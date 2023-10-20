Brisas Del Mar 9902 Rockaway Beach Blvd
Full Menu
Empanadas/ Pastelito
Sandwiches
Jugo (en agua)/(Juice (with water)
Batidos (con leche) (Shakes (with milk)
Combinacion (Combos)
- Combo #1$35.00
1 whole chicken, large plate of rice, medium beans, small sweet plantains or a small salad, and a 2 lt soda (any kind)
- Combo #2$40.00
Pork chops (3 slices), large plate of rice (any kind), medium beans, small sweet plantains or salad, and a 2 ltr soda (any kind)
- Combo #3$45.00
Pepper steak, large plate of rice (any kind), medium beans, small sweet plantains or a small salad, and a 2 ltr soda
- Combo #4$40.00
Fried fish (3 slices), large plate of rice (any kind), medium beans, small sweet plantains or a small salad, and a 2 ltr soda
Meat
- Quarter Rotisserie Chicken$5.00
- Half Rotisserie Chicken$8.75
- 3 Quarter Rotisserie Chicken$15.00
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken$17.50
- Small Plastic Roast Pork$6.25
- Pound Roast Pork$15.00
- Small Sautéed Chicken Breast$6.25
- Medium Sautéed Chicken Breast$15.00
- Large Sautéed Chicken Breast$31.25
- Small Chicken Chunks$10.00
- Medium Chicken Chunks$15.00
- Large Chicken Chunks$25.00
- Small Stew Chicken$6.25
- Medium Stew Chicken$10.00
- Large Stew Chicken$20.00
- Small Beef Stew$8.75
- Medium Beef Stew$17.50
- Large Beef Stew$35.00
- Small Chivo$8.75
- Medium Chivo$18.75
- Large Chivo$37.50
- Small Barbeque Pork Ribs$15.00
- Medium Barbeque Pork Ribs$20.00
- Large Barbeque Pork Ribs$31.25
- Small Fried Pork Meat$10.00
- Medium Fried Pork Meat$17.50
- Large Fried Pork Meat$25.00
- Small Meatballs$6.25
- Medium Meatballs$12.50
- Large Meatballs$25.00
- Small Pig's Feet$6.25
- Medium Pig's Feet$10.00
- Large Pig's Feet$17.50
- Small Pepper Steak$12.50
- Medium Pepper Steak$18.75
- Large Pepper Steak$31.25
- Small Rabo / Oxtail$8.75
- Medium Rabo / Oxtail$18.75
- Large Rabo / Oxtail$37.50
Meats From the Back
Salads
- Small Potato Salad$5.00
- Medium Potato Salad$10.00
- Large Potato Salad$20.00
- Small Tuna Salad$5.00
- Medium Tuna Salad$10.00
- Large Tuna Salad$20.00
- Small Guacamole$4.00
- Medium Guacamole$8.00
- Large Guacamole$16.00
- Small Lettuce, Tomato, and Cucumber$5.00
- Medium Lettuce, Tomato, and Cucumber$10.00
- Large Lettuce, Tomato, and Cucumber$15.00
- Small Pico De Gallo$5.00
- Medium Pico De Gallo$10.00
- Large Pico De Gallo$20.00
- Small Beets and Carrots$5.00
- Medium Beets and Carrots$10.00
- Large Beets and Carrots$20.00
- Small Shrimp Ceviche$8.75
- Medium Shrimp Ceviche$18.75
- Large Shrimp Ceviche$37.50
Seafood Options
Trays / Bandejas
- Pastelon$100.00
- Rotisserie Chicken / Pollo Rostizado$90.00
- Chicken Stew / Pollo Guisado$90.00
- Sautéed Chicken Breast / Pechuga Salteada$140.00
- Beef Stew / Carne Guisada De Res$180.00
- Pepper Steak / Bistec Salteado$190.00
- Roast Pork / Perni$140.00
- Rice and Pigeon Peas / Arroz Con Gandules$50.00
- Moro De Abichuela / Rice and Beans Mix$50.00
Choose pinto or black
- Yellow or White Rice / Arroz Amarillo O Blanco$40.00
- Patato Salad / Ensalada De Papas$100.00
- Macaroni Salad / Ensalada De Macaronis$100.00
- Mixed Salad / Ensalada Mixta$100.00
- Lasagna$150.00
- Cassava / Yuca$100.00
- Green Bananas / Platanos Verdes$100.00
- Frituras$150.00
Sides
- Small Maduro$4.00
- Medium Maduro$8.00
- Large Maduro$16.00
- Small Yuca$5.00
- Medium Yuca$10.00
- Large Yuca$15.00
- Small Gineito$5.00
- Medium Gineito$10.00
- Large Gineito$15.00
- Small Tostones$5.00
- Medium Tostones$10.00
- Large Tostones$15.00
- Small French Fries$5.00
- Medium French Fries$10.00
- Large French Fries$15.00
- Small Vegetable$6.25
- Medium Vegetable$10.00
- Large Vegetable$15.00
- Pasteles$3.75
- Small Smashed Platato$6.25
- Medium Smashed Platato$12.50
- Large Smashed Platato$15.00
- Smashed Potatoes$10.00
Medium only
Soups
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Small Lunch Specials$8.00
Each plate comes with 1 option of rice, 1 option of meat and beans all together in the same plate. We also have a few meats and seafood that increases the price of that plate, just like adding extra things like (maduro, vegetables, salads, extra meats and
- Medium Lunch Specials$12.00
Each plate comes with 1 option of rice, 1 option of meat and beans all together in the same plate. We also have a few meats and seafood that increases the price of that plate, just like adding extra things like (maduro, vegetables, salads, extra meats and
- Large Lunch Specials$18.00
Each plate comes with 1 option of rice, 1 option of meat and beans all together in the same plate. We also have a few meats and seafood that increases the price of that plate, just like adding extra things like (maduro, vegetables, salads, extra meats and