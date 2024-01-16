Brickroad
Food
Brickroad Bites
- Mac and Cheese Bites
Served with ranch$10.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
- Fried Calamari
Served with marinara$12.00
- Corn Nuggets
Served with ranch$10.00
- Pretzel Bites
Served with a spicy deli mustard$10.00
- Onion Rings$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKPhilly Spring Rolls
Served with ranchOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKSouth West Spring Rolls
Served with jalapeño ranchOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Garlic Knots
Served with marinara$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKPotato Skins
Cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and sour creamOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKHummus Veggie Plate
Served with pita chips and veggiesOUT OF STOCK$11.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Served with marinara$10.00
- Fried Cheese Ravioli
Served with marinara$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKStuffed MushroomsOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaked Cheese Dip
Served with pita chips and veggiesOUT OF STOCK$12.00
Sandwiches
Soups and Salads
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, and shredded Cheddar$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Tomato, croutons, and Parmesan cheese$13.00
- Super Fruit Salad
Strawberries, mandarin oranges, candy pecans, apples, red onions, and avocado$14.00
- Italian Salad
Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon, garnish with onion rings?$13.00
- Greek Salad
Black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and red onion$13.00
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, boiled egg, croutons, red onion, tomato, and cucumber$15.00
- Cobb Salad
Chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, and bacon$16.00
- Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
- Minestrone Soup$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKSOD SoupOUT OF STOCK$5.00
BrickRoad Pizza
Make It Your Own
Chicken Wings
Dinners
- Chicken Tender$12.00
- Shrimp
Grilled, blackened, or fried with your choice of 2 sides$16.00
- Salmon
Grilled or blackened with your choice of 2 sides$17.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Served with red sauce, butter sauce, or bolognese$14.00
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.00
- Pineapple Chicken$15.00
- Chicken Parmesan$16.00
- Broccoli Fettuccine$14.00
- Baked Shrimp Mac and Cheese$16.00
À La Carte?
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Jalapeno Ranch$0.75
- Dijon Honey Mustard$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Caesar$0.75
- Mild Buffalo$0.75
- Medium Buffalo$0.75
- Hot Buffalo$0.75
- Garlic Parm$0.75
- Barbecue$0.75
- Teriyaki$0.75
- Blackened Dry Rub
- Jerk Dry Rub
- Italian$0.75
- Green Goddess$0.75
- Lemon Pepper$0.75
- Hot Honey$0.75
- Mango Habanero$0.75
- Gochujang$0.75
- Marinara Button$0.75
- Brick Sauce$0.75
Weekend Specials
- OUT OF STOCKCup Creamy Chicken SoupOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBowl Creamy Chicken SoupOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKCrab DipOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKGrilled Chicken Melt
Swiss, caramelized onions, 1000 island, sauteed mushrooms on sourdough bread served with choice of one sideOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKBeef and Broccoli
Served over riceOUT OF STOCK$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKPineapple Upside Down CakeOUT OF STOCK$10.00