Briana's Pancake House - Elgin
Food
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes (4)
4 pieces
Buttermilk Short Stack (3)
3 pieces
Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
3 pieces
Gluten Free Pancakes (4)
4 pieces
Gluten Free Short Stack (3)
3 pieces
Cinnamon Pancake
3 pieces. Topped with vanilla glaze
Idaho Pancakes (4)
4 pieces. Served with applesauce and sour cream
Idaho Short Stack (3)
3 pieces
Black and White Pancakes
3 pieces. Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze
Berry Pancakes
3 pieces. Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle
Eskimo Waffle
With vanilla ice cream and your choice of fruit. With glaze
Bacon Waffle
Berry Waffle
Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze
Banana Split Waffle
Topped with bananas, strawberry cream filling, pecans, and strawberry ice cream
Black and White Waffle
Milk chocolate and white chocolate chips drizzled with vanilla glaze
Meat Lovers Waffle
Bacon, sausage, and ham
Chicken and Waffle
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Berry French Toast
Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries, and our homemade glaze
Apple Bread French Toast
Fresh baked apple bread topped with vanilla glaze and pecans
Churro French Toast
With churros topped with bananas, pecans cinnamon and vanilla glaze
Banana Bread French Toast
Topped with slices of banana and pecans with vanilla bean glaze
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Baked cinnamon French toast topped with our vanilla bean glaze
Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries, bananas, and glaze
Crepes
Plain Crepes
Nutella Crepes
Choice of bananas or strawberries on top
Briana's Best Crepes
Pecans and bananas topped with your choice of strawberries, blackberries, or raspberries, with glaze
Berry Crepes
Topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries strawberries, blackberries and our homemade glaze
Cheesecake Crepes
Choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, or bananas with glaze
Stuffed Crepe
Filled with strawberry cream cheese. Topped with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, with glaze
California Crepes
Spinach, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese Monterrey jack cheese, with avocado and hollandaise sauce on top
Meat Lovers Crepes
Ham, sausage, and bacon with cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce on top
Omelettes
Classic Omelet
With American cheese
South of the Border Omelet
Chorizo, fresh jalapeños, onions tomato and cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Omelet
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions green peppers, and spinach
Briana's Omelet
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese
California Omelet
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, green peppers, and onions
Popeye Omelet
Bacon, spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese
Incredible Hulk Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions mushrooms, cheddar and pepper jack cheese
Portuguese Omelet
Mushrooms, ham, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese
Cowboy Omelet
Skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Farmer Pete Omelet
Ham, onions, hash browns, and American cheese
Country Omelet
Smoked sausage, onion, and American cheese topped with country gravy
Tijuana Omelet
Skirt steak, onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese
Mexican Farmer Omelet
Onions avocado, farmers chorizo cilantro, and pepper jack cheese
Create-A-Omelette
Carnivore Omelet
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Canadian bacon and hollandaise on English muffin
Southern Benedict
Biscuit topped with sausage patties, tomatoes and country gravy
Popeye Benedict
Mushrooms, bacon, spinach, and hollandaise sauce on English muffin
California Benedict
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and hollandaise sauce on English muffin
German Benedict
Two potato pancakes topped with poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce
Meat Lovers Benedict
Scramblers
Kane Scramblers
Bacon, tomato, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese
South of the Border Scramblers
Chorizo, tomato, jalapeños, onions and cheddar cheese
Briana's Scrambler
Gyro meat, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese
South Beach Scramber
Bacon, spinach, avocado, and mozzarella cheese
Mexican Farmer Scrambler
Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro, and pepper jack cheese
Nacho Scrambler
Tortilla chips topped with chicken and chorizo, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and cilantro. With a side of salsa Verde and sour cream
Carnivore Scrambler
Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese
Leprechaun Scrambler
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, corned beef hash, and swiss cheese
Create-A-Scrambler
Samplers
Papa Sampler
Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Three eggs with two slices of bacon and two sausage links
Mama Sampler
Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. Two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage
Baby Sampler
Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast. One egg with choice of bacon or sausage
Briana's Sampler
Waffle with two fresh eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Goldilocks Sampler
Ham and cheese omelette with two slices bacon and two sausage links. Your choice of pancakes, potato pancakes, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy or toast
Skillets
Hobo Skillet
Onions, mushrooms and American cheese
Lumberjack Skillet
Corned beef hash, mushroom, onion, and American cheese
South of the Border Skillet
Chorizo,onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Denver Skillet
Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese
Gypsy Skillet
Choice of meat: ham, bacon, sausage or chicken with onions, mushrooms, and American cheese
Popeye Skillet
Bacon, spinach, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Briana's Skillet
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese
Country Road Skillet
Smoked sausage, onions, country gravy, and American cheese
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, onions, tomatoes,green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Carnivore Skillet
Bacon, sausage,ham, smoked sausage, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, and pepper jack cheese
Tijuana Skillet
Skirt steak, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese
Cowboy Skillet
Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and American cheese
The Butcher Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese
Ola Boy Skillet
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, and country fried steak topped with country gravy
Mexican Farmer Skillet
Farmers chorizo, onions, avocado, cilantro and pepper jack cheese
Create-A-Skillet
Meat Lover Skillet
Steak and Eggs
Briana's Sandwiches and Country Traditionals
Biscuit and Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits with our homemade country gravy and two eggs
Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, chipotle ranch, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese on sourdough
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with scambled eggs on a bagel or croissant with American cheese
Country Breakfast
Two eggs, smoked sausage, biscuits and gravy
Breakfast Wraps
Barn Yard Wrap
Scrambled eggs, green peppers, bacon, and American cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Country Wrap
Scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, onions, and American cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of country gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
South of the Border Wrap
Chorizo, onion, jalapeños, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Eggs Breakfast
One Egg
With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo
Two Eggs
With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo
Three Eggs
With choice of meat: bacon, ham, corned beef hash, Turkey Patties, Canadian bacon, sausage links, patties or homemade chorizo
Breakfast for Seniors
Salads
Fruit Plate
