Britt's Cafe South Lakeland
BREAKFAST MENU
2-EGG CLASSIC
Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat
3-EGG CLASSIC
Two eggs, choice of toast and side
MEATLOVERS CLASSIC
BREAKFAST MEALS
BIG PLATE BREAKFAST
CHEESE OMELET
RUNNER OMELET
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar
PROMENADE OMELET
Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
SKILLET OMELET
five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese
BACON CHEESE OMELET
SAUS & CHEESE OMELET
HAM & CHZ
BLT SANDWICH
BREAKFAST BRITTANY
Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun
EGG SAND
THE MALLARD
Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread
NITTY GRITTY
Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast
HOME-STYLE
VEGGIE BOWL
peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg
CLASSIC-BENE
VEGGIE BENEDICT
SOUTHERN BENEDICTS
SWEET CAKE PLATE
Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat
ALA SWEETS
BISCUIT & GRAVY
Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy
MEAT SIDES
CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES
SWEET MUFFIN
SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT
OATMEAL
SIDE EGG
LUNCH MENU
BRITTS BURGER
Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring
BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER
topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese
THUNDER BURGER
Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese
ALL AMERICAN BURGERS
PATTY MELT
SOHO CUBANO
FISH SANDWICH
Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun
BLT SANDWICH
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
CHICKEN SALAD
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
PHILLY SUB
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
HURRICANE SUB
Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese
REUBEN SANDWICH
CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
GRILLED CHEESE
BISTRO WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo
SWEET WRAP
ZING WRAP
Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch
G. CHIC WRAP
BYWN WRAP
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
FISH BASKET
THE SOUTH RICE BOWL
Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing
SIDE FRIES
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE OF ONION RINGS
SIDE OF CHIPS
BLACK BEANS AND RICE
SIDE SALAD
SIDE SLAW
SIDE PICKLED SLAW
2-GRILLED TENDERS
SIDE CHICKEN SALAD
SIDE FISH
1-PIECE CORN BREAD
HAMBURGER PATTY
SIDE TUNA SALAD
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
SWEET SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing
CYPRESS SALAD
lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing
GREEK SALAD
lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing