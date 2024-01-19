Brock's Riverside Grill
Fall '23 Menu
Appetizers
- Rib Bites$14.00
A sample of our BBQ ribs topped with scallions
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$11.00
Cajun chicken, corn, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese wrapped in a wonton and flash fried, served with Santa fe sour cream
- Pork Belly$12.00
Santa fe rubbed pork belly bites with a candied bourbon glaze
- Calamari$15.00
Cornmeal crusted and flash fried, tossed with cherry peppers and onions, served with Cajun rémoulade
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
Large scallops wrapped in bacon with a horseradish maple glaze
- Crab and Spinach Dip$15.00
A creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, and cream cheese
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Flash fried crispy brussels sprouts tossed with roasted walnuts and feta cheese, drizzled with a candied bourbon glaze
- Pimento Cheese Dip$12.00
A creamy blend of pimentos, onions, Cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese, served with crostini
Soups & Salads
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.00
Ask your server for details
- Bowl Soup of the Day$9.00
Ask your server for details
- Cup Maryland Crab Soup$7.00
A lightly spiced tomato broth with crabmeat, celery, onion, and corn
- Bowl Maryland Crab Soup$9.00
A lightly spiced tomato broth with crabmeat, celery, onion, and corn
- Old Town Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, plum-marinated chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, walnuts, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, carrots, croutons, and granny smith apples tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
- Hot Steak Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and crumbled bleu cheese tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with grilled steak
- Salmon & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, blackened salmon, strawberries, almonds, and goat cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
- The Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, candied pecans, and bleu cheese dressing
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fried goat cheese, sun-dried cranberries, red beets, and candied pecans tossed in a lemon parsley vinaigrette
- Small House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, corn, and croutons, tossed in buttermilk ranch
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, corn, and croutons, tossed in buttermilk ranch
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our caesar dressing
- Sub Caesar For Side$4.00
- Sub Salad For Side$4.00
- Sub Bowl Of Maryland Crab Soup$4.00
- Sub Bowl Of Soup Of Day$4.00
Entrées
- American Wagyu Strip$79.00
14 oz Wagyu strip from snake river farms
- New York Strip$36.00
Hand carved 14 oz black angus steak
- Dry-Aged Bone-in Ribeye$62.00
15 oz USDA certified prime 28 day dry-aged coffee rubbed bone-in ribeye
- Marinated Ribeye$41.00
16 oz black angus steak, marinated overnight for a full robust flavor
- 7 Oz Filet Mignon$42.00
Grilled filet
- 9 Oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Grilled filet
- Bone-in Pork Chop$26.00
Coffee rubbed bone-in pork chop topped with a truffle-herb compound butter
- Crispy Pork Shank$28.00
Crispy pork shank finished with a sweet onion thyme jus served with a jalapeño Cheddar grit cake and sautéed baby spinach
- Half BBQ Ribs$20.00
A full rack of St. Louis Style baby back ribs, dry rubbed, slow roaSted, and brushed with BBQ sauce
- Full BBQ Ribs$31.00
A full rack of St. Louis Style baby back ribs, dry rubbed, slow roaSted, and brushed with BBQ sauce
- Roasted Chicken$23.00
Two bone-in herb crusted chicken breasts, finished with brown butter sauce
- Crab Cake Platter$36.00
Two broiled lump crab cakes, topped with roasted red pepper sauce
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$25.00
Broiled shrimp stuffed with crabmeat and topped with beurre Blanc, served with redskin mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus
- Glazed Salmon$24.00
Fresh grilled salmon coated with a soy miso glaze, topped with a cucumber bell pepper relish
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
Wild mushroom and herb ravioli tossed in a truffle cream sauce topped with a toasted walnut gremolata
- Shrimp Carbonara$22.00
Shrimp tossed in a champagne cream sauce, linguine, and bacon, topped with pico de gallo and Parmesan
- Blackened Alfredo$16.00
Penne pasta tossed with Santa fe alfredo, pico de gallo, and Parmesan
- Ramen Bowl$16.00
Plant based meatballs, baby bok choy, mushrooms, noodles, pickled carrots, scallions, and red miso broth
Sides - House
Sides - Premium
Seafood Specialties
- Shrimp Creole$14.00
Sautéed shrimp tossed in a creamy creole sauce served with a Parmesan and herb crusted baguette
- 1/2 Lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$12.00
Tossed in old bay, served with cocktail sauce
- 1 Lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$21.00
Tossed in old bay, served with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Served with a wasabi cocktail sauce
- Mini Crab Cakes$16.00
Three mini cakes served with herb aioli and Cajun rémoulade
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Jumbo lump crab cake fried until golden brown, served on a toasted bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
- Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, and pimento cheese spread on a toasted baguette
- Riverside Burger$17.00
1/2 lb short rib-brisket burger topped with BBQ, bacon, and double Cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
- Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and thousand island spread on toasted rye bread
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, sriracha mayo, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted bun
- Turkey & Havarti Sandwich$14.00
Roasted turkey, havarti cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, cranberry-jalapeño aioli on a toasted baguette
- The Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Grilled marinated portabella, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, red onions, swiss, and pesto dijonnaise on a toasted bun
Bar Fare
- Black Truffle Onion Dip$11.00
A creamy blend of black truffle and caramelized onions served with salt and pepper house chips
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded chicken strips fried until golden brown, served with fries
- Cheese Fries$7.00
Fries topped with melted Cheddar and mozzarella
- Wings$15.00
Crispy wings tossed in your choice of a sauce or a dry rub, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
Desserts
- Brock's Signature Ho-Ho$9.00
Mascarpone filling and chocolate ganache with vanilla ice cream
- Creme Brûlée$10.00
Topped with strawberries and whipped cream
- Vanilla Rum Cake$9.00
With salted caramel gelato
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
With raspberry sauce
- NY Style Cheesecake$8.00
With strawberry purée
- Mousse Cake$9.00
- Dessert Special$9.00
- Adult Ice Cream$6.00
- Kids Ice Cream$4.00
- Gelato$7.00
Add Ons
Liquor & Cocktails
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
- House Vodka$5.30
- Absolut$7.25
- Absolut Citron$7.25
- Absolut Lime$7.25
- Absolut Mandarin$7.25
- Burnett's Cherry$6.25
- Burnett's Orange$6.25
- Burnett's Strawberry$6.25
- Deep Eddy's$6.25
- Effin Cucumber$7.25
- Firefly$7.25
- Grey Goose$8.50
- Ketel One$8.00
- Smirnoff Apple$6.50
- Smirnoff Cranberry$6.50
- Smirnoff Peach$6.50
- Smirnoff Watermelon$6.50
- Stoli Orange$7.25
- Stoli Raspberry$7.25
- Stoli Vanilla$7.25
- Three Olives Grape$7.00
- Titos$7.75
- Van Gogh Espresso$7.25
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
- House Bourbon$5.30
- House Whiskey$5.30
- Basil Hayden$9.25
- Basil Hayden Rye$9.25
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.50
- Bulleit Rye$8.25
- Cascade$6.75
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Crown Peach$7.75
