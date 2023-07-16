Brunch

Apps

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

2 flaky handmade biscuits with your choice of gravy

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

honeyed yogurt layered with fresh seasonal fruit & sweet granola

Milton Potato Cake

$9.00

Milton white cheddar & green onion potato croquette served with house sausage gravy & two slices of Patchwork bacon, topped with one sunny side up farm egg

Chorizo & Corn Fritters

$8.00

house-made chorizo in a corn fritter served with poached eggs and maple chipotle aioli

3 Biscuit Sampler

$11.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

gulf shrimp, over cheesy grits in a cream sauce with onions, bell peppers, and heirloom tomatoes

Tuner Farm Omelet

$11.00

seasonal local vegetables & cheese of the day, served with home fries & toast

Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

toasted croissant, scrambled eggs, Milton cheddar & Patchwork ham, sausage, or bacon served with home fries

Working Class Hero

$10.00

two farm eggs your way, home fries, choice of protein & toast

Beans & Greens

$10.00

black bean & beet patty, two farm eggs your way, creamed greens, home fries, topped with hollandaise

Gold Bacon Bagel

$11.00

Goldie’s everything bagel, cream cheese, house cured bacon, tomato jam, arugula

Broadway Stack

$14.00

house Wagyu chili, home fries, Milton cheddar, chopped Patchwork Bacon & two over easy eggs, topped with sausage gravy & hollandaise. Served with a biscuit

Bootheel Chicken

$14.00

hand-breaded fried chicken breast, two over easy farm egg with sausage gravy on a house made biscuit, served with home fries

Buddah Bowl

$13.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, pickled red onion, bell peppers, feta, hummus, and tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette with two farm eggs your way

Pastrami Hash

$14.00

house-cured pastrami hash topped with two eggs your way. Served with companion sourdough toast.

Green Chili Burrito

$14.00

black beans, roasted peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, smothered in a chorizo green chili tomatillo sauce, sour cream

Southwest Veggie Skillet

$11.00

roasted peppers & onions, poratoes, fresh corn, black beans, two farm eggs your way, toast, sour cream

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Quiche

$10.00

Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, local vegetables, pickled onions, Terrell Creek farms goat cheese & croutons with white balsamic vinaigrette

Butter Leaf Wedge

$11.00

butterleaf lettuce, house bacon lardons, cucumbers, local tomatoes, blue cheese, white cheddar dressing

Brunch Proteins

Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Tempe Bacon

$5.00

Sweets

Pancakes of the Day

$8.00

Pastry of the Day

$5.00

Plain Pancakes

$6.00

Corn Cake

$6.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Pancakes of the Day

$4.00

Kids Plain Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Yogurt

$3.00

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$6.00

A La Carte Brunch

Creamed Greens

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Jam

$0.50

Toast

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.00

Drinks Brunch

OJ

$3.00

Brunch Coffee

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lunch/Dinner

Apps

1 Pretzel

$2.00

2 Pretzels

$4.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

hand-breaded Hemme Brothers cheese curds suerved with marinara sauce

Hummus

$10.00

roasted garlic hummus topped with roasted red peppers & feta served with fresh veggies & toasted pita bread

Hushpuppies

$11.00

deep fried hushpuppies filled with corn kernels, green onion, & smoked trout served with spicy remoulade

Peasant Platter

$15.00

selection of Terrell Creek local cheeses, artisan cured meats, house pickled vegetables, sesonal fruit, Companion Baguette

Porter Dip

$10.00

mix of blended cheese, spices, and Thresher Porter, served with warm pretzels

Sriracha Wings

$13.00

all-natural chicken wings tossed in house-made Brick River sriracha sauce served with carrots & celery

Fried Morels

$18.00

Sauteed Morels

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Brewhouse Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, local vegetables, pickled onions, Terrell Creek chevre & croutons with your choice of white cheddar dressing or white balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$11.00

local heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, local basil, olive oil balsamic vinegar reduction

Butter Leaf Wedge

$11.00

butterleaf lettuce, house bacon lardons, cucumbers, local tomatoes, blue cheese, white cheddar dressing

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

house-made chicken salad stuffed in a local heirloom tomato, served over couscous salad

Pizza

BLT Pizza

$17.00

house cured bacon lardons, Milton white cheddar, arugula, tomato aioli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fried chicken cutlet, pickled red onion, white cheddar dressing, house buffalo sauce

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

roasted garlic & mushrooms, Milton cheddar, arugula & truffle oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Volpi pepperoni, house Italian sausage, and bacon lardons on a blend of cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

fried Buttonwood farms popcorn chicken, house rosemary buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar dressing

Deluxe Veggie Sandwhich

$14.00

sautéed veggies, local tomatoes, hummus, goat cheese, basil pesto, on Uprise sourdough

GC Pulled Pork

$14.00

Patchwork pulled pork, muenster cheese, house barbecue sauce, house pickles, on Uprise sourdough

Veggie Burger

$13.00

vegetable patty with chipotle aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion. Served with your choice of cheese on a Companion bun

Wagyu Burger

$14.00

Nuener Farm Wagyu beef with lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of cheese on an Companion bun

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough

Entrees

BBQ Platter

$26.00

ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends, served with your choice of two sides

Bone Broth

$15.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends Entree

$20.00

7 oz of burnt ends served with two sides and your choice of sauce

Fried Chicken

$21.00

hand-breaded chicken breast with cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes & green beans

Fried Walleye

$24.00

Southern fried walleye, cheese grits, creamed greens, served with spicy remoulade

Pork Chop

$23.00

Patchwork Family Farms pork chop, cider pan sauce, sautéed apple & kale, wild rice

Pulled Pork Entree

$18.00

7 oz of Patchwork pulled prok served with two sides

Ribs Entree

$20.00

half rack of Patchwork baby back ribs served with two sides

Roasted Vegetable Paella

$21.00

Crispy rice, roasted vegetables, meatless chorizo, charred tomatillo sauce, vegan spicy remoulade.

Smoked Brisket

$24.00

Summer Pasta

$20.00

Vegetarian Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

deep fried lions mane mushroom heart, crispy cheddar cheese waffle, creamed greens, topped with lemon ricotta. Served with sage & rosemary agave syrup

Ribeye

$36.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$24.00

Morel Pasta

$30.00

Desserts

Cake Fee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Gooey Butter Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Stout Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Apple Turnover

$7.00

Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$4.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

Couscous Salad

$4.00

Fried Kale

$2.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grilled Chx Breast

$6.00

Mashers

$5.00

Pita Points

$2.00

Seasonal Veg

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Condiments

Buff Sauce

$0.50

Sriacha Buff Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Gravy

$1.50

Remoloude

$0.50

White Cheddar

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

House Mustard

$0.50

Lardons

$3.00

Kids Menu

Big Muddy Root Beer

$3.00

Kids Alfredo Noodles

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Tomato Noodles

$6.00

Kids Veg & Dip

$3.00

Kids Veggies and Mashers

$6.00

Kids Pretzel

$2.00

Catering

Catering Hummus Platter

$70.00

Catering Meats & Cheese Platter

$90.00

Catering Fruit Platter

$60.00

Catering Porter Dip

$85.00

Catering Hushpuppies

$90.00

Catering Buffalo Wings

$110.00

Catering Meatballs

$100.00

Three Star Buffet (per person)

$30.00

Four Star Buffet (per person)

$40.00