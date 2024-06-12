Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern
Main Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$9.00
- 10 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$13.00
- 15 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$20.00
- 20 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$25.00
- 30 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$35.00
- 50 Wings
Tossed in one of our house sauces. Served with house ranch or bleu cheese, carrots & celery$59.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Hand battered shrimp tossed in our house bang bang sauce$14.00
- Brimstone Meatballs
Meatballs blended in house with pancetta, pork & beef & stuffed with fontina cheese on top of our house marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cream cheese & shredded cheese. Served with pita or tortilla chips and/or veggies$15.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered whole mushrooms. Served with house ranch$9.00
- Fried Pickle Spears (5)
Hand battered pickle spears. Served with house ranch$9.00
- Jumbo Pretzel
Warm salted pretzel. Served with beer cheese and/or spicy mustard$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (4)$9.00
- Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & red salsa on the side$12.00
- Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Salsa verde & sour cream on the side$10.00
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled large shrimp with house cocktail sauce$12.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Scratch made dip. Served with ranch flavored pita chips, tortilla chips and/or veggies$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Burgers, Dogs, & Tacos
- Classic Burger
100% beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato & onion$14.00
- Turkey Burger
Turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato & onion$14.00
- Veggie Burger
Spicy black bean veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato & onion$14.00
- 100% Beef Dog (1)
All beef premium hotdog$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tacos
3 tacos on your choice of flour or corn tortillas topped street style, Gringo or Baja. Served with cilantro lime rice & black beans$15.00
Desserts
Entrees
- 12 Oz Ribeye Steak
Grilled house marinated ribeye steak. Served your choice of 3 sides$29.00
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled fresh atlantic salmon with our house bourbon glaze & your choice of two classic sides$24.00
- Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta, mushrooms, bell peppers tossed in a spicy alfredo sauce. Served w/garlic bread$10.00
- Chicken & Rice
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice pilaf & a side of broccoli$15.00
- Chicken Curry
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our house-made curry sauce. Served on basmati rice or fries. Vegetarian option available$15.00
From the Fryer
- Chicken Tenders
3 pieces. Fried hand-battered chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce & fries$13.00
- Fish (2) & Chips
Fried hand battered cod on a bed of fries, side of coleslaw & white cocktail sauce$16.00
- Shrimp Basket (12)
Fried hand battered shrimp on a bed of fries, side of coleslaw and white or red cocktail sauce$16.00
Kids Menu
Mix & Match
Salads
- Whole Appleberry
Spring mix, apples, cranberries, candied pecans & smoked gouda$12.00
- Half Appleberry
Spring mix, apples, cranberries, candied pecans & smoked gouda$8.00
- Whole Caesar
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & house caesar dressing$9.00
- Half Caesar
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & house caesar dressing$6.00
- Whole Cobb
Romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, tomatoes, & cucumbers$12.00
- Half Cobb
Romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, tomatoes, & cucumbers$8.00
- Whole Greek
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini & kalamata olives$12.00
- Half Greek
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini & kalamata olives$8.00
- Whole House
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese & croutons$10.00
- Half House
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese & croutons$6.00
- Whole Pear Walnut
Spring mix, pears, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onions, candied walnuts & golden raisins$12.00
- Half Pear Walnut
Spring mix, pears, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onions, candied walnuts & golden raisins$8.00
- Whole Southwest Avocado
Romaine lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese & fried tortilla strips$12.00
- Half Southwest Avocado
Romaine lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese & fried tortilla strips$8.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad topped with spring mix & tomato & onion on toasted sliced vienna bread$14.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun$14.00
- Chopped Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepporoni, bologna, provolone, pepperoncini, tomato, lettuce, onion & oil/vinegar on toasted Italian sub roll$15.00
- Fried Bologna Sandwich