- Crown Vanilla$7.75
- Jack Daniels$7.25
- Jack Fire$7.25
- Jack Honey$7.25
- Jack Single Barrel$9.00
- Jameson$7.75
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Flavors$7.00
- JJ Bowman$16.00
- Knob Creek$8.50
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Maker's Mark 46$7.25
- Old Forester$9.00
- Seagram's 7$7.25
- Seagram's Vo$7.25
- Southern Comfort$7.25
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Woodford$10.00
- 4 Roses$12.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Bowmans Small Batch$10.00
- Joseph Magnus$18.00
Cordials
- Aperol$7.25
- Amaretto$5.30
- Melon$5.30
- Bailey's$7.00
- B&B$7.25
- Benedictine$7.25
- Carolan's Cream$5.75
- Campari$7.25
- Chambord$7.00
- Courvoisier$12.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- E&J Brand$7.25
- Frangelico$7.50
- Fireball$7.00
- Goldschlager$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Hennessey$12.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$7.50
- Licor 43$6.50
- Midori$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.30
- RumChata$6.50
- Rumple Minze$9.00
- Screwball$7.25
- Tuaca$6.50
- Sambuca$7.00
- Vermouth$5.30
- Watermelon$5.30
- Irish Coffee$9.00
Shooters
- Alabama Slammer$6.00
- Astro Pop$6.25
- B52 Shooter$7.25
- Baby Guinness$6.00
- Blonde Headed S***$6.50
- Blow Job$6.00
- Bomb- Watermelon$7.25
- Bomb-apple$7.25
- Bomb-Bacardi$8.25
- Bomb-Cherry$7.25
- Bomb-Grape$8.00
- Bomb-Jager$8.00
- Bomb-Orange$7.25
- Bomb-Peach$7.25
- Bomb-Stoli$8.25
- Bomb-Strawberry$7.25
- Bomb-Vegas$8.25
- Breakfast Shot$7.50
- Chocolate Cake$7.50
- Cinnamon Toast$7.25
- Eraser$8.00
- Girl Scout$7.00
- Green Tea$7.25
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Italian Surfer$6.25
- Jolly Rancher$6.25
- Kamikaze$6.25
- Key Lime Pie Shooter$6.50
- Kool-Aid$6.50
- Lemon Drop$6.50
- Liquid Cocaine$6.50
- Mexican Candy$6.50
- Mind Eraser$6.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$6.50
- Pineapple Upside Down$6.25
- Purple Hooter$6.00
- Redheaded S***$7.00
- Royal Flush$7.25
- Rum Topper$2.00
- S** with Alligator$7.50
- Shooter-juice$5.00
- Shooter-Premium$6.50
- Shooter-Top Shelf$7.50
- Soco and Lime$7.25
- Sour Patch Shot$6.75
- Starburst$6.25
- Surfer on Acid$6.50
- Undercurrent$6.25
- Washington Apple$7.25
- Watermelon Shooter$6.25
- White Gummy Bear$7.25
- White Tea$6.25
- Woo-woo$6.25
- Long Island Eraser$7.00
Signature Cocktails
- Brock's on the Rocks$8.00
Stoli Raz, stoli ohranj, cranberry juice, and sprite
- Blood Orange Frizz$10.00
Tito's vodka, Italian blood. Orange soda, lemon spritz, citrus garnish
- Dark and Stormy...on the Rappahannock$8.00
Our take on a classic; ginger beer and goslings black seal rum over ice with a lime wedge
- Salty Pirate$10.00
Plantation xo rum, grand marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice, pineapple juice, and a salted rim
- Brock's Mule$9.00
Choose from any of our vodkas or bourbons mixed with crabbie's ginger beer in a traditional mule mug
- The Sand Bar$10.00
John j bowman's award winning bourbon, ginger ale, bitters, and lemon twist
- White Peach Sangria$9.00
Pinot grigio and peach schnapps with muddled lemon, cherries, and lime, strained over ice and topped with sprite and a strawberry purée rim
- Blanco Margarita$13.00
Don Julio Blanco, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime, and club soda
- Brocks Crush$9.00
- Summer's Edge$10.00
Standard Cocktails
- Apple-tini$8.00
- B52$8.50
- B52 Coffee$9.00
- Baileys$7.50
- Bay Breeze$6.25
- Benedictine$7.25
- Black Russian$6.25
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bloody Mix$2.00
- Blue Hawaiian$6.75
- Blue Motorcycle$9.00
- Brandy Alexander$6.50
- Brock's Mule$9.00
- Brock's on the Rocks$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$6.25
- Long Island$10.00
- Long Island Eraser$7.00
- Manmosa$8.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$7.50
- Mojito$7.75
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Mudslide$7.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Raspberry Lit$9.00
