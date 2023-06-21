Brock's Bar and Grill 134 Davidson Ave
Bar
Beer
Tomato juice
Coors Light
Boneyard RPM
Country Boy IPA
Rueban's Robust Porter
Pfriem Pilsner
Everybody's Hazy
Mac & Jacks African Amber
Top Cutter IPA
Buoy Pilsner
Widmer Hefe
Growler
Coors Light Monday
Baumans Cider (Copy)
Seattle Cider Co.
Bodhizafa
Orange Whip- Fortside
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Budwieser
Corona
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller lite
Modelo
Stella
NA Beer
Pacifico
Bud Light Next
Bush
PBR
Rainer
Coors Banquet
Corona Premier
Guiness
Ficks Seltzer
NUTRL Seltzer
San Juan Seltzer
Sisters Seltzer
Whiteclaw
Twisted Tea
Ciderboys Strawberry
Vodka
Well Vodka
3-Howls
Absolut Raspberri
Absolut
Absolut Mandrin
Deep Eddy
Grey Goose
Huckleberry
Ketel One
Mono Polowa
Pink Whitney
Quartz mountain flavored vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Flav
Carolina Sweet Tea
Titos
Whipped Vodka
Wild Roots
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Black Velvet
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Rye
Col. E H Taylor
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Salted Carmel
Fireball
Irish Mist
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
MacNaughtons
Makers Mark
Paddy's
Pendleton
Pendleton 1910
Proper Twelve
R&R
Screw Ball
Seagrams 7
Tullamore Dew
Weller
Wild Turkey
Willett
Yellowstone
Yukon Jack
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Brendens
Buttershots
Christian Bros
Creme De Coco
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hennesey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Monarc coffee
Monarc Grand Marn
Monarc Hazelnut
Razmatazz
Rumpleminz
Tuaca
Watermelon Pucker
Wine
Specials
Cocktails
Chocolate Martini
Amaretto sour
AMF
BFK
Black Opal
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary for 1
Bloody Mary for 2
Blue Quaratini
Brocks rock and gin press
Brocks whiskeyrefresh
Cadalac Margarita
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon toast crunch shot
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Dirty Shirley
Duck Fart
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Golden Apple
Green tea shot
Greyhound
Gummie bear shots
Hot buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jagaer Bomb
Jello Shot
Jere flavored lemon drops
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchberg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Martini
Megs massive blue wave
Mellon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Pudding Shot
Scoobie Snack
Scoobies doobie
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
The meg a mayor
Tic Tac
Trash Can
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Butterfinger
Main Menu
N/A Bevs
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast Bowl
Classic Breakfast
Country Fried Steak, Eggs, and Hashbrowns
Denver Omelette
Eggs Benedict
French Toast
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Hangover Omelette
Meat Lovers Omelette
Pancakes, 2 Eggs, & Meat
Sausage Benedict
Extra Egg
Side Bacon
Side Hashbrowns
Side Sausage
Fiesta taco
Tater keg bowl
Waffle
Pancakes
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Beer Battered Fries
Cajun Fries
Cajun Tots
Chicken Strip Basket
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Deep Fried Ravioli
Tater Kegs
Extra Tater Keg
Fried Pickle Chips
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pretzel Sticks
Quesadillas
Steak Bites
Tender pieces of top- quality steak, tossed, battered, and deep fried with Brock's Secret Sauce
Steamed Pot Stickers
Tater Tots
Nachos
Pizza
Brock's Beast
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green and red peppers, red onion, olives, and tomatoes Meat Lovers
Buffalo Chicken and Blue Pizza
Chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo hot sauce
Cheese Pizza
Country Girl
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, and olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
Taco Pizza
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, taco chips, red onions, olives, and tomatoes, served with Marino's salsa from scratch
Veggie Pizza
Red onion, green and red peppers, mushroom, olives, tomatoes
Salad & Soup
Chef Salad
Romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, bacon. carrots, olives, cucumber, tomato, with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg
Southwestern Salad
Shredded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, olives, black beans, corn, onion, Marino's salsa from scratch, and cilantro ranch
Jeremy's Homemade Potato Salad
Garden Side Salad
Soup BOWL
Soup CUP
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Blue Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Burger
BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion ring only
Brock Burger
Served fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
French Dip
Roast beef and grilled swiss served on a hoagie
Grilled Cheese
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
Patty Melt
Philly Steak & Cheese
Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served on a hoagie
Reuben
Grilled Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on marble rye bread.
Shroom Burger
Served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, and swiss
Spicy Hawaiian Burger
Served with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and jalapeños
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup