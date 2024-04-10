Skip to Main content
Food Truck- BOP Food Truck
Breakfast/ Lunch
Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
$8.00
Chicken & Waffle
$9.00
Gaelic Roll
$9.00
Poutine
Pub Pretzel
Fish & Chips
Chicken & Chips
Fries
Side of Beer Cheese
$4.00
Soda
$2.00
Water
$2.00
(941) 492-9227
367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice, FL 34292
Open now
• Closes at 3:45AM