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Rusty Nail$6.25
- S** on the Beach$6.25
- Sea Breeze$6.25
- Toasted Almond$6.25
- Tom Collins$6.25
- Top Shelf Lit$14.00
- Trash Can$16.00
- White Russian$6.25
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Margarita$7.50
Signature Martinis
Classic Martinis
Manhattans
- House Bourbon Manhattan$11.00
- Basil Hayden Manhattan$11.00
- Basil Hayden Rye Manhattan$11.00
- Bulleit Manhattan$11.00
- Bulleit Rye Manhattan$11.00
- Cascade Manhattan$11.00
- Crown Royal Manhattan$11.00
- Jack Single Barrel Manhattan$11.00
- JJ Bowman Manhattan$11.00
- Knob Creek Manhattan$11.00
- Maker's Mark Manhattan$11.00
- Maker's Mark 46 Manhattan$11.00
- Old Forester Manhattan$11.00
- Seagram's 7 Manhattan$11.00
- Seagram's Vo Manhattan$11.00
- Woodford Manhattan$11.00
Drink Specials
- Windmill Bloody Mary$13.00
- Southbound Bloody Mary$12.00
- Apple Cider Mimosa$9.00
- Rosemary Cranmosa$10.00
- Espressso Crunch$8.00
- Banana Pancakes$8.00
- Breakfast of Champions$7.00
- St. Pattys Beer$5.00
- St. Pattys Drink$7.00
- St. Pattys Shot$6.00
- Danny Hour$3.15
- Butch Beer$3.15
- Cliff Hour$3.15
- NFL CAptain Morgan$5.00
- NFL Titos$5.50
- NFL Crown Royal$6.00
- NFL Smirnoff Bomb$5.00
- NFL Craft Beer$5.00
- NFL Domestic Bottle$3.00
- Brunch House Bloody Mary$10.00
- Thursday Bottles$1.75
- Alvin Wine$3.50
Beer
Draft Beer
- DFT Aleworks Weekend Lager$6.25
- DFT Armed Forces$6.25
- DFT BANQUET$7.00
- DFT Basic City$6.25Out of stock
- DFT Bell's Two Hearted$6.25
- DFT Blue Moon$6.25
- DFT Bold Rock$6.25
- DFT Brooklyn$6.25
- DFT Cigar City$6.25
- DFT COTU El Duderino$7.25
- DFT COTU Pocahoptus$6.25
- DFT DB Vienna$6.25
- DFT Duck Rabbit$6.25
- DFT Elysian$6.25
- DFT Guinness$6.25
- DFT Hardywood Great Return$6.25
- DFT Hardywood Pils$6.25
- DFT Kindred Spirit Paradise Lager$6.25
- DFT Kindred Spirits Snickerdunkel$8.00
- DFT Lagunitas$6.25
- DFT Miller Lite$5.00
- DFT Modelo$6.25Out of stock
- DFT New Belgium$6.25
- DFT North Coast$9.00
- DFT OBH$6.25
- DFT Oskar Blues$6.25
- DFT Pacifico$7.50
- DFT Port City Porter$6.25
- DFT Reaver Beach Hazy Tides$6.25
- DFT Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing$6.25
- DFT Starr Hill$6.25
- DFT Three Notch'd Biggie Smore's$8.00
- DFT Twisted Tea$6.25
- DFT Virginia Beer Evil Santa$9.00
- DFT Yuengling$5.00
Bottled & Canned Beer
- Banquet Bottle$5.00
- Blue Moon Belgian White$5.25
- Bold Rock Virginia Apple$5.25
- Bud Light$4.65
- Budweiser$4.65
- Coors Light$4.65
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Corona Light$5.25
- Corona Premier Bottle$5.25
- Guinness Can$6.25
- Heineken$5.25
- Heineken Silver$5.25
- Heineken Zero$5.20
- Michelob Ultra$4.65
- Miller Lite$4.65
- Modelo Especial$5.50
- Narragansett Fresh Catch$4.50
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Can$4.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$5.25
- Stella Artois$5.25
- Stella Artois Libere 0% Alcohol$5.00
- Truly Lemonade Seltzer Flavors Can$4.50
- Truly Vodka Seltzer Flavor$4.50
- White Claw Black Cherry Can$5.00
- White Claw Mango Can$5.00
- Yuengling Lager btl$5.00
Wine
Red Wines
- GLS Lexicon Cabernet Sauvignon, California$13.00
Powerful, rich Napa cabernet. Dense black fruit, soft tannins, and long finish. Classic expression of the classic wine of California. Pair with all things steak/red meatsteak/red meat
- GLS Dough Cabernet Sauvignon, California$10.00
Mendocino fruit provides the backbone for this expressive cabernet sauvignon. It has aromas of predominant black cherry and blackberry, with undertones of brown sugar, coffee, and cedar. A firm tannin entry opens to a broad mid-palate, with flavors of blue
- GLS House Tempranillo$8.00
100% Muscat bianco canelli; lightly sparkling, this extremely aromatic wine has aromas of peaches, apricots, lemon peel and white flowers complex, with great minerality and acidity, it is well balanced and very refreshing on the palate
- GLS 1907 Malbec, Argentina$9.00
