Brigantine Coronado 1333 Orange Avenue
Oysters
- Oyster 1/2 Shell$3.75
- 2 Oyster 1/2 Shell$7.50
- 3 Oyster 1/2 Shell$11.25
- 4 Oyster 1/2 Shell$15.00
- 5 Oyster 1/2 Shell$18.75
- 6 Oyster 1/2 Shell$21.00
- 7 Oyster 1/2 Shell$26.25
- 8 Oyster 1/2 Shell$30.00
- 9 Oyster 1/2 Shell$33.75
- 10 Oyster 1/2 Shell$37.50
- 11 Oyster 1/2 Shell$41.25
- 12 Oyster 1/2 Shell$42.00
- Oysters Rockefeller$24.00
- Single Oyster Rockefeller$4.00
- Grilled House Oysters$11.50
Small Plates
Soups/Salads
- Side Brig Salad$12.00
- Large Brig Salad$16.00
- Side Spinach Salad$12.00
- Large Spinach Salad$16.00
- Side Caesar Salad$12.00
- Large Caesar Salad$16.00
- Side Garden Salad$11.00
- Side Wedge Salad$12.00
- 1/2 Cobb Salad$12.00
- 1/2 Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad$17.00
- 1/2 Louie Plain$12.00
- 1/2 Louie Crab & Shrimp$17.00
- 1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad$12.00
- Cobb Salad$16.00
- Louie Plain$16.00
- Chopped Chicken Salad$21.00
- Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad$27.00
- Cobb Only Crab Salad$27.00
- Cobb Only Shrimp Salad$27.00
- Louie Crab & Shrimp Salad$27.00
- Louie Only Crab Salad$27.00
- Louie Only Shrimp Salad$27.00
- Cup Soup$9.00
- Bowl Soup$11.00
- Cup Chowder$9.00
- Bowl Chowder$11.00
Sides
- 1/2 Side Garlic Baguette$1.00
- 1/2 Side Garlic Bread$1.00
- Basket of Chips$4.00
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Side Asparagus$5.00
- Side Avocado$1.00
- Side Baked Potato$3.00
- Side Coleslaw$2.50
- Side Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Fruit$3.00
- Side Garlic Baguette$2.00
- Side Garlic Bread$2.00
- Side Jalapeno Sauce$4.00
- Side Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Side Mashed$3.00
- Side Mushrooms$5.00
- Side Potato Salad$2.50
- Side Risotto$3.00
- Side Sliced Tomato$2.50
- Side Truffle Fries$3.50
- Side Veggies$3.00
Dessert
Kids
- Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Kids Pasta$10.00
- Kids Fried Chicken$10.00
- Kids Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Kids Grilled Fish$10.00
- Kids Fried Fish$10.00
- Kids Fried Shrimp$10.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
- Kids Corndog$10.00
- Kids Quesadilla$10.00
- Kids Burger$10.00
- Kids Fish & Chips$10.00
- Kids Ice Cream$2.00
- Kids Sundae$2.00
- Kids Soda$2.00
- Kids Milk/Juice$2.00
Dinner
D-Large Plates
D-Classics
D-Specials
Bar
Liquor
- 3 Olives Rose$9.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Chopin$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$12.00
- Pau Maui$10.00
- Stoli$10.50
- Svedka Raspberry$9.00
- Titos$11.50
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Aviation Gin$10.00
- Beefeater$9.50
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Botanist$12.00
- Fords Gin$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Basil Haydens$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Bulliet$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Evan Williams Black$12.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Old Forester$9.50
- Old Overholt$9.00
- Seagrams 7$9.50
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Whistle Pig 10yr$20.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Jim Beam$9.50
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$12.50
- Dewars$11.00
- Glenfiddich$13.00
- Glenlivet$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$58.00
- Macallan 12yr$17.00
- Oban$18.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$18.50
