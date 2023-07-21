Pickup
Brisa Peruvian Cuisine 517 Ocean Front Walk Ste 4
BRISA MENU
BRISA DRINKS
Calientes
Fríos
Sandwiches
Wings
Fries
Calientes
Lomo Saltado
$21.99
Arroz con Mariscos
$21.99
Chaufa de Mariscos
$21.99
Chaufa Vegetariano
$17.99
Tallarín Saltado de Pescado
$19.99
Tausi of Shrimps and Fish
$22.99
Tequenos de Langostinos
$16.99
Fríos
Ceviche Brisa
$19.99
Ceviche Carretillero
$22.99
Leche de Tigre
$16.99
Octopus Salad
$19.99
Poke Bowl
$17.99
Sandwiches
Asado
$16.99
Out of stock
Butifarra
$16.99
Out of stock
Chicharrón
$17.99
Out of stock
Wings
Wings Teriyaki
$12.99
Wings Buffalo
$12.99
Wings Lemon and Pepper
$12.99
Wings Oriental
$12.99
Wings Acevichada
$12.99
Wings Peruvian Spicy
$12.99
Wings BBQ
$12.99
Wings BBQ Spicy
$12.99
Wings Strawberry
$12.99
Wings Mango
$12.99
Fries
Brisa Fries
$7.99
French Fries
$5.99
Italian Fries
$6.99
Mix Fries
$22.99
Yuquitas a la Huancaina
$7.99
BRISA DRINKS
Drinks
Chicha Morada
$4.99
InkaKola
$3.99
Coke
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Limonada
$3.99
Water
$2.99
Brisa Peruvian Cuisine 517 Ocean Front Walk Ste 4 Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 310-3149
517 Ocean Front Walk Ste 4, Venice, CA 90291
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