1907' Malbec has a tightly coiled bouquet with blackberry, soy, and singed leather emerging with time. The palate is medium-bodied with fresh, lively dark berry fruit infused with bay leaf and tobacco. It is nicely balanced with a fresh mocha-tinged finish
- GLS Castoro Cellars Merlot, California$11.00
100% merlot, French and American oak aged. Black cherry, plum, cola, and vanilla. Soft, refined tannins with a lengthy dark fruit finish
- GLS Zephaniah Three Captains Red, Virginia$10.00
A cabernet franc, chambourcin, and cabernet sauvignon blend that is smooth and approachable. Dry with full, rich flavors of dark cherries, spice, and cocoa
- GLS Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red No. 17 Blend, Washington$9.00
A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Malbec, and cabernet franc opens with rich aromas of dark fruits, tobacco, and white pepper followed by flavors of blackberry, dark cherry, and vanilla, framed in toasty oak
- GLS Rubus Old Vines Zinfandel, California$8.00
Ruby red in color, with red fruit, raspberry, and spice on the nose; this wine is medium in body, with notes of ripe cherry, cedar box, cinnamon, anise, black pepper, and a hint of smoke on the palate; it has a long, silky finish
- GLS Alfaro Estate Pinot Noir, California$12.00
Ruby red in color, with red fruit, raspberry, and spice on the nose; this wine is medium in body, with notes of ripe cherry, cedar box, cinnamon, anise, black pepper, and a hint of smoke on the palate; it has a long, silky finish
- BTL Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, California$75.00
Deep purple in color, the wine has fruit driven aromas of plum, cherry, and a hint of bay leaf; the palate is rich and concentrated with flavors of red fruits, baking spice, and vanilla
- BTL Lexicon Cabernet Sauvignon, California$52.00
Powerful, rich Napa cabernet. Dense black fruit, soft tannins, and long finish. Classic expression of the classic wine of California. Pair with all things steak/red meat
- BTL Dough Cabernet Sauvignon, California$40.00
Mendocino fruit provides the backbone for this expressive cabernet sauvignon. It has aromas of predominant black cherry and blackberry, with undertones of brown sugar, coffee, and cedar. A firm tannin entry opens to a broad mid-palate, with flavors of blue
- BTL Ayni Malbec, Argentina$60.00
Rugged and brawny Malbec from high elevation vineyards in Argentina; this wine is the definition of "Terroir": crushed stone, dark violet fruits, and pure acidity
- BTL 1907 Malbec, Argentina$34.00
1907' Malbec has a tightly coiled bouquet with blackberry, soy, and singed leather emerging with time. The palate is medium-bodied with fresh, lively dark berry fruit infused with bay leaf and tobacco. It is nicely balanced with a fresh mocha-tinged finish
- BTL Castoro Cellars Merlot, California$42.00
100% merlot, French and American oak aged. Black cherry, plum, cola, and vanilla. Soft, refined tannins with a lengthy dark fruit finish
- BTL Old House Wicked Bottom, Virginia$45.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
- BTL Zephaniah Three Captains Red, Virginia$38.00
A cabernet franc, chambourcin, and cabernet sauvignon blend that is smooth and approachable. Dry with full, rich flavors of dark cherries, spice, and cocoa
- BTL Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red No. 17 Blend, Washington$34.00
A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Malbec, and cabernet franc opens with rich aromas of dark fruits, tobacco, and white pepper followed by flavors of blackberry, dark cherry, and vanilla, framed in toasty oak
- BTL Rubus Old Vines Zinfandel, California$28.00
Ruby red in color, with red fruit, raspberry, and spice on the nose; this wine is medium in body, with notes of ripe cherry, cedar box, cinnamon, anise, black pepper, and a hint of smoke on the palate; it has a long, silky finish
- BTL Alfaro Estate Pinot Noir, California$44.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
White Wines
- GLS Two Mountains Chardonnay, Washington$11.00
Napa valley, carneros chardonnay fruit with a nose of fresh apple and pears. The palate is textured and full, finishes with stone fruit, tropical flavors and a nice zing of crisp acidity. Neutral French oak
- GLS JP Azeitão Rosé, Portugal$8.00
This lively rosé is marked by fruity notes like the cherry of the Syrah variety, these aromatic sensations are enhanced and intense, which together with a good acidity, originate a wine with a full, mineral, and fresh finish
- GLS Colle Corvina Pecorino, Italy$9.00
A brilliant pale straw color. A wonderful bouquet of white pulp fruit explosive flavors of ripe pear, renetta apple, ginestra flowers and jasmine accompanied by a gentle and refreshing acidity
- GLS Orchard Lane Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$9.00
Packed with ripe tropical fruit aromas, passion fruit, mango, and grapefruit, this new Zealand sauvignon Blanc's youthfulness is expressed through lively acidity and well balanced fruit
- GLS Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio, Italy$10.00
Fresh, crisp, and youthful with aromas of citrus white blossoms, pear, and green apple
- GLS Heinz Eifel Reisling, Germany$9.00
Rich and full with aromas of stone fruits and minerality. An elegant reisling that offers a palate of different stone and tree fruit notes such as peach and apricot. Luscious and full-bodied with a long and fresh finish
- GLS Saracco Moscato D'asti Dop Piedmont, Italy$11.00
100% Muscat bianco canelli; lightly sparkling, this extremely aromatic wine has aromas of peaches, apricots, lemon peel and white flowers complex, with great minerality and acidity, it is well balanced and very refreshing on the palate
- GLS House Chardonnay$8.00
100% Muscat bianco canelli; lightly sparkling, this extremely aromatic wine has aromas of peaches, apricots, lemon peel and white flowers complex, with great minerality and acidity, it is well balanced and very refreshing on the palate
- GLS House Zinfandel$8.00
Rich and full with aromas of stone fruits and minerality. An elegant reisling that offers a palate of different stone and tree fruit notes such as peach and apricot. Luscious and full-bodied with a long and fresh finish
- BTL J Vineyards Chardonnay, California$60.00
This Russian river valley chardonnay is a fresh, stunningly elegant wine, citrus aromas of pineapple and lemon are punctuated by a zesty spice reminiscent of a tropical island breeze, vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi, and peaches with a creamy yet tart f
- BTL Nicolas Potel Macon Villages AOC Burgundy, France$56.00
This Russian river valley chardonnay is a fresh, stunningly elegant wine, citrus aromas of pineapple and lemon are punctuated by a zesty spice reminiscent of a tropical island breeze, vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi, and peaches with a creamy yet tart f
- BTL Two Mountains Chardonnay, Washington$44.00
Napa valley, carneros chardonnay fruit with a nose of fresh apple and pears. The palate is textured and full, finishes with stone fruit, tropical flavors and a nice zing of crisp acidity. Neutral French oak
- BTL JP Azeitão Rosé, Portugal$28.00
This lively rosé is marked by fruity notes like the cherry of the Syrah variety, these aromatic sensations are enhanced and intense, which together with a good acidity, originate a wine with a full, mineral, and fresh finish
- BTL Colle Corviano Pecorino, Italy$34.00
A brilliant pale straw color. A wonderful bouquet of white pulp fruit explosive flavors of ripe pear, renetta apple, ginestra flowers and jasmine accompanied by a gentle and refreshing acidity
- BTL Orchard Lane Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$32.00
Packed with ripe tropical fruit aromas, passion fruit, mango, and grapefruit, this new Zealand sauvignon Blanc's youthfulness is expressed through lively acidity and well balanced fruit
- BTL Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio, Italy$36.00
Fresh, crisp, and youthful with aromas of citrus white blossoms, pear, and green apple
- BTL Heinz Eifel Reisling, Germany$34.00
