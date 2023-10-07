2x points now for loyalty members
Evano's Family Kitchen and Pizzeria
BEVERAGE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
COKE
SPRITE
COKE ZERO
ORANGE FANTA
MELLO YELLO
ROOT BEER
MR PIBB
DIET COKE
LEMONADE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
1/2 TEA 1/2 LEMONADE
2 LITER COKE
2 LITER DIET COKE
2 LITER SPRITE
2 LITER COKE ZERO
COKE CAN
MINUTE MAID CAN
FANTA ORANGE CAN
ROOT BEER CAN
SPRITE CAN
DIET COKE CAN
GREEN MONSTER 16oz
JAVA MONSTER 16oz
ZERO MONSTER 16oz
BLUE POWER AID
RED POWER AID
DASANI Bottle
JUICE & MILK OPT
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
2-EGG CLASSIC
Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat
3-EGG CLASSIC
Two eggs, choice of toast and side
MEATLOVERS CLASSIC
BREAKFAST MEALS
BIG PLATE BREAKFAST
CHEESE OMELET
RUNNER OMELET
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar
PROMENADE OMELET
Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
SKILLET OMELET
five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese
BACON CHEESE OMELET
SAUS & CHEESE OMELET
HAM & CHZ
THE MALLARD
Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread
BREAKFAST BRITTANY
Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun
EGG SAND
BREAKFAST BLT
NITTY GRITTY
Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast
HOME-STYLE
BRK VEGGIE BOWL
peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg
CLASSIC-BENE
VEGGIE BENEDICT
SOUTHER BENEDICTS
SWEET CAKE CLASSIC MEAL
Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat
SWEET CAKES SIDE
BISCUIT & GRAVY
Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy
MEAT SIDES
CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES
SWEET MUFFIN
SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT
OATMEAL
SIDE EGG
MONDAY SPECIAL
LUNCH MENU
BRITTS BURGER
Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring
BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER
topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese
THUNDER BURGER
Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese
ALL AMERICAN BURGERS
PATTY MELT
ZING WRAP
Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch
SWEET WRAP
BISTRO WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo
SOHO CUBANO
FISH SANDWICH
Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun
BLT SANDWICH
CHICKEN SALAD
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
PHILLY SUB
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
HURRICANE SUB
Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese
REUBEN SANDWICH
CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
FISH BASKET
THE SOUTH RICE BOWL
Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing
SIDE FRIES
SIDE FRUIT
S. MAC
SIDE OF ONION RINGS
SIDE OF CHIPS
BLACK BEANS AND RICE
SIDE SALAD
SOD
SIDE SLAW
SIDE PICKLED SLAW
S. GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE CHICKEN SALAD
SIDE FISH
1-PIECE CORN BREAD
ADD ONS
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
SWEET SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing
CYPRESS SALAD
lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing
GREEK SALAD
lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing