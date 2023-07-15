Food

Oysters

Oyster 1/2 Shell

$3.75

2 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$7.50

3 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$11.25

4 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$15.00

5 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$18.75

6 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$22.50

7 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$26.25

8 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$30.00

9 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$33.75

10 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$37.50

11 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$41.25

12 Oyster 1/2 Shell

$45.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Single Oyster Rockefeller

$4.00

Grilled House Oysters

$11.50

Small Plates

Calamari

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Crab Cake

$22.00

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Crab & Shrimp Fondue

$21.00

Clams

$21.00

Octopus

$21.00

Coctel del Mar

$20.00

Blackened Ahi

$19.00

Ahi Sashimi

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Soups/Salads

Side Brig Salad

$13.00

Large Brig Salad

$17.00

Side Spinach Salad

$13.00

Large Spinach Salad

$17.00

Side Caesar Salad

$13.00

Large Caesar Salad

$17.00

Side Garden Salad

$12.00

Side Wedge Salad

$13.00

Side Beet & Kale Salad

$12.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$14.00

1/2 Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad

$18.00

1/2 Louie Plain

$14.00

1/2 Louie Crab & Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Louie Plain

$17.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$22.00

Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Cobb Only Crab Salad

$27.00

Cobb Only Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Louie Crab & Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Louie Only Crab Salad

$27.00

Louie Only Shrimp Salad

$27.00

Cup Soup

$10.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Cup Chowder

$10.00

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Sides

1/2 Side Garlic Baguette

$1.00

1/2 Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Garlic Baguette

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Jalapeno Sauce

$4.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Risotto

$3.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Side Truffle Fries

$3.50

Side Veggies

$3.00

Dessert

Mud Pie

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Smores Brownie

$11.00

Apple Crisp

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Cake Cutting

$2.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Fish

$10.00

Kids Fried Fish

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Corndog

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Sundae

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milk/Juice

$2.00

Brunch

B-Favs

B Coconut French Toast

$19.00

B Crab Cake Benedict

$24.00

B Lobster Omelet

$27.00

B Skirt Steak Chilaquiles

$21.00

B Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

B-Sides

Side Potato

$2.50

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Two Egg

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.25

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Spanish Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bagel

$1.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side 1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side English Muffin

$1.50

B-Bev

BTL Campo Viejo

$20.00

Carafe Juice

$4.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Blanc

$20.00

B-Kids

K French Toast

$10.00

K Cheesy Scamble

$10.00

Dinner

D-Large Plates

Blackened Salmon

$37.00

Tiger Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Jumbo Day Boat Scallops

$42.00

D Macadamia Crusted Mahi

$35.00

Seasonal New York

$45.00

Lobster Tempura Tacos

$29.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$26.00

Ketch Ale-Brined Chops

$29.00

Seared Eggplant

$23.00

Seared Halibut

$41.00

Ala Carte Seasonal Taco

$12.00

D-Classics

D Avocado Swordfish

$38.00

D Filet Mignon

$52.00

D Wok Charred Ahi

$38.00

D Crab Stuffed Prawns

$36.00

D True Cod Fish & Chips

$25.00

D Sand Dabs

$29.00

D Wagyu Burger

$23.00

D-Specials

Chilled Seafood Platter

$130.00

Surf & Turf Special

$80.00

Twin Tail Special

$70.00

Dinner Special

$55.00

Bar

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

3 Olives Rose

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$11.50

Grey Goose Lemon

$13.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Mt Gay Eclipse

$10.00

Trader Vics

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.50

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$58.00

Macallan 12yr

$17.00

Macallan 18yr

$70.00

Old Overholt

$9.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

400 Conejos

$11.50

Casamigos Anejo

$17.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.50

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

Clase Azule Reposado

$27.00

Cuervo Tradicional Silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$31.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anniversary

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.50

El Jimador Silver

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.50

Baileys

$13.75

Benedictine

$13.50

Campari

$13.75

Cointreau

$13.00

Creme de Coco

$6.00

Cuarenta y Tres

$13.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Hennessey

$18.00

Jager

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Sambuca

$13.75

St. Germain

$13.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Tia Maria

$13.75

Tuaca

$13.75

Cocktails (Master)

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Blackberry Spritzer

$12.50

Brigantine Cosmo

$12.00

Brigantine Marg

$13.50

Brigantine Lemon Drop

$12.00

Brigantine Mojito

$12.00

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Marg

$14.50

Grapefruit Fresca

$12.50

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Pacific Breeze Cooler

$11.00

Perfect Marg

$15.50

Pina Colada

$13.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$12.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.50

Rye Old Fashioned

$15.50

Skinny Marg

$14.50

Spa Day

$12.50

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$12.50

Trader Morts Mai Tai

$13.50

Appletini

$11.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Chipshot

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Kamikazi

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Beach Tea

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$9.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

