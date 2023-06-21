Brock's Bar and Grill 134 Davidson Ave

Bar

Beer

Tomato juice

$0.50

Coors Light

$4.50+

Boneyard RPM

$7.00+

Country Boy IPA

$7.00+

Rueban's Robust Porter

$7.00+

Pfriem Pilsner

$7.00+

Everybody's Hazy

$7.00+

Mac & Jacks African Amber

$7.00+

Top Cutter IPA

$7.00+

Buoy Pilsner

$7.00+

Widmer Hefe

$7.00+

Growler

$10.00

Coors Light Monday

$4.00

Baumans Cider (Copy)

$7.00+

Seattle Cider Co.

$7.00+

Bodhizafa

$7.00+

Orange Whip- Fortside

$7.00+

Coors Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budwieser

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Bush

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Rainer

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Ficks Seltzer

$5.50

NUTRL Seltzer

$5.50

San Juan Seltzer

$5.50

Sisters Seltzer

$5.50

Whiteclaw

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Ciderboys Strawberry

$5.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50+

3-Howls

$7.00+

Absolut Raspberri

$8.50+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$8.50+

Deep Eddy

$7.50+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Huckleberry

$7.50+

Ketel One

$8.50+

Mono Polowa

$6.50+

Pink Whitney

$7.50+

Quartz mountain flavored vodka

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Smirnoff Flav

$7.50+

Carolina Sweet Tea

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Whipped Vodka

$8.50+

Wild Roots

$8.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Malibu

$6.50+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Meyers

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Sailor Jerry

$8.00+

151

$8.00+

Rum Chata

$8.00+

Craken

$9.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Wild Roots

$8.50+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$7.50+

El Jimador

$7.50+

Tarantula

$7.50+

1800 Reposado

$8.50+

Hornitos Reposado

$8.50+

Patron

$14.00+

Don Julio

$15.00+

Centenario

$15.00

Cincoro

$20.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.50+

Angels Envy

$13.00

Black Velvet

$6.00+

Blanton's

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.50+

Bulliet Rye

$9.00+

Col. E H Taylor

$18.00

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Peach

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$8.50+

Crown Salted Carmel

$9.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Irish Mist

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.50+

Jameson Orange

$8.50+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.50+

Knob Creek

$8.50+

MacNaughtons

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Paddy's

$6.50+

Pendleton

$9.00+

Pendleton 1910

$12.00+

Proper Twelve

$12.00+

R&R

$6.50+

Screw Ball

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.50+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Weller

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$8.50+

Willett

$15.00

Yellowstone

$10.00+

Yukon Jack

$8.50+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.50

Cuttysark

$8.00+

Dewar's 12yr

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Oban

$15.00+

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.50+

Apple Pucker

$6.50+

Baileys

$8.50+

Brendens

$7.00+

Buttershots

$6.50+

Christian Bros

$7.50+

Creme De Coco

$6.50+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.50+

Goldschlager

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Hennesey

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$9.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Monarc coffee

$6.50+

Monarc Grand Marn

$6.50+

Monarc Hazelnut

$6.50+

Razmatazz

$7.00+

Rumpleminz

$9.00+

Tuaca

$8.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$6.50

Wine

Bota Box Chardonnay

$5.50

Black Box Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Black Box Red Blend

