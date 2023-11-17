Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
- Basil Lemonade$3.00Out of stock
- Coffee$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mt. Dew$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Roy Rodgers$3.50
Dr. Pepper & Cherry Juice
- Shirley Temple$3.50
Sierra Mist & Cherry Juice
- Siera Mist$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Water
- Lavender Lemonade$4.00
FOOD
Appetizers
- Duck Fat Fries$12.00
crispy fries tossed in duck fat & parmesan served with a side of garlic aoli
- Four Cheese Ravioli$10.00
deep fried & served with a side of marinara
- Fried Calamari$12.00
wild squid breaded & fried, served with a side of cocktail sauce
- Fried Green Beans$10.00Out of stock
crispy fried pickles served with a side of ranch
- Garlic Cheese Curds$12.00
lightly breaded, fresh garlic & parsley served with a side of ranch
- Onion Rings App$12.00
beer battered onion rings served with a side of sriracha aioli
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
creamy lux dip with spinach, artichokes & goat cheese served with a side of pita bread
- Tempura Shrimp$12.00
6 Japanese style breaded shrimp deep fried and served with a side of cocktail sauce
- Egg Rolls$10.00
- Crab Cakes$12.00
2 jumbo crab cakes pan seared & served with chili aoli
Lunch
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
7oz. Beef patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese & garlic aoli served on a brioche bun & served with your choice of side
- Bahn Mi$14.00
Vietnamese pork meatball sandwich topped with pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro pesto, chili aioli & served on a toasted baguette with your choice of side
- BLT$12.00
crispy peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on Texas toast
- Calamari Meal$12.00
6 Calamari sticks battered, deep fried & served with cocktail sauce & fries
- Cowboy Burger$15.00
7 oz hamburger patty grilled and topped with an onion ring, bbq sauce & American cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
- Fish & Chips$12.00
beer battered Cod served with fries & house made tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
4 oz beer battered pollock deep fried, topped with tomato, tartar sauce & served with fries
- Fried Pork Tenderloin$14.00
panko crusted deep fried pork topped with tomato, garlic aioli & served with your choice of side
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
grilled & topped with arugula, tomato, garlic aioli & served on a brioche bun with your choice of side
- Hot Italian$12.00
pepperoni, ham, salami with melted provolone cheese & creamy aioli on Texas toast
- Jerk Pork Tenderloin$14.00
grilled pork tenderloin topped with cilantro pesto, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese, garlic aioli & served with your choice of side
- Jerked Chicken$14.00
grilled & topped with cilantro pesto, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese, garlic aioli & served on a brioche bun served with your choice of side
- Lunch Ribeye$30.00
16 oz USDA Choice Ribeye cooked to order
- Lunch Salmon$22.00
6 oz fillet pan seared & served with steamed broccoli
- Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
seasoned & slow cooked prime rib sliced, topped with melted provolone & a creamy horseradish sauce, served on focaccia bread
- Salmon Patty & Steamed Broccoli$15.00
two Salmon patties grilled over a bed of arugula and dijonaise sauce, served with a side of steamed broccoli
- Side Of Fries$4.00
- Tempura Shrimp Meal$13.00
6 shrimp prepared Japanese style, deep fried, served with fries & cocktail sauce
Dinner
- Salad Bar One Trip$10.00
One trip through our salad bar.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
7oz. Beef patty topped with crispy bacon, American cheese & garlic aoli served on a brioche bun & served with your choice of side
- Bahn Mi$14.00
Vietnamese pork meatball sandwich topped with pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro pesto, chili aioli & served on a toasted baguette with your choice of side
- Beef & Broccoli$22.00
sauteed choice beef tips with broccoli, mushrooms & house gravy served over mashed potatoes
- Chicken Fricassee$26.00
- Cowboy Burger$15.00
7 oz hamburger patty grilled and topped with an onion ring, bbq sauce & American cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
- Fried Pork Tenderloin$14.00
panko crusted & deep fried pork tenderloin topped with tomato, garlic aoli & served on a brioche bun with a side of fries
- Galliano Tips$25.00
sautéed beef tips over fettuccine pasta & a mushroom Galliano sauce
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
grilled & topped with arugula, tomato, garlic aioli & served on a brioche bun with your choice of side
- Jerk Pork Tenderloin$14.00
grilled pork tenderloin topped with cilantro pesto, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese, garlic aioli & served with your choice of side
- Jerked Chicken$14.00
grilled chicken tender topped with cilantro pest, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese & garlic aoli
- Plate of Fries$6.00
- Pork Chop$28.00
14oz bone in chop served with sauteed brussel sprouts & roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Ribeye$42.00
16oz choice ribeye, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes & asparagus
- Salmon fillet$26.00
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Surf & Turf$34.00
One 5.5oz cut of beef tenderloin cooked to order & served over a bed of spinach and 4 sautéed shrimp.
- 20 oz Porterhouse Steak$58.00