- Casamigos Reposado$16.50
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Cuervo Tradicional Silver$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$31.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- El Jimador Reposado$9.50
- El Jimador Silver$9.50
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Cristalino$11.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Lunazul Reposado$12.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$13.50
- Baileys$13.75
- Benedictine$13.50
- Brandy$12.00
- Campari$13.75
- Chambord$14.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Courvoisier$15.00
- Creme de Coco$6.00
- Cuarenta y Tres$13.00
- Dry Vermouth$7.00
- Frangelico$15.00
- Grand Marnier$18.00
- Hennessey$18.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Sambuca$13.75
- St. Germain$13.00
- Sweet Vermouth$7.00
- Tia Maria$13.75
- Tuaca$13.75
Cocktails (Master)
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bourbon Peach Smash$14.00
- Brigantine Marg$13.50
- Brigantine Mojito$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg$14.50
- Grapefruit Fresca$12.50
- Kamikazi$9.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.50
- Passion Fruit Marg$13.00
- Perfect Marg$15.50
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Pomegranate Sangria$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Prosecco Lavendar Sour$13.00
- Raspberry Mojito$12.50
- Rye Old Fashioned$15.50
- Skinny Margarita$14.50
- Spa Day$12.50
- Strawberry Marg$12.00
- Strawberry Rose Lemonade$12.50
- Tequilla Sunrise$9.00
- Trader Morts Mai Tai$13.50
- White Russian$10.00
- Yuzu Citrus Marg$14.00
- Yuzu Citrus Martini$15.00
Beer
- 16oz Brig Blonde$8.25
- 16oz Ketch Kamakura$8.25
- 16oz Ketch & Release IPA$9.00
- 16oz CBC Orange Wit$8.25
- 16oz Societe Pupil$9.75
- 16oz Strauss Tower X$9.00
- 16oz Gravity Heights IPA$9.00
- 16oz Wings & Arrow$7.50
- 16oz Ashland Seltzer$8.25
- 16oz Stone Pale Ale$8.00
- 16oz Ballast Aloha Sculpin$10.00
- 16oz My Yard Live$8.00
- BTL Coors Light$5.50
- BTL Corona$7.25
- BTL Heineken 0.0$6.75
- BTL Miller Lite$6.00
- BTL Modelo Especial$7.25
- Can Boochcraft$8.00
- Can Ketch Seltzer$8.00
- Can Mammoth Nut Brown$9.50
- Can Serpentine Cider$9.00
Wine
- Corkage Fee$20.00
- 6oz Bianchi Cabernet$13.50
- 6oz Bianchi Pinot Noir$15.00
- 6oz Brigantine Pinot GL$11.00
- 6oz Catena GL$11.50
- 6oz Daou Cab GL$15.00
- 6oz Gott Pinot Noir$13.00
- 6oz Hess cab GL$12.00
- 6oz Joel Gott Cab GL$13.00
- 6oz Ponzi GL$20.00
- 6oz Rutherford Ranch GL$20.00
- 6oz Ryder GL$9.50
- 6oz The Pessimist GL$13.50
- 6oz Tobin James GL$14.50
- 6oz Trinitas GL$20.00
- HH GL Red Wine$8.00
- 9oz Bianchi Cabernet$20.25
- 9oz Bianchi Pinot Noir$22.50
- 9oz Brigantine Pinot GL$16.50
- 9oz Catena GL$17.25
- 9oz Daou Cab GL$22.50
- 9oz Gott Pinot Noir$19.50
- 9oz Hess Cab GL$18.00
- 9oz Joel Gott Cab GL$19.50
- 9oz Ponzi GL$30.00
- 9oz Rutherford Ranch GL$30.00
- 9oz Ryder GL$14.25
- 9oz The Pessimist GL$20.25
- 9oz Tobin James GL$21.75
- 9oz Trinitas GL$30.00
- BTL Bianchi Cabernet$51.00
- BTL Bianchi Pinot Noir$57.00
- BTL Brigantine PN$41.00
- BTL Catena Malbec$43.00
- BTL Crossbarn PN$95.00
- BTL Daou Cab$57.00
- BTL Duckhorn Merlot$116.00
- BTL Far Niente Cab$235.00
- BTL Goldeneye PN$120.00
- BTL Hess Allomi Cab$97.00
- BTL Hess Mav Cab$45.00
- BTL Joel Gott Cab$49.00
- BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir$49.00
- BTL Kenwood PN$54.00
- BTL Markham Merlot$64.00
- BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend$110.00
- BTL Ponzi PN$77.00
- BTL Rutherford Ranch Cab$77.00
- BTL Ryder Merlot$35.00
- BTL Silver Oak Cab$160.00
- BTL Stag's Leap Blend$79.00
- BTL Stag's Leap Sirah$95.00
- BTL The Pessimist Blend$51.00
- BTL Tobin James Zin$55.00
- BTL Trinitas Blend$77.00
- 6 oz Bieler Rose GL$11.00
- 6oz Bianchi Chardonnay$11.00
- 6oz Bianchi Sauv Blanc$9.50
- 6oz Brigantine Chard. GL$11.00
- 6oz Craggy Range SB GL$15.00
- 6oz Daou Chard GL$13.00
- 6oz Daou SB GL$12.50
- 6oz Decoy Chrd$12.00
- 6oz Echo Bay SB GL$11.00
- 6oz Garzon GL$11.00
- 6oz Gott Chardonnay$10.50
- 6oz Gott Sauv Blanc$10.50
- 6oz Hess Chard GL$12.00
- 6oz Mezzacorona PG GL$10.00
- 6oz Seaglass Riesling GL$9.50
- 6oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL$15.00
- 6oz Textbook SB GL$13.50
- 6oz Trimbach PB GL$14.00
- 6oz ZD Chard GL$20.00
- HH GL White Wine$8.00
- 9oz Bieler Rose GL$16.50
- 9oz Brigantine Chard. GL$16.50
- 9oz Craggy Range SB GL$22.50
- 9oz Daou Chard GL$19.50
- 9oz Daou SB GL$18.75
- 9oz Decoy Chard$18.00
- 9oz Echo Bay SB GL$16.50
- 9oz Garzon GL$17.25
- 9oz Gott Chardonnay$15.75
- 9oz Gott Sauv Blanc$15.75
- 9oz Mezzacorona PG GL$15.00
- 9oz Seaglass Riesling GL$14.25
- 9oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL$22.50
- 9oz Textbook SB GL$20.25
- 9oz Trimbach PB GL$21.00
- 9oz ZD Chard GL$30.00
- 9oz Bianchi Sauv Blanc GL$14.25
- 9oz Bianchi Chardonnay GL$16.50
- BTL Bianchi Chardonnay$41.00
- BTL Bianchi Sauv Blanc$35.00
- BTL Bieler Rose$41.00
- BTL Brigantine Chard$41.00
- BTL Cakebread Chard$110.00
- BTL Craggy Range$57.00
- BTL Decoy Chard$45.00
- BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc$41.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc$47.00
- BTL Garzon$43.00
- BTL Gott Chard$39.00
- BTL Gott Sauv Blanc$39.00
- BTL Joel Gott Chardonnay$39.00
- BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc$39.00
- BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio$37.00
- BTL Rodney Strong Chard$52.00
- BTL Seaglass Riesling$35.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard$57.00
- BTL Textbook Sauv Blanc$51.00
- BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc$53.00
- BTL ZD Chard$77.00
- 6oz Avissi Prosecco GL$10.50
- 6oz Bouvet GL$10.00
- 6oz Mimosa$7.25
- 6oz Wycliff$7.50
- 9oz Avissi Prosecco GL$15.75
- 9oz Bouvet GL$15.00
- 9oz Wycliff GL$13.50
- Split Chandon Brut$14.00
- BTL Avissi Prosecco$39.00
- BTL Bouvet$37.00
- BTL Kenwood Brut$40.00
- BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco$70.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$150.00
- BTL Piper Sonoma Blanc$48.00
- BTL Wycliff$36.00
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Carmen Miranda$6.00
- Coffee$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Evian 750$7.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Kids Milk/Juice$2.00
- Kids Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mango Tea$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sierra Mista$4.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Tea$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Topo Chico$8.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Marg$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Strawberry Marg$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
Dessert Bev
Brigantine Coronado 1333 Orange Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(619) 435-4166
Closed