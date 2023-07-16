Broadway Brewery 816 E Broadway
Brunch
Apps
Biscuits & Gravy
2 flaky handmade biscuits with your choice of gravy
Yogurt Parfait
honeyed yogurt layered with fresh seasonal fruit & sweet granola
Milton Potato Cake
Milton white cheddar & green onion potato croquette served with house sausage gravy & two slices of Patchwork bacon, topped with one sunny side up farm egg
Chorizo & Corn Fritters
house-made chorizo in a corn fritter served with poached eggs and maple chipotle aioli
3 Biscuit Sampler
Entrees
Shrimp & Grits
gulf shrimp, over cheesy grits in a cream sauce with onions, bell peppers, and heirloom tomatoes
Tuner Farm Omelet
seasonal local vegetables & cheese of the day, served with home fries & toast
Croissant Sandwich
toasted croissant, scrambled eggs, Milton cheddar & Patchwork ham, sausage, or bacon served with home fries
Working Class Hero
two farm eggs your way, home fries, choice of protein & toast
Beans & Greens
black bean & beet patty, two farm eggs your way, creamed greens, home fries, topped with hollandaise
Gold Bacon Bagel
Goldie’s everything bagel, cream cheese, house cured bacon, tomato jam, arugula
Broadway Stack
house Wagyu chili, home fries, Milton cheddar, chopped Patchwork Bacon & two over easy eggs, topped with sausage gravy & hollandaise. Served with a biscuit
Bootheel Chicken
hand-breaded fried chicken breast, two over easy farm egg with sausage gravy on a house made biscuit, served with home fries
Buddah Bowl
Mixed greens with cucumber, pickled red onion, bell peppers, feta, hummus, and tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette with two farm eggs your way
Pastrami Hash
house-cured pastrami hash topped with two eggs your way. Served with companion sourdough toast.
Green Chili Burrito
black beans, roasted peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, smothered in a chorizo green chili tomatillo sauce, sour cream
Southwest Veggie Skillet
roasted peppers & onions, poratoes, fresh corn, black beans, two farm eggs your way, toast, sour cream
Eggs Benedict
Quiche
Salad
Kids Brunch
A La Carte Brunch
Drinks Brunch
Lunch/Dinner
Apps
1 Pretzel
2 Pretzels
Buffalo Wings
Cheese Curds
hand-breaded Hemme Brothers cheese curds suerved with marinara sauce
Hummus
roasted garlic hummus topped with roasted red peppers & feta served with fresh veggies & toasted pita bread
Hushpuppies
deep fried hushpuppies filled with corn kernels, green onion, & smoked trout served with spicy remoulade
Peasant Platter
selection of Terrell Creek local cheeses, artisan cured meats, house pickled vegetables, sesonal fruit, Companion Baguette
Porter Dip
mix of blended cheese, spices, and Thresher Porter, served with warm pretzels
Sriracha Wings
all-natural chicken wings tossed in house-made Brick River sriracha sauce served with carrots & celery
Fried Morels
Sauteed Morels
Soup & Salad
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Brewhouse Salad
mixed greens, local vegetables, pickled onions, Terrell Creek chevre & croutons with your choice of white cheddar dressing or white balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
local heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, local basil, olive oil balsamic vinegar reduction
Butter Leaf Wedge
butterleaf lettuce, house bacon lardons, cucumbers, local tomatoes, blue cheese, white cheddar dressing
Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato
house-made chicken salad stuffed in a local heirloom tomato, served over couscous salad
Pizza
BLT Pizza
house cured bacon lardons, Milton white cheddar, arugula, tomato aioli
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken cutlet, pickled red onion, white cheddar dressing, house buffalo sauce
Mushroom Pizza
roasted garlic & mushrooms, Milton cheddar, arugula & truffle oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Volpi pepperoni, house Italian sausage, and bacon lardons on a blend of cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
Four Cheese Pizza
Sandwiches
BLT
heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried Buttonwood farms popcorn chicken, house rosemary buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar dressing
Deluxe Veggie Sandwhich
sautéed veggies, local tomatoes, hummus, goat cheese, basil pesto, on Uprise sourdough
GC Pulled Pork
Patchwork pulled pork, muenster cheese, house barbecue sauce, house pickles, on Uprise sourdough
Veggie Burger
vegetable patty with chipotle aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion. Served with your choice of cheese on a Companion bun
Wagyu Burger
Nuener Farm Wagyu beef with lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of cheese on an Companion bun
Italian Beef Sandwich
heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough
Entrees
BBQ Platter
ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends, served with your choice of two sides
Bone Broth
Burnt Ends Entree
7 oz of burnt ends served with two sides and your choice of sauce
Fried Chicken
hand-breaded chicken breast with cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes & green beans
Fried Walleye
Southern fried walleye, cheese grits, creamed greens, served with spicy remoulade
Pork Chop
Patchwork Family Farms pork chop, cider pan sauce, sautéed apple & kale, wild rice
Pulled Pork Entree
7 oz of Patchwork pulled prok served with two sides
Ribs Entree
half rack of Patchwork baby back ribs served with two sides
Roasted Vegetable Paella
Crispy rice, roasted vegetables, meatless chorizo, charred tomatillo sauce, vegan spicy remoulade.
Smoked Brisket
Summer Pasta
Vegetarian Chicken and Waffles
deep fried lions mane mushroom heart, crispy cheddar cheese waffle, creamed greens, topped with lemon ricotta. Served with sage & rosemary agave syrup