95

Choice of bananas or strawberries on top

Briana's Best Crepes

$13.95

Pecans and bananas topped with your choice of strawberries, blackberries, or raspberries, with glaze

Berry Crepes

$14.95

Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries and our homemade glaze

Cheesecake Crepes

$14.95

Choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, or bananas with glaze

Stuffed Crepe

$14.95

Filled with strawberry cream cheese. Topped with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, with glaze

California Crepes

$14.95

Spinach, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese Monterrey jack cheese, with avocado and hollandaise sauce on top

Meat Lovers Crepes

$14.95

Ham, sausage, and bacon with cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce on top

Omelettes

Classic Omelet

$12.95

With American cheese

South of the Border Omelet

$14.95

Chorizo, fresh jalapeños, onions tomato and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions green peppers, and spinach

Briana's Omelet

$15.95

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese

California Omelet

$14.95

Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese

Denver Omelet

$13.95

Ham, green peppers, and onions

Popeye Omelet

$14.95

Bacon, spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Incredible Hulk Omelet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions mushrooms, cheddar and pepper jack cheese

Portuguese Omelet

$14.95

Mushrooms, ham, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese

Cowboy Omelet

$16.95

Skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Farmer Pete Omelet

$13.95

Ham, onions, hash browns, and American cheese

Country Omelet

$12.95

Smoked sausage, onion, and American cheese topped with country gravy

Tijuana Omelet

$16.95

Skirt steak, onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese

Mexican Farmer Omelet

$15.95

Onions avocado, farmers chorizo cilantro, and pepper jack cheese

Create-A-Omelette

$16.95

Carnivore Omelet

$15.95

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$13.95

Canadian bacon and hollandaise on English muffin

Southern Benedict

$14.95

Biscuit topped with sausage patties, tomatoes and country gravy

Popeye Benedict

$14.95

Mushrooms, bacon, spinach, and hollandaise sauce on English muffin

California Benedict

$14.95

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and hollandaise sauce on English muffin

German Benedict

$14.95

Two potato pancakes topped with poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce

Meat Lovers Benedict

$15.95

Scramblers

Kane Scramblers

$13.95

Bacon, tomato, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese

South of the Border Scramblers

$15.95

Chorizo, tomato, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese

Briana's Scrambler

$15.95

Gyro meat, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese

South Beach Scramber

$15.95

Bacon, spinach, avocado, and mozzarella cheese

Mexican Farmer Scrambler

$15.95

Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro, and pepper jack cheese

Nacho Scrambler

$15.95

Tortilla chips topped with chicken and chorizo, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and cilantro. With a side of salsa Verde and sour cream

Carnivore Scrambler

$15.95

Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese

Leprechaun Scrambler

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, corned beef hash, and swiss cheese

Create-A-Scrambler

$16.95

Samplers

Papa Sampler

$14.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Three eggs with two slices of bacon and two sausage links

Mama Sampler

$11.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage

Baby Sampler

$9.95

Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. One egg with choice of bacon or sausage

Briana's Sampler

$14.95

Waffle with two fresh eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links

Goldilocks Sampler

$15.95

Ham and cheese omelette with two slices bacon and two sausage links. Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast

Skillets

Hobo Skillet

$12.95

Onions, mushrooms and American cheese

Lumberjack Skillet

$14.95

Corned beef hash, mushroom, onion, and American cheese

South of the Border Skillet

$14.95

Chorizo,onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Denver Skillet

$14.95

Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese

Gypsy Skillet

$14.95

Choice of meat: ham, bacon, sausage or chicken with onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Popeye Skillet

$14.95

Bacon, spinach, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Briana's Skillet

$15.95

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese

Country Road Skillet

$13.95

Smoked sausage, onions, country gravy, and American cheese

Veggie Skillet

$14.95

Broccoli, onions, tomatoes,green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Carnivore Skillet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese

Tijuana Skillet

$16.95

Skirt steak, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese

Cowboy Skillet

$16.95

Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese

The Butcher Skillet

$16.95

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese

Ola Boy Skillet

$16.95

Onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, and country fried steak topped with country gravy

Mexican Farmer Skillet

$14.95

Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro and pepper jack cheese

Create-A-Skillet

$16.95

Meat Lover Skillet

$15.95

Steak and Eggs

Chopped Steak

$15.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Country Fried Steak

$15.95

Cooked to order. Served with three eggs

Skirt Steak (9 Oz)