Rich and full with aromas of stone fruits and minerality. An elegant reisling that offers a palate of different stone and tree fruit notes such as peach and apricot. Luscious and full-bodied with a long and fresh finish
- BTL Saracco Moscato D'asti Dop Piedmont, Italy$42.00
100% Muscat bianco canelli; lightly sparkling, this extremely aromatic wine has aromas of peaches, apricots, lemon peel and white flowers complex, with great minerality and acidity, it is well balanced and very refreshing on the palate
Banquet Wines
- GLS Banquet Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
- GLS Banquet Chardonnay$9.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
- GLS Banquet Pinot Grigio$9.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
- GLS Banquet Pinot Noir$9.00
Ruby in color, medium in body. Bright cherry and raspberry on the nose, with abundant Bing cherry, spice, and vanilla flavors on the palate. This wine has well-integrated tannins and refreshing acidity
Sparkling Wines
- BTL Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, France$140.00
Hints of toast and biscuit accent lightly honeyed flavors of quince, apple blossom, and peach in this fresh and balanced champagne
- BTL Pierre Moncuit Blanc De Blancs, France$115.00
It's flowery and fresh, with aromas of a apricot, peach, and Bartlett pear, intense and lively on the palate
- BTL Rebuli Prosecco, Italy$38.00
Pretty silvery star color, orange, lemon, and peach aromas with a crisp, lightly effervescent, fruity yet dry medium body and a long tangy, mineral, star fruit, and spice accented finish, exceptional, flavorful, balanced, and stylish, a perfect aperitif
- BTL Paris-simoneau Brut Blanc Clasique, France$32.00
This wine has a dominant fruity bouquet. In the mouth white flower aromas and brioche notes. A fine floral scented taste which offers a brut with a certain subtlety, a very elegant one
- GLS Paris-simoneau Brut Blanc Clasique, France$9.00
This wine has a dominant fruity bouquet. In the mouth white flower aromas and brioche notes. A fine floral scented taste which offers a brut with a certain subtlety, a very elegant one
- BTL La Madre Terra Spumante Rosé, Italy$32.00
Delicate and intense aromas, characterized by a piercing strawberry note, smooth taste highlighted by the perfect balance between acidity and saltiness, which increase the pleasant character of the wine
- GLS La Madre Terra Spumante Rosé, Italy$9.00
Delicate and intense aromas, characterized by a piercing strawberry note, smooth taste highlighted by the perfect balance between acidity and saltiness, which increase the pleasant character of the wine
- BTL Painous Brut Cava, Spain$28.00
Pale yellow with green tones, painous is unique in that it is a cava joven style sparkling wine, which allows for fresh aromas and crisp flavors to be expressed; delicious as an aperit if or pairs well with pasta, red meats, and white fish
- GLS Painous Brut Cava, Spain$8.00
Pale yellow with green tones, painous is unique in that it is a cava joven style sparkling wine, which allows for fresh aromas and crisp flavors to be expressed; delicious as an aperit if or pairs well with pasta, red meats, and white fish
- GLS Tiamo Prosecco, Italy$11.00
Fresh, rich aromas of apple and pear with a hint of citrus, fine bubbles
Dessert Wines
- GLS Chateau Gravas Sauternes, France$9.00
A blend of 95% semillon and 5% sauvignon, powerful aromas with hints of honey and citrus, great finesse, and a long, lingering finish; a great match for desserts, roasted meats, and bleu cheeses
- GLS Romariz Reserva Latina Tawny Port, Portugal$8.00
GLS A carefully selected blend of 7-9 year old tawny ports; this port makes an ideal after dinner offering and a lovely companion to coffee and sweets; nutty, raisin character, great length, and finesse
N/A Drinks
Juice
Soft Drinks & Water
Coffee/Tea & Milk
Specials
- Appetizer Special$11.00
- Bar Appetizer$10.00
- Dinner Catch$27.00
- Steak Special$22.00
- Chicken Special$24.00
- Pork Special$27.00
- Sandwich Special$15.00
- Lunch Catch$15.00
- Salad Special$13.00
- Brunch Special$13.00
- Tuesday Tacos$9.00
- Fajitas$19.00
- Pasta Night
