the mill Mansfield, TX 76063

Drinks

Soda / Tea

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Juices

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$5.00

Blueberry blast super protein antioxidant

$5.00

Green goddess detox juice

$5.00

Internal sunrise zen juice

$5.00

Orange juice

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffees

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai Tea

$7.00

French Vanilla Latte

$6.00

White Mocha Latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Brunch

the brunch

brisket & eggs

$28.00

1/2 lb of hardwood smoked beef brisket, served with two eggs, served with your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes 28

Chicken & waffle

$17.00

our scratch made belgian waffle paired with boneless fried chicken, your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes 17

Cajun Chicken & Caffle

$17.00

our scratch made belgian waffle paired with boneless fried chicken, your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes 17 try it cajun style!

the breakfast combo

$12.00

2 eggs any style, choice of 2 sausage or 2 slices of bacon. choice of 2 plain pancakes or waffle. your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes 12 sub fruit cup 2

Biscuits & Country gravy

$12.00

two fluffy biscuits topped with our scratch gravy with a choice of meat your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes 12

Breakfast tacos

$12.00

three flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado & pico de gallo served with black beans 12

bowls

Shrimp & grits

$19.00

grilled cajun shrimp, smoked gouda cheese grits, zesty lemon mustard seed sauce, served with mixed greens 19

Brisket & grits & eggs

$19.00

slow cooked brisket on top of cheesy grits, fried egg over easy, chipotle mayo 19

Chorizo grits & egg

$16.00

cheesy grits topped with zesty chorizo and two eggs any style 16

Pigs-n-grits

$15.00

one poached egg with sliced sausage, diced ham and bacon bits over cheesy grits 15

Veggie grits bowl

$13.00

creamy cheesy grits, avocado, red bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, onions 13

Sandwiches-Burgers-melts

The Mill egg sandwich

$13.00

B.L.T.

$12.00

Crunchy club Sandwich

$13.00

The big daddy breakfast burger

$15.00

The Burger

$12.00

Chicken salad croissant sandwich

$12.00

Ham Melt

$13.00

Salads

Southwest chicken salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken quinoa salad

$16.00

Grilled gulf shrimp

$18.00

Fresh farmers with grilled chicken

$15.00

Kids & Seniors

Kids / Seniors Menu

Waffle on a Stick

$9.00

2 LITTLE PANCAKE

$8.00

One Breakfast Taco

$8.00

One Slice French Toast

$8.00Out of stock

1 Egg 1 MEAT 1 TOAST

$7.00

Grilled Chicken / Veggies

$9.00

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Sides / A La Carte

Sides

Side 2 Bacon

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Side 2 Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side 2 Pork Sausage

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

2 Biscuits

$5.00

Side 2 Toast

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Single Waffle

$4.00

Single French Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Avocado

$5.00