$24.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Rib Eye (9 Oz)

$24.95

Cooked to order, served with three eggs

Chicken Breast

$15.95

Served with three eggs

Briana's Sandwiches and Country Traditionals

Biscuit and Gravy

$13.95

Buttermilk biscuits with our homemade country gravy and two eggs

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, chipotle ranch, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese on sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with scambled eggs on a bagel or croissant with American cheese

Country Breakfast

$14.95

Two eggs, smoked sausage, biscuits and gravy

Breakfast Wraps

Barn Yard Wrap

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, bacon, and American cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Country Wrap

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, onions, and American cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

South of the Border Wrap

$14.95

Chorizo, onion, jalapeños, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Eggs Breakfast

One Egg

$9.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Two Eggs

$10.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Three Eggs

$11.95

With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo

Breakfast for Seniors

Seniors Eggs

$12.95

Two eggs any style with your choice of meat: bacon, sausage patties or links, ham, corned beef hash, Canadian bacon, homemade chorizo, turkey bacon or turkey patties

Senior Omelette

$14.95

Salads

Fruit Plate

$14.95

Mixture of fresh fruit with a side of raisin toast

Low Cal Plate

$14.95

Served with cottage cheese, and a variety of fruits and vegetables

Julienne Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, swiss and American cheese and a hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, taco meat or chicken breast, avocado, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and a side of mild salsa

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon bits, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, onions, Cheddar cheese, a hard broiled egg and green peppers

Berry Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with a generous scoop of chicken salad, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, apples, and pecans

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, Cajun grilled chicken, cucumber, bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. With tortilla strips, and served with chipotle ranch dressing and a hard broiled egg

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black olives, feta cheese, onions, a hard boiled egg, green peppers and pita bread with your choice of dressing

California Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and a hard boiled egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, a hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese

Club House

BLT Club

$11.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Salad Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Breast Club

$13.95

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Club

$12.95

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Club

$12.95

Triple decker with ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Roast Beef and American Cheese Club

$12.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Corned Beef and Swiss Club

$12.95

Triple decker with corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Deluxe Club House

BLT Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Chicken Salad Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Salad Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Breast Club Deluxe

$16.95

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Club Deluxe

$14.95

Triple decker with ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Roast Beef and American Cheese Club Deluxe

$15.95

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Corned Beef and Swiss Club Deluxe

$15.95

Triple decker with corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese

Avocado Burger

$13.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle topped with avocado

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Angus burger with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Half pound angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickles

Cajun Burger

$13.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, Cajun, spices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Chipotle Burger

$13.95

Topped with grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Philly Burger

$13.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, blend peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Deluxe Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$12.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese

Avocado Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle topped with avocado

Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Angus burger with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$15.95

Half pound angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickles

Cajun Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon, Cajun, spices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Chipotle Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Topped with grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Philly Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, blend peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Choose chicken or beef patty on sourdough with grilled onions

Homemade Tuna Salad on a Croissant

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Homemade Chicken Salad on a Croissant

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Philly Skirt Steak Sandwich

$15.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

With onions, blend peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$12.95

Chicken Malibu Sandwich

$12.95

With ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Blend peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Montana Sandwich

$12.95

With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy chicken with chipotle ranch, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Deluxe Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich Deluxe

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$14.95

Choose chicken or beef patty on sourdough with grilled onions

Homemade Tuna Salad on a Croissant Deluxe

$13.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Homemade Chicken Salad on a Croissant Deluxe

$13.95

With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Philly Skirt Steak Sandwich Deluxe

$18.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$16.95

With onions, blend peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Reuben Sandwich Deluxe

$14.95

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Deluxe

$13.95

Chicken Malibu Deluxe

$15.95

With ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing

Italian Beef Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

Blend peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Montana Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$15.95

Crispy chicken with chipotle ranch, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Paninis

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

With onion, mushrooms, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

California Panini

$12.95

With chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese

Chicken Panini

$12.95

With bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Turkey Panini

$12.95

With bacon, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Popeye Panini

$12.95

With chicken, spinach, mushroom, bacon, and Swiss cheese

Reuben Panini

$12.95

With corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Ham Panini

$12.95

With tomatoes, American cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce

Deluxe Paninis

Roast Beef Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With onion, mushrooms, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

California Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese

Chicken Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Turkey Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Popeye Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With chicken, spinach, mushroom, bacon, and Swiss cheese