- BBQ Rib Night 1/2 Rack$14.00
- BBQ Rib Night Full Rack$26.00
- Prime Rib Special
- Monday Seafood Platter$23.00
- Holiday Specials
- Turkey Plate$30.00
- Kid’s Turkey$12.00
Late Night Menu
Appetizers
- Rib Bites$14.00
A sample of our BBQ ribs topped with scallions
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$11.00
Cajun chicken, corn, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese wrapped in a wonton and flash fried, served with Santa fe sour cream
- Pork Belly$12.00
Santa fe rubbed pork belly bites with a candied bourbon glaze
- Calamari$15.00
Cornmeal crusted and flash fried, tossed with cherry peppers and onions, served with Cajun rémoulade
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
Large scallops wrapped in bacon with a horseradish maple glaze
- Crab and Spinach Dip$15.00
A creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, and cream cheese, served with tortilla chips
Bar Fare
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Jumbo lump crab cake fried until golden brown, served on a toasted bun with tartar or cocktail sauce
- Riverside Burger$17.00
1/2 lb short rib-brisket burger topped with BBQ, bacon, and double Cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
- Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and thousand island spread on toasted rye bread
- The Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Grilled marinated portabella, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, red onions, swiss, and pesto dijonnaise on a toasted bun
Brunch
- Eggs Any Style$13.00
- Eggs Benedict$15.00
- Tenderloin Benedict$25.00
- Crab Cake Benedict$25.00
- Pomodoro Benedict$14.00
- Country Benedict$15.00
- Steak & Eggs$23.00
- French Toast$13.00Out of stock
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
- Quiche du Jour$12.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
- Add Egg$2.50
- Add Bacon$3.00
- Add Sausage$3.00
- Add Ham$3.00
- Add Potatoes$4.00
- Add Fruit Cup$3.00
- Add Strawberries$3.00
- Add Toast$3.00
Event & Banquet Packages
Displayed Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings$18.95
Per person. Spicy wings served with bleu cheese dressing
- Fruit and Cheese Platter$4.00
Per person. Variety of imported and domestic cheeses served with fruit
- Vegetable Crudités$4.00
Per person. Seasonal vegetables served with our homemade ranch dip
- Chicken Tenders$20.95
Per person. Chicken tenders breaded and golden fried, served with ranch dipping sauce
- BBQ Rib Bites$4.00
Per person. St. Louis style ribs, dry rubbed then slow roasted and basted with spicy barbecue sauce
- Swedish Meatballs$10.50
Per person. Homemade meatballs served in a creamy demi-glaze
- Stuffed Mushroom Caps$5.50
Per person. Baked mushroom caps stuffed with lump crabmeat, finished with a Parmesan cream sauce
- Crab and Spinach Dip$5.00
Per person. A creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, and cream cheese, served with tortilla chips
- Deli Roll Ups$5.00
Per person. Thinly sliced ham and turkey rolled in a flour tortilla with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, and mayonnaise
Passed Hors D'oeuvres
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$5.00
Per person. Broiled scallops wrapped in hickory smoked bacon served with a maple glaze
- Coconut Shrimp$5.00
Per person. Coconut crusted tiger shrimp served with a mandarin plum sauce
- Mini Crab Balls$5.00
Per person. Jumbo lump crab balls served with cocktail sauce
- Smoked Salmon Bites$5.00
Per person. House smoked salmon with dill cream on a crostini
- Shrimp Cocktail$5.00
Per person. Large shrimp served chilled with lemon wedges and our spicy cocktail sauce
- Mini Chicken Cordon Bleu$4.00
Per person. Bite sized chicken cordon bleu served with a honey mustard dipping sauce
- Pimento Cheese Toast$4.00
Per person. Pimento cheese spread served on crostini topped with crispy prosciutto crumbles
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$3.50
Per person. Deep fried vegetable egg rolls served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce