2x points now for loyalty members
Brix 939 S 8th St
FOOD
Starters
Sides
Baskets
Burgers
Flatbreads
N/A BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Clamato Juice$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kiddy Cocktail$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Point Orange Cream$3.00
- Point Rootbeer$3.00
- Point Vanilla Cream$3.00
- RedBull$3.00
- Sour Soda$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Water
- Zero Sprite$3.00
N/A Bottled Beer
Brix Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 374-4570
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM