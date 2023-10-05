BEVERAGE

COKE, TEA, COFFEE, JUICE

COFFEE

$2.29

DECAF COFFEE

$2.29

WATER

OJ

$2.99+

APPLE JUICE

$2.99+

MILK

$2.99+

CHOC MILK

$2.99+

SW

$2.29

UN

$2.29

1/2

$2.29

AP

$2.29

H. TEA

$2.29

COCA

$2.29

FOOD

BREAKFAST MENU

2-EGG CLASSIC

$9.99

Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat

3-EGG CLASSIC

$10.99

Two eggs, choice of toast and side

MEATLOVERS CLASSIC

$14.99

BREAKFAST MEALS

BIG PLATE BREAKFAST

$14.99

CHEESE OMELET

$7.00

RUNNER OMELET

$11.49

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar

PROMENADE OMELET

$11.20

Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.99

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$7.00

SKILLET OMELET

$16.99

five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese

BACON CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

SAUS & CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

HAM & CHZ

$10.99

BLT SANDWICH

$7.99

BREAKFAST BRITTANY

$6.99

Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun

EGG SAND

$3.99

THE MALLARD

$6.99

Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread

NITTY GRITTY

$9.99

Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast

HOME-STYLE

$12.29

VEGGIE BOWL

$10.99

peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg

CLASSIC-BENE

$10.99

VEGGIE BENEDICT

$9.29

SOUTHERN BENEDICTS

$9.99

SWEET CAKE PLATE

$10.99

Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat

ALA SWEETS

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$4.99+

Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy

MEAT SIDES

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES

SWEET MUFFIN

$3.00+

SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT

$2.50

OATMEAL

$7.00

SIDE EGG

$1.29+

LUNCH MENU

BRITTS BURGER

$8.99

Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring

BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER

$8.99

topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese

THUNDER BURGER

$8.99

Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese

ALL AMERICAN BURGERS

PATTY MELT

$8.99

SOHO CUBANO

$9.99+

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun

BLT SANDWICH

$7.99

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$7.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

PHILLY SUB

$9.29

Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

HURRICANE SUB

$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese

REUBEN SANDWICH

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$8.99

2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

BISTRO WRAP

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo

SWEET WRAP

$9.99

ZING WRAP

$9.99

Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch

G. CHIC WRAP

$9.99

BYWN WRAP

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$11.99Out of stock

3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

FISH BASKET

$12.65

THE SOUTH RICE BOWL

$12.99

Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing

SIDE FRIES

$3.29

SIDE FRUIT

$4.49+

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.49

SIDE OF CHIPS

$1.29

BLACK BEANS AND RICE

$3.29+

SIDE SALAD

$4.49

SOD

$3.29+

SIDE SLAW

$3.29+

SIDE PICKLED SLAW

$0.00+

2-GRILLED TENDERS

$4.89

SIDE CHICKEN SALAD

$4.75+

SIDE FISH

$2.99+

1-PIECE CORN BREAD

$2.00

HAMBURGER PATTY

$5.00

SIDE TUNA SALAD

$4.79+

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

SWEET SALAD

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing

CYPRESS SALAD

$13.99

lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

$1.99

COOKIES

$1.29+

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.99

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00+

MILKSHAKE

MERCHANDISE

SHIRT

SHIRT