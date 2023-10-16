Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

$9.00

Uber Eats

Birthday Cake

Mini Birthday Cake

Mini Birthday Cake

$8.00

2 scoops - Pop the lid to reveal rainbow burst of fun confetti sprinkles packed into rich yellow cake ice cream ~ This party in a pint is topped off with festive swirls of blue buttercream frosting and bursts of colorful confetti sprinkles

Shareable Birthday Cake

Shareable Birthday Cake

$11.00

4 scoops - Pop the lid to reveal rainbow burst of fun confetti sprinkles packed into rich yellow cake ice cream ~ This party in a pint is topped off with festive swirls of blue buttercream frosting and bursts of colorful confetti sprinkles

Malt Shake Birthday Cake

$11.00

Cone Birthday Cake

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Birthday Cake

$14.00

Blackberry Lemon Bar

Mini Blackberry Lemon Bar

Mini Blackberry Lemon Bar

$8.00

2 scoops of fresh lemon ice cream with pound cake pieces and swirls of blackberry sauce

Shareable Blackberry Lemon Bar

Shareable Blackberry Lemon Bar

$11.00

4 scoops of fresh lemon ice cream with pound cake pieces and swirls of blackberry sauce

Malt Shake Blackberry Lemon Bar

Malt Shake Blackberry Lemon Bar

$11.00

Cone Blackberry Lemon Bar

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Blackberry Lemon Bar

$14.00

Butter Pecan

Mini Butter Pecan

Mini Butter Pecan

$8.00

Buttery pecan ice cream with boat-loads of crispy,lightly toasted and salted pecans

Shareable Butter Pecan

Shareable Butter Pecan

$11.00

Buttery pecan ice cream with boat-loads of crispy, lightly toasted, and salted pecans

Malt Shake Butter Pecan

$11.00

Cone Butter Pecan

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Butter Pecan

$14.00

Cappuccino Break

Mini Cappuccino Break

$8.00

Shareable Cappuccino Break

$11.00

Malt Shake Cappuccino Break

$11.00

Cone Cappuccino Break

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Cappuccino Break

$14.00

Cherry Water Ice

Mini Cherry Water Ice

Mini Cherry Water Ice

$8.00

Cherry Water Ice straight from {hiladelphia refreshing Italian ice with amazing cherry flavor.

Shareable Cherry Water Ice

Shareable Cherry Water Ice

$11.00

Cherry Water Ice straight from Philadelphia refreshing Italian ice with amazing cherry flavor.

Coconut Almond Bliss

Mini Coconut Almond Bliss

Mini Coconut Almond Bliss

$8.00

Tropical coconut-flavored ice cream with tons of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flakes and crispy almond pieces.

Shareable Coconut Almond Bliss

Shareable Coconut Almond Bliss

$11.00

Tropical coconut-flavored ice cream with tons of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flakes and crispy almond pieces.

Malt Shake Coconut Almond Bliss

$11.00

Cone Coconut Almond Bliss

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Coconut Almond Bliss

$14.00

Electric Watermelon Water Ice

Mini Electric Watermelon Water Ice

Mini Electric Watermelon Water Ice

$8.00

A refreshing watermelon Italian ice from Philly with a jolt of sour to leave you feeling electric.

Shareable Electric Watermelon Water Ice

Shareable Electric Watermelon Water Ice

$11.00

A refreshing watermelon Italian ice from Philly with a jolt of sour to leave you feeling electric.

Exhausted Parent

Bourbon flavored espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks

Mini Exhausted Parent

$8.00

Bourbon flavored espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks

Shareable Exhausted Parent

$11.00

Bourbon flavored espresso ice cream with chocolate chunks

Malt Shake Exhausted Parent

$11.00

Cone Exhausted Parent

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Exhausted Parent

$14.00

Fat Elvis

Mini Fat Elvis

Mini Fat Elvis

$8.00

Sweet banana ice cream with salty peanut butter ripple & rich chocolate chips

Shareable Fat Elvis

Shareable Fat Elvis

$11.00

Sweet banana ice cream with salty peanut butter ripple & rich chocolate chips

Malt Shake Fat Elvis

$11.00

Cone Fat Elvis

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Fat Elvis

$14.00

Heaps of Love

Mini Heaps of Love

Mini Heaps of Love

$8.00

Oreos, brownies, cookie dough, pecans, caramel, and chocolate ripples all packed into vanilla ice cream.

Shareable Heaps of Love

Shareable Heaps of Love

$11.00

Oreos, brownies, cookie dough, pecans, caramel, and chocolate ripples all packed into vanilla ice cream.

