Brick Street Market 1102 Washington Street
Food-Menu Items
Sandwiches & Poboys
- Brick Street Pimento Cheese Po'boy
Pimento Cheese and sweet hot pickles toasted on po'boy bread$10.00
- Cannon Ball Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$11.00
- The Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese and Provolone cheese with sauerkraut and Cannonball Sauce on Marble Rye.$11.00
- Chicken Salad Po'boy
Chicken salad, lettuce, onion and tomato on your choice of bread$10.00
- Brick Street Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayonnaise and mustard on white or wheat bread.$11.00
- Roast Beef Po'boy
Roast Beef topped with green peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce, seasoned mayonnaise, oil & vinegar on po'boy bread$12.00
- Hot Ham & Swiss
Ham and Swiss cheese with spicy mustard or honey mustard on po'boy bread$9.00
- Turkey & Cheddar Melt
Turkey and smoked cheddar with seasoned mayonnaise and mustard on po'boy bread$9.00
- Mama's Muffaletta
Ham, salami, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with Olive Salad on Muffaletta bread$7.00+
- The Spicy Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, red onion, tomato green peppers, black olives, Italian sandwich dressing and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$11.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on white or wheat bread$8.00
- BBQ Chicken Po'boy
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on po'boy bread$10.00
- Veggie Po'boy
Avocado, red onion, cucumber, black olives, green peppers, tomato, spinach, greens, choice of cheese, Italian sandwich dressing on po'boy bread.$8.00
- Cheese Melt$7.00