Reuben Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Ham Panini Deluxe

$16.95

With tomatoes, American cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce

Melts

Patty Melt

$12.95

Half-pound angus patty on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese, and grilled onions

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Homemade tuna salad on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese

Chicken Breast Melt

$13.95

With bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Apple Gouda Melt

$13.95

Sliced ham off the bone, gouda cheese, cranberry mayo on grilled apple bread

California Chicken Breast Melt

$13.95

With bacon, avocado, spinach, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Deluxe Melts

Patty Melt Deluxe

$14.95

Half-pound angus patty on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese, and grilled onions

Tuna Melt Deluxe

$14.95

Homemade tuna salad on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese

Chicken Breast Melt Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Apple Gouda Melt Deluxe

$15.95

Sliced ham off the bone, gouda cheese, cranberry mayo on grilled apple bread

California Chicken Breast Melt Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, avocado, spinach, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread

Wraps

California Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and pepper jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle ranch

Philly Steak Wrap

$15.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, tortilla strips, and ranch

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

With bacon, cucumber, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Veggie Wrapped on Flour Tortilla

$12.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, blend peppers, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

With lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce

Deluxe Wraps

California Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and pepper jack cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle ranch

Philly Steak Wrap Deluxe

$18.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Philly Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, tortilla strips, and ranch

Turkey BLT Wrap Deluxe

$15.95

With bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing

Chicken Ranch Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With bacon, cucumber, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Veggie Wrapped on Flour Tortilla Deluxe

$15.95

Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, blend peppers, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap Deluxe

$16.95

With lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.95

Apple, orange, cranberry, tomato, and pineapple

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Smoothies

$5.95

Strawberries, mango, or piña colada

Milkshakes

$5.95

Briana's coffee vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, chocolate, or cookies and cream

Ice Cream

$2.95

Strawberry, vanilla, cookies & cream or chocolate

Speciality Coffee

French Vanilla

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Sausage Links

$4.95

Side Sausage Patties

$4.95

Side Turkey Patties

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.95

Side Farmers Chorizo

$4.95

Side Pancakes

$4.95

Side Potato Pancakes

$4.95

Side Crepes

$4.95

Side French Toast

$4.95

Toast

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.95

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$3.95

Loaded Hash-Browns

$9.95

Bacon, green pepper, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Side Fruit

$3.95

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Quart of Soup

$8.95

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Side Mixed Berries

$4.95

Side Tuna Salad

$3.95

Side Chicken Salad

$3.95

Side of Diced Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Onion Rings

$5.95

Side (1) Egg

$1.95

Side (2) Egg

$2.95

Side (3) Egg

$3.95

Side 1 Pancake

$2.95

Side Veggies

$2.95

Side Churro French Toast

$6.95

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$8.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.25

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.25

Light and Healthy

Oatmeal

$4.95

Oatmeal with Fruit

$5.95

With your choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, bananas or peaches

Berry Oatmeal

$6.95

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, granola and low fat yogurt

Berry Bowl

$7.99

Granola, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberry with yogurt

Briana's Specials

Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs

$14.95

Your choice of meat. Served with diced potatoes or fruit on the side

Chipotle Eggs Benedict

$15.95

English muffin, poached eggs, chicken and chorizo, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce. Your choice of diced potatoes or fruit on the side

Chipotle Skillet

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, your choice of eggs, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes tortillas, or biscuit & g

Chipotle Omelette

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy

Chipotle Scrambled

$15.95

Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy

Kids Meals

Kids Pancake

$7.95

Kids Crepes

$7.95

Kids Egg

$7.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.95

Kids Black & White Pancake

$7.95

Kids French Toast

$7.95

Kids Omelette

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Specials of the Day

Chilaquiles

Zacatecas Omelet

$16.95

Zacatecas Skillet

$16.95

Half Sandwich

$10.95

Amy Breakfast

Amy Breakfast (1 Eggs W/ Cheddar Chz, Avocado, Sausage Patties)

$12.36

Drinks

Speciality Coffee

French Vanilla

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.95

Apple, orange, cranberry, tomato, and pineapple

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

Smoothies

$5.95

Strawberries, mango, or piña colada

Milkshakes

$5.95

Briana's coffee vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, chocolate, or cookies and cream

Ice Cream

$2.95

Strawberry, vanilla, cookies & cream or chocolate

Small Juices

$3.95

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Raspberry Ice Tea