Malt Shake Heaps of Love

Malt Shake Heaps of Love

$11.00

Cone Heaps of Love

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Heaps of Love

$14.00

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

Mini Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

Mini Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$8.00

Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies, and soft chocolate chunks.

Shareable Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

Shareable Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$11.00

Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies, and soft chocolate chunks.

Malt Shake Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$11.00

Cone Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$14.00

Mango (Maria) Water Ice

Mini Mango Water Ice

Mini Mango Water Ice

$8.00

Refreshing Italian ice from Philly with smooth mango flavor.

Shareable Mango Water Ice

$11.00

Mini Mix

Mini Mix

$8.00

Mint-2-Be

Mini Mint-2-Be

Mini Mint-2-Be

$8.00

Classic, fresh mint ice cream loaded with melt-in-your-mouth, rich chocolate flakes.

Shareable Mint-2-Be

Shareable Mint-2-Be

$11.00

Classic, fresh mint ice cream loaded with melt-in-your-mouth, rich chocolate flakes.

Malt Shake Mint-2-Be

$11.00

Cone Mint-2-Be

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Mint-2-Be

$14.00

Munchie Madness

Mini Munchie Madness

Mini Munchie Madness

$8.00

Sweet cake batter ice cream swirled with a salted caramel ripple and brimming with Oreos, M&M pieces, and peanut butter cups!

Shareable Munchie Madness

Shareable Munchie Madness

$11.00

Sweet cake batter ice cream swirled with a salted caramel ripple and brimming with Oreos, M&M pieces, and peanut butter cups!

Malt Shake Munchie Madness

$11.00

Cone Munchie Madness

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Munchie Madness

$14.00

Pistachio Nut

Mini Pistachio Nut

Mini Pistachio Nut

$8.00

Irresistible almond-flavored ice cream churned with crisp pistachio nuts.

Shareable Pistachio Nut

Shareable Pistachio Nut

$11.00

Irresistible almond-flavored ice cream churned with crisp pistachio nuts.

Malt Shake Pistachio Nut

$2.00

Cone Pistachio Nut

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Pistachio Nut

$14.00

Shareable Mix

Shareable Mix

$11.00

You can choose up to 2 flavors.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

Mini Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake ice cream swirled with a strawberry ripple and loads of gooey cheesecake pieces.

Shareable Strawberry Cheesecake

Shareable Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Cheesecake ice cream swirled with a strawberry ripple and loads of gooey cheesecake pieces.

Malt Shake Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Cone Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.00

Superman

Mini Superman

Mini Superman

$8.00

Meet your new kryptonite... CHERRY, BLUE MOON, & VANILLA ice cream combined forces to bring you one super scoop!

Shareable Superman

Shareable Superman

$11.00

Meet your new kryptonite... CHERRY, BLUE MOON, & VANILLA ice cream combined forces to bring you one super scoop!

Malt Shake Superman

$11.00

Cone Superman

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Superman

$14.00

This $&@! Just Got Serious

Mini This $&@! Just Got Serious

$8.00

Award Winning smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea fudge and salted cashews.

Shareable This $&@! Just Got Serious

$11.00

Award Winning smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea fudge and salted cashews.

Malt Shake This $&@! Just Got Serious

$11.00

Cone This $&@! Just Got Serious

$9.00

Waffle Sundae This $&@! Just Got Serious

$14.00

Ultimate Oreo

Mini Ultimate Oreo

Mini Ultimate Oreo

$8.00

Scrumptious Oreo ice cream with boatloads of oreo cookies.

Shareable Ultimate Oreo

Shareable Ultimate Oreo

$11.00

Scrumptious Oreo ice cream with boatloads of oreo cookies.

Malt Shake Ultimate Oreo

$11.00

Cone Ultimate Oreo

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Ultimate Oreo

$14.00

Vanilla Bean

Mini Vanilla Bean

Mini Vanilla Bean

$8.00

Sweet, classic all-natural ice cream with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar, pure vanilla extracts & vanilla bean specks.

Shareable Vanilla Bean

Shareable Vanilla Bean

$11.00

Sweet, classic all-natural ice cream with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar, pure vanilla extracts & vanilla bean specks.

Malt Shake Vanilla Bean

$11.00

Cone Vanilla Bean

$9.00

Waffle Sundae Vanilla Bean

$14.00

Snap-O-Lantern

mini

$8.00

Shareable

$11.00

Desserts

Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Single Waffle

$6.00
Waffel Sundae

Waffel Sundae

$14.00

Belgium Waffel with ice cream on top as well as toppings.

The B Cookie

$5.00

waffle cup

$7.00

Drinks

Water

$4.00

Juice

$4.75

Bang Peach Mango

$4.75

Snapple