Two thick hand sliced pieces of bologna topped with your choice of cheese on toasted Texas toast$11.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved sirloin steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & provolone cheese melted on a toasted hoagie roll$17.00
- TBA Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted vienna bread$14.00
- Traditional Club
Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced vienna bread$14.00
Sauces
- Bang Bang Sauce$0.25
- BBQ$0.25
- Beer Cheese$0.25
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.25
- Bourbon Glaze$0.25
- Buffalo$0.25
- Butter
- Caesar Dressing$0.25
- Chipotle Ranch$0.25
- Creamy Avocado$0.25
- Garlic Parmesan$0.25
- Greek Dressing$0.25
- Honey Chipotle$0.25
- Honey Mustard$0.25
- Italian Dressing$0.25
- Lemon Pepper$0.25
- Queso$0.25
- Ranch$0.25
- Salsa$0.25
- Sour Cream$0.25
- Sweet Chili$0.25
- Teriyaki$0.25
Side Protein
Sides
- Baked Potato (Plain)$4.00
- Basamati Rice$4.00
- Basket of Fries$4.00
- Broccoli with Garlic Butter$4.00
- Brussel Sprouts$4.00
- Cole Slaw$4.00
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.00
- Side Mac 'N Cheese$4.00
- Mixed Veggies (Seasonal)$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Sauteed Green Beans$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sweet Potato Tots$4.00
- Tots$4.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Garlic Bread$2.00
Soup & Chili
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- 1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
All sandwiches are served w/ our housemade chips & pickle spears.$12.00
- Appleberry Salad
Spring mix, apples, cranberries, candied pecans & smoking gouda. served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted texas toast.$8.00
- Bowl Chili
Topped w/ onions, shredded cheese & sour cream. (in a bowl)$8.00
- Bowl Soup Cream Base
Cream base soup$8.00
- Bowl Soup Stock Base
Stock base soup$7.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine w/ shaved parmesan cheese & topped w/ croutons. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$6.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried marinated chick breast, lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house made caesar wrapped in a toasted tortilla.$11.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade chicken salad, lettuce, onions & tomatoes on toasted vienna bread.$12.00
- Chicken Wrap
Classic chicken wrap.$11.00
- Chopped Italian
Chopped ham, salami, pepperoni, bolonga, provolone, peppercinnis, tomato, lettuce, onion & oil & vinegar on a baggettte sub roll.$15.00
- Classic Burger
100% beef patty topped w/ tomato, lettuce & onion.$11.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine, egg, onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado & bleu cheese crumbles. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- Cup Chili
Topped w/ onions, shredded cheese & sour cream. (in a cup)$6.00
- Cup of Soup & 1/2 Salad
Choice of soup & salad$12.00
- Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Choice of soup & sandwich$12.00
- Cup Soup Cream Base
Cream base soup$6.00
- Cup Soup Stock Base
Stock base soup$5.00
- Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Your choice of two cheeses on toasted vienna bread.$8.00
- Fish N Chip
Fried tempura battered cod. Served w/ fries or coleslaw & side of our house white cocktail sauce.$12.00
- Fried Bologna Sandwich
Fried bologna sandwich$11.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppercini's & kalmata olives. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- Hot Dog
100% all beef hotdog.$8.00
- House Salad
Romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cheese topped w/ croutons. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- Lunch Chicken Tenders
Served w/ fries & your choice of dipping sauce. (BBQ, BUFFALO, HONEY MUSTARD, SWEET CHILI, TERIYAKI)$8.00
- Pear Walnut Salad
Spring mix, pears, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & golden raisins. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- Shrimp Basket
Hand battered shrimp served w/ fries or coleslaw and our house white or red cocktail sauce.$10.00
- SW Avocado Salad
Romaine, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese & crispy tortilla strips. Served w/ your choice of dressing.$8.00
- Traditional Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado & mayo on toasted texas toast.$14.00
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Sliced turkey, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, mayo on toasted vienna bread.$12.00
- Wings
Tossed in one of our house made sauces. Served w/ carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce.$9.00
Drink Menu
Mocktails
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Club Soda$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Fanta Orange$2.95
- Flavored Lemonade$3.50
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Kids Milk$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pelligrino Water$5.00
- Pibb Xtra$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Blueberry$4.00
- Red Bull Coconut$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Tropical$4.00
- Red Bull Watermelon$4.00
- Shirley Temple$2.95
- Soda Pitcher
Pitcher of any soda$5.00
- Soda Water$2.95