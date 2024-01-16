Bracco Restaurant
Bracco Menu
Starters
- Oven Roasted Nachos (GF)
Queso Blanco Sauce, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, and Fresh Jalapeños, Served with Salsa and Ancho Sour Cream.
- Tortilla Chips & Dip (GF)
- Cheese Curds$18.00
Served with Ranch.
- Pow Pow Shrimp$20.00
Crispy Corkskrew Shrimp, Tossed in Pow Pow Sauce, Served with Ranch.
- Coconut Shrimp$20.00
(8) Coconut Shrimp, Served with Coconut Lime Sauce.
- Wings (Traditional *GF or Boneless)$18.00
(8) Traditional or Boneless Wings.
- Onion Rings$18.00
Served with Ancho Sour Cream Dipping Sauce.
- House Nutz$8.00
Sweet & Spicy Premium Nut Blend
Entrée Salads
- Coconut Shrimp Salad$22.00
Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Asian Veggies, Fruit, Coconut Lime Dressing.
- Paradise Pineapple Salad (GF Upon Request)$21.00
Fruit, Teriyaki Chicken Skewers, Asian Veggies, Onion, Pineapple Mango Dressing, Fruit Dip.
- Southwest Chicken Salad (GF)$21.00
Jerk Sauced Chicken Skewers, Avocado, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Boji Burger$19.00
American Cheese, Bacon, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Honolulu Burger$19.00
Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise Deluxe$19.00
American & Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Queso Burger$19.00
Pepper Jack Habanero, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Jalapeños, Side of Queso For Your Fries, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Cuban Sandwich$19.00
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham, Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Coconut Curry Sauce, Served on Grille Ciabatta Bread.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on Grille Ciabatta.
- California Club Sandwich$18.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Served on a Croissant Roll.
- Queso Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on a Brioche Bun.
Main Entrées
- Bracco Tacos (GF Upon Request)
(3) Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps, Pico De Gallo, Ancho Sour Cream, Salsa, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Fiji Island Fish (GF)$31.00
Oven Roasted Barramundi Fillet, Coconut Curry Cream Sauce with Island Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Jambalaya (GF)$32.00
Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Fish, Creole Cream Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$21.00
Tempura Fried Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$26.00
Tempura Fried Shrimp, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Spicy Orange Chicken (GF)$20.00
6oz. Grilled Chicken Skewers with Spicy Orange Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Jerked Sirloin (GF)$31.00
8oz. Grlled Center Cut Sirloin Skewers Finished with Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$26.00
Chicken Breast Meat, Andouille Sausage, Island Vegetables, Cajun Cream Sauce.
- Salmon & Shrimp Pasta$34.00
Bronzed Salmon, Shrimp, Island Vegetables, Seasoned Alfredo.
- Cheese Tortellini Alfredo$21.00
Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, Romano, and Mozzarella Cheese.
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Battered Haddock Planks, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tartar.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$17.00
Served with Ranch Dressing.
- Pineapple Bacon Flatbread$19.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$19.00
Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Flatbread$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Sliced Onion.
Kids
Features
- Jumbo Mozz Sticks$17.00
Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Toasted Hoagie w/ Philly Cheese. Choice of Side.
- Surf & Turf Burger$24.00
Our Signature Steak Burger on a Spicy Bed of Slaw and Topped with Pow Pow Shrimp & Pepper Jack Cheese. Choice of Side.
- Malibu Seafood Combo$38.00
Bronzed Tilapia, Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, Bronzed Salmon, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables and Pico De Gallo.
- Surf & Turf$38.00
Jerk Glazed 8 oz. Sirloin, (5) Coconut Shrimp, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables.
- Pink Flamingo$14.00
Savor a taste of the tropics with an exotic blend of Malibu Passion Fruit Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime, and Prickly Pear Purée. Served in a Pink Flamingo floatie.
Beverages
Beverages - Bracco
- 1919 Root Beer$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Grape$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Lemon Sour$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Orange$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Strawberry$4.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Flavored Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Flavored Lemonade$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Miami Vice (NA)$5.00
- Mojito (NA)$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull SF$4.00