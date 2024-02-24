Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Ogunquit, ME
Shares
- Crispy Wings$14.00
- Brickyard Pretzels$12.00
Four warm soft pretzel sticks topped with garlic butter and salt & pepper, served with warm beer cheese sauce
- Cheese Breadsticks$13.00
Served with warm marinara and donair sauce
- Bacon & Beer Cheese Fries$15.00
Farm fries smothered in warm Brickyard beer cheese and finished with bacon and fresh chives
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts *contains sesame*$9.50
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in sweet thai chili sauce
- Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
- Veggie Nachos$15.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with jack cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with salsa and sour cream
- Guajillo Chicken Nachos$17.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with gualillo chicken, jack cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with salsa and sour cream
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Pot Stickers *contains sesame*$11.50
Fried sweet chili chicken pot stickers served with side of sweet thai chili dipping sauce
- Farm Fries$9.50
Soups & Salads
- New England Clam Chowder$8.00+
- Turkey Gumbo$8.00+
- Strawberry Summer Salad *contains nuts*$11.00
Fresh greens with sliced strawberries, feta cheese, and sliced toasted almonds. Served with a housemade strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Greek Salad$11.00
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbeers, and feta cheese, served with a greek dressing
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, capers, garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed, served with a side of caeser dressing
- House Salad$10.00
Fresh greens, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, crutons, served with a side of Ranch dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
Bowls
- Japanese Brown Rice Bowl$13.00
Bed of warm brown rice and fresh greens topped with fried tofu, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, crispy brussels sprouts, finished with yakiniku sauce drizzle and pea sprouts
- Salmon Power Bowl$16.50
Bed of power blend veggies and cool quinoa topped with over-baked taragon salmon, pepitas, red wine vinagrette, soft boiled egg, avocado, finished with taragon aioli drizzle and pea sprouts
- Cripsy Pork Banh Mi Bowl$15.75
Bed of warm brown rice and spring greens topped with cripy pork, kimchi, pickled veggies, finished with sriracha aioli drizzle and pea sprouts
- The Seoul Bowl *contains sesame*$15.50
Bed of warm brown rice and spring greens topped with fried korean bbq pork belly, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, crispy brussels sprouts, finished with a sweet thai chili drizzle and pea sprouts
- Mayan Bowl$14.50
Bed of spring greens and cool quinoa topped with guajillo chicken, roasted red peppers, red onion, fresh corn & pineapple salsa, finished with a drizzle of sour cream and pea sprouts
- Fish & Chip Bowl$17.50Out of stock
Trestle IPA battered haddock & farm fries served with cole slaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge
Handhelds
- BYO Burger$16.50
Two smash patties topped with whatever your heart desires!
- BH Burger$18.00
Two smash patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, and onion crisps, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Maple Bacon Burger$18.00
Two smash patties topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon crumbles, housemade maple bacon aioli, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and ranch, served on a grilled bricohe bun
- Shroom & Swiss Burger$17.00
Two smash patties topped with melted swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Veggie Burger$17.00
Quinoa based veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Fried Haddock Sandwich$17.00Out of stock
Trestle IPA battered fried haddock toppped with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun
Pizzas
- SM Pepperoni$16.00
Red sauce base
- SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion$17.00
- SM Buffalo Chicken Red Onion Gorgonzola$17.00
- SM Capicola Pineapple Hot Honey$17.00Out of stock
- SM Mashed Potato Bacon Shallot Sour Cream & Chive Drizzle$17.00
- SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread$17.00
- SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper$17.00
- SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom$17.00
Red sauce base
- SM Roasted Chicken Pesto$17.00
- SM Strawberry Bacon Hot Honey Chicken$17.00
- SM Pepperoni Ground Beef Cherry Tomato Red Onion Donair Sauce$17.00
Red sauce base
- SM February pizza - Cubano Pizza - pork, capicola, pickles, mustard, swiss cheese and chives$17.00
- LG Pepperoni$24.50
Red sauce base
- LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion$27.00
- LG Buffalo Chicken Red Onion Gorgonzola$27.00
- LG Capicola Pineapple Hot Honey$27.00Out of stock
- LG Mashed Potato Bacon Shallot Sour Cream & Chive Drizzle$27.00
- LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread$27.00
- LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper$27.00
- LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom$27.00
Red sauce base
- LG Chicken Pesto$27.00
- LG Strawberry Bacon Hot Honey Chicken$27.00
- LG Pepperoni Ground Beer Cherry Tomato Red Onion Donair Sauce$27.00
Red sauce base
- LG February Pizza - Cubano pizza - pork, capicola, pickles, mustard, swiss cheese, and chives$27.00
- SM Cheese$14.50
Red sauce base
- SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot$17.00
- SM Margherita$17.00
- SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola$17.00
- SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil$17.00
- SM Spinach Fresh Tomato Goat Cheese$17.00
Red sauce base
- SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic$17.00
Red sauce base
- SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey$17.00
- SM Mashed Potato Spinach Shallot Roasted Red Pepper Brocolli$17.00
- SM Tomato Pesto$17.00
- SM Fresh Mushroom Brocolli Red Pepper Sweet Thai Chili Sauce *contains sesame*$17.00
- LG Cheese$21.00
Red sauce base
- LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot$27.00
- LG Margherita$27.00
- LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola$27.00
- LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil$27.00
- LG Spinach Fresh Tomato Goat Cheese$27.00
Red sauce base
- LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic$27.00
Red sauce base
- LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey$27.00
- LG Mashed Potato Spinach Shallot Roasted Red Pepper Broccoli$27.00
- LG Tomato Pesto$27.00
- LG Fresh Mushroom Broccoli Red Pepper Sweet Thai Chili Sauce *contains sesame*$27.00
- SM Half & Half (red)$17.00
- SM Half & Half (white)$17.00
- LG Half & Half (red)$27.00
- LG Half & Half (white)$27.00
- GF Half & Half (red)$20.00
- GF Half & Half (white)$20.00
- SM BYO Pizza$14.50
- LG BYO Pizza$21.00
- GF BYO Pizza$18.50
- GF Pepperoni$20.00
Red sauce base
- GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion$21.00
- GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion$21.00
- GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey$21.00Out of stock
- GF Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle$21.00
- GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper$21.00
- GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom$21.00
Red sauce base
- GF Roasted Chicken Pesto$21.00
- GF Strawberry Bacon Hot Honey Chicken$21.00
- GF Pepperoni Ground Beef Cherry Tomato Red Onion Donair Sauce$21.00
Red sauce base
- GF Cheese$18.50
Red sauce base
- GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot$21.00
- GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola$21.00
- GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil$21.00
- GF Spinach Fresh Tomato Goat Cheese$21.00
Red sauce base
- GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic$21.00
Red sauce base
- GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey$21.00
- GF Margarita$21.00
- GF Mashed Potato Spinach Shallot Roasted Red Peppers Broccoli$21.00
- GF Fresh Mushroom Broccoli Red Peppers Sweet Thai Chili Sauce *contains sesame*$21.00
- GF Tomato Pesto$21.00
Specials
Sides & Extras
- Side Beer Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Side Marinara$1.50
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Buff Sauce$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Maple Bacon Aioli$0.50
- Side Taragon Aioli$0.50
- Side Sriracha Aioli$0.50
- Side Garlic Aioli$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Side Sweet Thai Chili *contains sesame*$0.50
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
- Side Donair Sauce$0.50
- Side Nashville Hot$0.50
- Side Greek Dressing$0.50
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00