$5.50

Bota Box Merlot

$5.50

Bota Box Cabernet

$5.50

Bottle of Wine

$35.00

Champagne

$6.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Specials

Fire-ita

$10.00

Churro shot

$8.00

Yukon Sunset

$9.00

Myers Mule

$9.00

Pacific n' Fireball Bucket

$40.50

Models Bucket

$18.00

Corona Bucket

$18.00

Cinco De BUCKET

$5.00

Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Amaretto sour

$7.50

AMF

$13.00

BFK

$9.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Bloody Mary for 1

$35.00

Bloody Mary for 2

$60.00

Blue Quaratini

$9.00

Brocks rock and gin press

$9.00

Brocks whiskeyrefresh

$8.00

Cadalac Margarita

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon toast crunch shot

$7.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Golden Apple

$10.00

Green tea shot

$10.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Gummie bear shots

$8.50

Hot buttered Rum

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jagaer Bomb

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jere flavored lemon drops

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.50

Megs massive blue wave

$9.00

Mellon Ball

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pudding Shot

$3.00

Scoobie Snack

$8.50

Scoobies doobie

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

The meg a mayor

$8.00

Tic Tac

$9.50

Trash Can

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.50

Butterfinger

$7.00

Main Menu

N/A Bevs

Bottle water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

Country Fried Steak, Eggs, and Hashbrowns

$12.00

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

French Toast

$9.00

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Hangover Omelette

$15.50

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.00

Pancakes, 2 Eggs, & Meat

$9.00

Sausage Benedict

$11.00

Extra Egg

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Fiesta taco

$13.00

Tater keg bowl

$13.00

Waffle

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Beer Battered Fries

$8.00

Cajun Fries

$8.50

Cajun Tots

$9.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Deep Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Tater Kegs

$11.00

Extra Tater Keg

$1.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Steak Bites

$13.00

Tender pieces of top- quality steak, tossed, battered, and deep fried with Brock's Secret Sauce

Steamed Pot Stickers

$12.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

To Go

$1.00

Baskets

2pc Cod Fish and Chips

$16.00

3pc Cod Fish and Chips

$19.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

To Go

$1.00

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Totchos

$15.00

TOPPED WI TH NACHO CHEESE, CHEDDAR JACK BLEND, TOMATOES, ONION, BLACK OL IVES, CI LANTRO, L IME, AND MARINO'S SALSA FROM SCRATCH

Philly Steak & Cheese Totchos

$17.00

Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served over tater tots

To Go

$1.00

Pizza

Brock's Beast

$21.00

Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green and red peppers, red onion, olives, and tomatoes Meat Lovers

Buffalo Chicken and Blue Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and buffalo hot sauce

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Country Girl

$19.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, and olives

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers

$19.00

Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Taco Pizza

$17.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, taco chips, red onions, olives, and tomatoes, served with Marino's salsa from scratch

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Red onion, green and red peppers, mushroom, olives, tomatoes

To Go

$1.00

Salad & Soup

Chef Salad

$14.00

Romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, bacon. carrots, olives, cucumber, tomato, with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Shredded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, olives, black beans, corn, onion, Marino's salsa from scratch, and cilantro ranch

Jeremy's Homemade Potato Salad

$4.00

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Soup BOWL

$7.00

Soup CUP

$5.00

To Go

$1.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion ring only

Brock Burger

$16.00

Served fried egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

French Dip

$16.00

Roast beef and grilled swiss served on a hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

Patty Melt

$10.00

Philly Steak & Cheese

$17.00

Grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella with grilled onions and green peppers served on a hoagie

Reuben

$17.00

Grilled Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island served on marble rye bread.

Shroom Burger

$15.00

Served with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, and swiss

Spicy Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Served with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, and jalapeños

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and ketchup

To Go

$1.00

Street Tacos

Street Tacos-Chicken

$9.00

Street Tacos-Fish

$14.00

Street Tacos-Ground Beef

$9.00

To Go

$1.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Deep fried chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Deep fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch

To Go

$1.00

Veggie and hummus

$14.00

Food Specials

In

Corned Beef Special

$14.00

Beef quesadilla

$6.00

Beef tacos

$5.00

Chicken tacos

$5.00

Eggs Benny

$11.00

Extra fish

$2.50

Fish fry friday

$14.00

Fish tacos

$11.00

Gizzards

$7.00

Italian Job Sando

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Reuben Burger

$11.00

Small fry

$3.50

Small tots

$3.50

Taquitos

$8.00

Drink Specials

6/12oz can Buckets

$15.00

Friday Ocean Blue

$7.00

Thursday Dirty Palmer

$8.00

Tuesday Margaritas

$5.00

Wednesday Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Extras & Sides

Burger patty

$5.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Dips

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Brock Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Planters Day

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Wine

$6.00

Mason- Teq. Sunrise

$12.00

Mason- Paloma

$12.00

Mason- Margarita

$12.00

Tea-Ball

$8.00

Yukon Sunset

$8.00

Sour Fire

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Shot & Beer

$10.00

To-Go drink

$0.50

Domestic Draft

$4.50

Micro Draft

$7.00

Food

Brisket sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

Bacon Burrito

$8.00

Extra BBQ sauce

$0.50

Beef Tacos (2)

$6.00

Chicken Taco (2)

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

NFL FOOTBALL

Food

Sampler Platter

$18.00

BBQ Brisket sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Brisket Tachos

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Quesadia

$8.00