Brick Street Coffee
Hot Drinks
Latte
Americano
Non Coffee
Other Coffee
Cold Drinks
Iced Drinks
Blended Drinks
Vanilla Frappe
Caramel Frappe
Mocha Frappe
White Mocha Frappe
Strawberry Frappe
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Frappe
Pina Colada
You can easily picture yourself on a tropical beach with this drink! Creamy blend of coconut and pineapple, perfect late afternoon treat. No caffeine, no alcohol.
Banana + PB Frappe
Italian Soda
Pastry Case
Scones
Drip Coffee
Café Au Lait
Food
Smoothie Bowls
Greek Yogurt Bowl
NOT a smoothie, be sure to choose toppings!
Green Bowl
A blend of pineapple, mango, banana and kale with your choice of toppings. *Contains Almond Milk We can sub oat milk or whole milk upon request
Purple Bowl
A blend of strawberries, blueberries, dragon fruit, banana and acai with your choice of toppings. *Contains Almond Milk We can sub oat milk or whole milk upon request
Blue Bowl
A blend of pineapple, banana, mango and blue spirulina with your choice of toppings. *Contains Almond Milk We can sub oat milk or whole milk upon request
Bagels | New York Style | House Made
Toasts | House Made
Avocado Toast | Feta, Everything Seasoning
Avocado toast topped with feta cheese and everything seasoning.
Avocado Toast | Bacon, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze
Toast | Nutella + Strawberry + Coconut
Toast | Peanut Butter + Banana
Toast | Butter + Honey
Toast | Butter + Cinnamon Sugar
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled Ham + Cheese Sandwich
Basic Grilled Cheese
Not Just Kids Nutella + Banana Sandwich
Not just for kids! (Ask for it toasted!)
Not Just Kids PB + Banana Sandwich
Not just for kids! (Ask for it toasted!)