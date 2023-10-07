Please give us a call at 209-534-4617 or check our social media to see where the Bro Burgers Trailer is parked today before placing your order! More
Bro Burgers
Burgers
Bro Burger
$8.50
Two smash patties served on our Bro bun with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and our signature sauce.
The Hot One
$9.00
Two smash patties served on our Bro bun with melted cheese, jalapenos, hot sauce, lettuce, carmelized onions, and our signature sauce.
The Western
$9.00
Two smash patties served on our Bro bun with melted cheese, lettuce, onion rings, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Little Bro
$6.50
One smash patty served on our Bro bun with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our signature sauce.
Chicken
Fries/Onion Rings
Beverages
Bro Burgers Location and Ordering Hours
(209) 534-4617
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM