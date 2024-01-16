Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Biddeford, ME
Shares
- BH Wings$14.00
- Brickyard Pretzels
Four warm soft pretzel sticks topped with garlic butter and salt & pepper, served with warm Pratt's Brook Pilsner beer cheese sauce$10.00
- Cheese Breadsticks
Served with warm pomodoro sauce$10.00
- Bacon Beer Cheese Fries
Farm fries topped with warm Pratt's Brook Pilsner beer cheese, crispy bacon, and fresh chives$15.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts *contains sesame*
Tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds$9.50
- Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers *contains sesame*
Fried sweet chili chicken pot stickers served with side of sweet thai chili dipping sauce$12.50
- Baked Bruschetta
Toasted ciabatta with pomodoro sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic and finished with marinated tomatoes and onions$12.50
- Meatballs
Five meatballs made with our signature blend of veal, pork and beef served in pomodoro sauce and finished with shaved parmesan and fresh basil.$14.00
- Farm Fries$9.50
Soups & Salads
- New England Clam Chowder$8.00
- Rotating Seasonal Soup$8.00
- House Salad
Fresh greens, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, tomatoes, crunchy crostini, served with a side of ranch dressing$7.00
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, crostini, cracked black pepper and shaved parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing$7.00
- Greek Salad
Fresh spring greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese, tossed in red wine vinaigrette$11.00
- Maine Maple Harvest Salad
Fresh spring greens topped with sliced Fuji apple, goat cheese, crispy capicola, candied pecans, tossed in a creamy maple vinaigrette$14.00
- Cobb Salad
Crispy fried chicken breast served on a bed of chopped romaine with avocado, crispy bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, and a soft-boiled egg, served with a side of ranch dressing or red wine vinaigrette$17.00
Bowls
- Sweet Teriyaki Bowl
Warm brown rice and fresh greens topped with fried tofu, mixed bell peppers, mushrooms, and crispy brussels sprouts, finished with a housemade teriyaki sauce and pea sprouts$13.75
- Salmon Power Bowl
Cold quinoa and shredded vegetables dressed with red wine vinaigrette and topped with oven-baked tarragon salmon, soft boiled egg, and avocado finished with tarragon aioli and pea sprouts$17.50
- Crispy Pork Bowl
Warm brown rice and spring greens topped with crispy pork, kimchi, and pickled veggies finished with sriracha aioli and pea sprouts$16.75
- The Seoul Bowl *contains sesame*
Warm brown rice and spring greens topped with fried Korean BBQ pork belly, mixed bell peppers, mushrooms, and crispy brussels sprouts finished with a sweet Thai chili and pea sprouts$16.50
Handhelds
- BYO Burger
Two smash patties topped with whatever your heart desires!$16.00
- Maple Bacon Burger
Two smash patties topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon crumbles, housemade maple bacon aioli, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun$18.25
- Brew & Bite Burger
Two smash patties topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno, onion crisps, lettuce, and BBQ sauce served on a toasted brioche bun$18.75
- Veggie Burger
Veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, served on a toasted brioche bun$17.50
- Shroom & Swiss Burger
Two smash patties topped with melted swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun$18.75
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and ranch, served on a grilled brioche bun$17.00
- Flaming Arrow Buffalo Chicken Sando
Crispy buffalo chicken, tangy coleslaw, housemade ranch, jalapenos, and onion crisps, served on a toasted bricohe bun$17.50
- Meatball Sub
Three housemade meatballs in pomodoro, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil served on a toasted ciabatta baguette$17.50
- Banh Mi Sandwich
Korean style BBQ pork belly, sweet pickled veggies, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, and sriracha aioli served on a toasted ciabatta baguette$17.50
- Caprese Sandwich
Pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction, served on a toasted ciabatta baguette$16.50
Craft Pizzas
- 'Cup & Char' Pepperoni
Red sauce base$15.00
- The Butcher Block
(meatball, bacon, pepperoni, sausage) Red sauce base$16.50
- Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey$16.50
- Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Crumble$16.50
- Smoked Pulled Pork, Gouda Mac & Cheese, Jalapenos, Cornbread$16.50
- Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle$16.50
- Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Fuji Apple, Red Onion$16.50
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$16.50
- Sausage, Feta, Banana Pepper$16.50
- Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom
Red sauce base$16.50
- Roasted Chicken Pesto$16.50
- Cheese
Red sauce base$13.75
- Mediterranean Veggie
Red sauce base$16.50
- Maine Blueberries, Rosemary Ricotta, Roasted Shallot, Lemon Zest$16.50
- Peaches, Balsamic Reduction, Goat Cheese, Basil$16.50
- Margherita: Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Reduction$16.50
- Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat Cheese
Red sauce base$16.50
- Sweet Potato, Honey, Goat Cheese$16.50
- Fresh Mushroom, Roasted Garlic, Gorgonzola Crumble w/ side of Buffalo Sauce$16.50
- Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic
Red sauce base$16.50
- Vegan Pepperoni
Red sauce base$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Half & Half Pizza$16.50
- BYO Pizza$13.75
Seafood
- Fish & Chips
Fried haddock served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and farm fries.$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Haddock Sandwich
Fried haddock filet on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served with farm fries.$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lobster Roll
Cold Maine lobster meat on a butter roll topped with tarragon aioli, spring greens, served with coleslaw and farm fries.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides & Extras
- Side Beer Cheese$3.00
- Side Marinara$2.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Buff Sauce$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Maple Bacon Aioli$0.50
- Side Tarragon Aioli$0.50
- Side Sriracha Aioli$0.50
- Side Garlic Aioli$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Creamy Maple Dressing$0.50
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Side Sweet Thai Chili *contains sesame*$0.50
- Side Red Wine Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00