Mixture of fresh fruit with a side of raisin toast
Low Cal Plate
Served with cottage cheese, and a variety of fruits and vegetables
Julienne Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, swiss and American cheese and a hard boiled egg
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, taco meat or chicken breast, avocado, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and a side of mild salsa
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken breast, bacon bits, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, onions, Cheddar cheese, a hard broiled egg and green peppers
Berry Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with a generous scoop of chicken salad, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, apples, and pecans
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, Cajun grilled chicken, cucumber, bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. With tortilla strips, and served with chipotle ranch dressing and a hard broiled egg
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black olives, feta cheese, onions, a hard boiled egg, green peppers and pita bread with your choice of dressing
California Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and a hard boiled egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, a hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese
Club House
BLT Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
Chicken Salad Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Tuna Salad Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Breast Club
Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Turkey Club
Triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Ham and Cheese Club
Triple decker with ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Roast Beef and American Cheese Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Corned Beef and Swiss Club
Triple decker with corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Burgers
Hamburger
Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle
Cheeseburger
Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese
Avocado Burger
Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle topped with avocado
Bacon Cheese Burger
Half-pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus burger with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickles
Cajun Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, Cajun, spices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Chipotle Burger
Topped with grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Philly Burger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, blend peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato
Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheese
Choose chicken or beef patty on sourdough with grilled onions
Homemade Tuna Salad on a Croissant
With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Homemade Chicken Salad on a Croissant
With lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Philly Skirt Steak Sandwich
With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers and mozzarella cheese
Philly Chicken Sandwich
With onions, blend peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye
Grilled Cheese on Sourdough
Chicken Malibu Sandwich
With ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Italian Beef Sandwich
Blend peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Montana Sandwich
With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken with chipotle ranch, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato
Paninis
Roast Beef Panini
With onion, mushrooms, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese
California Panini
With chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese
Chicken Panini
With bacon, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
Turkey Panini
With bacon, avocado, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Popeye Panini
With chicken, spinach, mushroom, bacon, and Swiss cheese
Reuben Panini
With corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Ham Panini
With tomatoes, American cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce
Melts
Patty Melt
Half-pound angus patty on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese, and grilled onions
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad on grilled marble rye bread with American cheese
Chicken Breast Melt
With bacon, grilled onion, and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Apple Gouda Melt
Sliced ham off the bone, gouda cheese, cranberry mayo on grilled apple bread
California Chicken Breast Melt
With bacon, avocado, spinach, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
Wraps
California Wrap
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, and pepper jack cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Tuna Salad Wrap
With lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle ranch
Philly Steak Wrap
With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Philly Chicken Wrap
With mushrooms, onions, blend peppers, and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Wrap
With bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, tortilla strips, and ranch
Turkey BLT Wrap
With bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing
Chicken Ranch Wrap
With bacon, cucumber, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
Veggie Wrapped on Flour Tortilla
Spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, blend peppers, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce
Beverages
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Juice
Apple, orange, cranberry, tomato, and pineapple
Soft Drinks
Ice Tea
Coffee
Smoothies
Strawberries, mango, or piña colada
Milkshakes
Briana's coffee vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, chocolate, or cookies and cream
Ice Cream
Strawberry, vanilla, cookies & cream or chocolate
Speciality Coffee
Sides
Side Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Turkey Patties
Side Ham
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Smoked Sausage
Side Farmers Chorizo
Side Pancakes
Side Potato Pancakes
Side Crepes
Side French Toast
Toast
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Side Biscuits and Gravy
Loaded Hash-Browns
Bacon, green pepper, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Side Fruit
Side Hash Browns
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Coleslaw
Side Salad
Bowl of Soup
Quart of Soup
Cup of Soup
Side Mixed Berries
Side Tuna Salad
Side Chicken Salad
Side of Diced Potatoes
Side of Onion Rings
Side (1) Egg
Side (2) Egg
Side (3) Egg
Side 1 Pancake
Side Veggies
Side Churro French Toast
Side Cinnamon French Toast
Side Avocado
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Toast
Side Of Skirt Steak
Side Of Chicken Breast
Side Of Beans
Side Of Chilaquiles
Side Of Chopped Steak
Side Of Loaded Hashbrowns
Side Of Tortillas
Side Of Diced Potatoes
Light and Healthy
Oatmeal
Oatmeal with Fruit
With your choice of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, bananas or peaches
Berry Oatmeal
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries
Yogurt Parfait
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, granola and low fat yogurt
Berry Bowl
Granola, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberry with yogurt
Briana's Specials
Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs
Your choice of meat. Served with diced potatoes or fruit on the side
Chipotle Eggs Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, chicken and chorizo, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce. Your choice of diced potatoes or fruit on the side
Chipotle Skillet
Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, your choice of eggs, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes tortillas, or biscuit & g
Chipotle Omelette
Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy
Chipotle Scrambled
Chicken and chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle-hollandaise sauce on top. Served with diced potatoes or fruit and your choice of toast, pancakes, crepes, French toast, potato pancakes, tortillas, or biscuit & gravy
Kids Meals
Specials of the Day