16oz Brig Blonde

$8.25

16oz Ketch IPA

$8.50

16oz Ketch Pilsner

$8.25

16oz Stone Dayfall

$7.75

16oz Calidad

$7.75

16oz Black Plague Tropicus

$8.25

16oz Pure Project IPA

$10.00

16oz Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$8.50

16oz CBC Weekend Vibes

$8.50

BTL Alesmith Nut Brown

$7.50

BTL Buckler

$5.75

BTL Blue Moon

$6.75

BTL Corona

$7.25

BTL Modelo Especial

$7.25

Can Athletic Brewing

$7.50

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

6oz Brigantine Pinot GL

$11.00

6oz Catena GL

$11.50

6oz Daou Cab GL

$15.00

6oz Hess cab GL

$12.00

6oz Ponzi GL

$20.00

6oz Red Wine GL

$8.00

6oz Rutherford Ranch GL

$20.00

6oz Ryder GL

$9.50

6oz The Pessimist GL

$13.50

6oz Tobin James GL

$14.50

6oz Trinitas GL

$20.00

9oz Brigantine Pinot GL

$16.50

9oz Catena GL

$17.25

9oz Daou Cab GL

$22.50

9oz Hess Cab GL

$18.00

9oz Ponzi GL

$30.00

9oz Rutherford Ranch GL

$30.00

9oz Ryder GL

$14.25

9oz The Pessimist GL

$20.25

9oz Tobin James GL

$21.75

9oz Trinitas GL

$30.00

BTL Brigantine PN

$41.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$43.00

BTL Crossbarn PN

$95.00

BTL Daou Cab

$57.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$116.00

BTL Far Niente Cab

$235.00

BTL Goldeneye PN

$120.00

BTL Hess Allomi Cab

$90.00

BTL Hess Mav Cab

$45.00

BTL Kenwood PN

$54.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$64.00

BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend

$110.00

BTL Ponzi PN

$77.00

BTL Rutherford Ranch Cab

$77.00

BTL Ryder Merlot

$35.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$160.00

BTL Stag's Leap Blend

$79.00

BTL Stag's Leap Sirah

$95.00

BTL The Pessimist Blend

$51.00

BTL Tobin James Zin

$55.00

BTL Trinitas Blend

$77.00

6 oz Yoshi Rose GL

$16.00

6oz Brigantine Chard. GL

$11.00

6oz Craggy Range SB GL

$15.00

6oz Daou Chard GL

$13.00

6oz Daou SB GL

$12.50

6oz Echo Bay SB GL

$11.00

6oz Garzon GL

$11.00

6oz Hess Chard GL

$12.00

6oz Mezzacorona PG GL

$10.00

6oz Seaglass Riesling GL

$9.50

6oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL

$15.00

6oz Textbook SB GL

$13.50

6oz Trimbach PB GL

$13.50

6oz Decoy Chrd

$12.00

6oz ZD Chard GL

$20.00

9oz Yoshi Rose GL

$24.00

9oz Brigantine Chard. GL

$16.50

9oz Craggy Range SB GL

$22.50

9oz Daou Chard GL

$19.50

9oz Daou SB GL

$18.75

9oz Echo Bay SB GL

$16.50

9oz Garzon GL

$16.50

9oz Decoy Chard

$18.00

9oz Mezzacorona PG GL

$15.00

9oz Seaglass Riesling GL

$14.25

9oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL

$22.50

9oz Textbook SB GL

$20.25

9oz Trimbach PB GL

$20.25

9oz ZD Chard GL

$30.00

BTL Yoshi Rose

$61.00

BTL Brigantine Chard

$41.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$110.00

BTL Craggy Range

$57.00

BTL Decoy Chard

$45.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$41.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$47.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$37.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chard

$52.00

BTL Seaglass Riesling

$35.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$57.00

BTL Textbook Sauv Blanc

$51.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$51.00

BTL ZD Chard

$77.00

BTL Daou Sauv Blanc

$47.00

BTL Daou Chard

$49.00

BTL Garzon

$43.00

6oz Avissi Prosecco GL

$10.50

6oz Bouvet GL

$10.00

6oz Mimosa

$7.25

9oz Avissi Prosecco GL

$15.75

9oz Bouvet GL

$15.00

Split Chandon Brut

$14.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$39.00

BTL Bouvet

$37.00

BTL Kenwood Brut

$40.00

BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco

$70.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Blanc

$20.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Carmen Miranda

$6.00

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Red Bull

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Evian 750

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Milk/Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mista

$4.00

Soda Refill

Soda Water

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Marg

$6.00

Virgina Pina Colada

$6.00

Dessert Bev

French 75

$11.00

Cold Brew Martini

$15.00

Smoked Cocoa Old Fashioned

$13.00

Maple Spiced Manhattan

$14.00

Grand Mariner

$18.00

Hennessey VS

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Macallan 12-Year

$22.00

Fonseca 20-Year Tawny

$22.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$13.00

Banquets

Lunch

BQ Lunch Tier 1

BQ Lunch Tier 2

Bev-2

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

**Casamigos Reposado

$21.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

**Casamigos Blanco

$20.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.50

**Casamigos Mezcal

$23.50

6oz Brigantine Pinot GL

$11.00

6oz Tattinger GL

$23.50

6oz Yoshi Rose GL

$16.00